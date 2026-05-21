Bus Electrification Gains Early Traction In Cape Town’s Public Transport System

Cape Town's research programme with the University of Cape Town is laying the groundwork for electric bus deployment in its MyCiTi transit system, positioning the city as an early adopter of urban mobility transformation in Africa.

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Cape Town’s move toward electrifying its public transport fleet highlights growing momentum in urban mobility transformation. A research programme launched with the University of Cape Town in February is laying the groundwork for electric bus deployment, positioning the city as an early adopter in Africa. The initiative is expected to inform procurement strategies for MyCiTi and other bus rapid transit systems, which are central to Cape Town’s urban mobility network. High-utilisation bus routes offer a practical entry point for electrification, given their predictable operations and centralised management. This makes buses particularly attractive for phased electrification compared to private passenger vehicles, where usage patterns are less consistent. However, scaling these initiatives will depend on financing models and municipal policy support. For cities and investors, the transition presents opportunities in fleet procurement, charging infrastructure, and public-private partnerships, while regulatory frameworks around procurement and funding will shape long-term implementation.

My Citi Volvo Buses in Cape Town, South Africa. South Africa is increasingly aiming to electrify its transport infrastructure and a novel research study has been launched to assess the deployment of electric buses in Cape Town. Source: Jarrett Stewart/WikiCommons

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