Other Notable Stories May 2026

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Morocco-France electric freight corridor advances cross-border logistics

Morocco is positioning itself as a key logistics bridge between Africa and Europe through plans to establish heavy-duty electric truck corridors linking it with France. Progress in April highlights growing interest in decarbonised freight routes and the potential for integrated cross-border supply chains. This places the country as an early mover in aligning freight infrastructure with Europe’s decarbonisation standards, strengthening its competitiveness in export-oriented logistics.

Ghana expands Chery distribution network through Zonda Tec

Chery’s continued expansion into West Africa gained momentum in April as Ghana broadened its vehicle lineup through Zonda Tec, strengthening Chinese OEM penetration and reinforcing dealership and distribution networks across the region. The growth highlights increasing demand in West Africa’s mid-range vehicle segment, where affordability and availability are reshaping brand competition.

Tanzania begins local assembly of rail locomotives

Tanzania’s move into local locomotive assembly in March signals growing domestic participation in transport infrastructure development, supporting regional logistics capacity and complementing broader mobility system upgrades. This also assists skills development and local supply chain participation, strengthening Tanzania’s long-term positioning within regional transport infrastructure development.

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