OAL Partners With Nigerian Government To Revitalize Aviation Sector Through The Fly Nigeria Act

Olisa Agbakoba Legal (OAL) is leading a collaborative initiative with the Federal Government of Nigeria to revitalize the nation’s aviation sector.

1. The Fly Nigeria Act:

OAL has developed the Fly Nigeria Bill, which represents the first concrete effort to establish a Nigerian Aviation local content policy. Modelled after the U.S. Fly America Act of 1974, this bill aims to create an enabling legal and policy environment for Indigenous airlines in Nigeria. The Fly Nigeria Act would require the use of Nigerian carriers for all government-funded commercial foreign air travel, protecting and increasing market share for Nigerian airlines.

2. Review of the NCAA:

OAL is actively involved in incorporating a comprehensive corporate governance framework into the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) Act. This review seeks to enhance the regulatory body’s effectiveness, ensuring greater transparency, accountability, and oversight of the aviation industry.

3. Local Content Policy:

OAL is advocating for a comprehensive local content policy in the aviation industry to increase Nigerian participation across the entire aviation value chain, fostering local expertise and infrastructure.

4. Multiple Destinations and Code Sharing

OAL aims to create greater opportunities for Nigerian airlines to expand their route networks and forge mutually beneficial partnerships with international carriers through multiple destinations and code-sharing arrangements.

5. Legal Infrastructure for Concessions:

The collaboration includes developing a robust legal framework for aviation sector concessions, and facilitating private sector participation in airport development and management.

6. Review of BASAs and International Obligations:

OAL is conducting a comprehensive review of Nigeria’s Bilateral Air Service Agreements (BASAs) and other international treaties and obligations related to aviation to ensure these agreements better serve Nigeria’s interests and provide a level playing field for Nigerian airlines in the international market. The success of these reforms could position Nigeria’s aviation industry as a major contributor to the country’s GDP, in line with global trends where aviation significantly impacts economic development. As the collaboration progresses, it holds the potential to reshape Nigeria’s aviation landscape, making it more competitive, sustainable, and beneficial to the national economy.