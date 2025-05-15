The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Below, please find issue 144 of ENS' Tax in brief, a snapshot of the latest tax developments in South Africa.

ENS is an independent law firm with over 200 years of experience. The firm has over 600 practitioners in 14 offices on the continent, in Ghana, Mauritius, Namibia, Rwanda, South Africa, Tanzania and Uganda.

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Accept