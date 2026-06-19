Maritime debt recovery in Nigeria is challenging, particularly because the assets securing those debts are rarely stationary. In fact, attempting debt recovery in the maritime sector without any legal expertise or guidance makes it even harder.

Legally, Nigeria’s Admiralty Jurisdiction Act (AJA) and Admiralty Jurisdiction Procedure Rules (AJPR) provide a specialised legal framework that enables maritime creditors to enforce maritime claims and pursue recovery against maritime assets.

Nonetheless, the existence of these legal remedies does not mean maritime creditors can recover debts on their own. Maritime debt recovery is a highly specialised area of law that demands a clear understanding of admiralty jurisdiction, vessel arrest procedures, court processes, and enforcement strategies.

In maritime debt recovery, the law provides the tools, but using them effectively is where legal expertise matters for shipowners, maritime service providers, financial institutions, charterers, and other maritime industry stakeholders.

Maritime Debt Recovery

Unlike ordinary commercial debts, maritime debts often involve vessels that can leave Nigerian waters at short notice. This mobility creates enforcement challenges that require urgent and strategic legal intervention.

The Admiralty Jurisdiction Act recognises a wide range of maritime claims, including claims arising from charterparties, ship repairs, supply of necessaries, towage, port charges, cargo disputes, and ship mortgages.

The Federal High Court exercises exclusive admiralty jurisdiction in these matters under Section 251(1)(g) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended).

Legal Expertise in Maritime Debt Recovery

A poorly structured claim can result in delays, additional costs, or even exposure to claims for wrongful arrest. This is why maritime debt recovery is not simply a commercial exercise. It is a highly specialised area of law requiring a detailed understanding of admiralty jurisdiction, procedural requirements, ship arrest practice under the AJPR 2023, and maritime enforcement strategies.

Benefit of Early Legal Advice

In maritime disputes, timing is often everything. A vessel within Nigerian waters today may be outside its jurisdiction tomorrow. Delayed action can significantly reduce recovery options.

Seeking specialist legal advice at the earliest stage allows creditors to evaluate available remedies, secure assets where necessary, and maximise recovery prospects before enforcement opportunities disappear.

Conclusion

Nigeria’s Admiralty Jurisdiction Act provides one of the most effective debt recovery frameworks available to maritime creditors. However, successfully navigating the system requires more than identifying an unpaid debt. It requires strategic legal planning, procedural precision, and a deep understanding of maritime law. At Olisa Agbakoba Legal (OAL), our maritime law team advises shipowners, financial institutions, charterers, cargo interests, marine service providers, and international stakeholders on maritime claims, vessel arrest proceedings, admiralty litigation, and debt recovery strategies. With decades of experience in Nigeria’s maritime sector, we help clients transform legal rights into practical recovery outcomes.