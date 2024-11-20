ENS Tax In Brief - Issue 134

Below, please find issue 134 of ENS' Tax in brief, a snapshot of the latest tax developments in South Africa.

Medium Term Budget Policy Statement, 2024 ("MTBPS") The in-year revenue outlook is weaker than expected as a result of declining fuel levy and import value-added tax collections. Compared with the 2024 Budget, the gross tax revenue estimate for 2024/25 is revised down by R22.3 billion. The medium-term revenue outlook is projected to increase to R2.3 million, or 24.8% of GDP by 2027/28. Compared with the estimates set out in the 2024 Budget Review, which reflected a high level of energy imports, gross tax revenue collection is projected to fall short by R41.4 billion in 2025/26 and 2026/27. o Find a copy of the MTBPS here.



OECD | Publications The OECD Secretary-General Tax Report to G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (G20 Brazil, October 2024) has been published. Find more information here.



