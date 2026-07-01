CVFF Nigeria: What Indigenous Shipowners Must Prove To Access The US$700 Million Vessel Financing Fund

The recent activation of the Cabotage Vessel Financing Fund (CVFF) marks a significant milestone in the development of Nigeria’s maritime industry. More than two decades after the enactment of the Coastal and Inland Shipping (Cabotage) Act 2003, the proposed disbursement of approximately US$700 million to indigenous ship owners represents the most substantial government-backed intervention aimed at increasing local vessel ownership, strengthening indigenous participation in coastal trade, and reducing dependence on foreign-controlled tonnage.

While industry attention has largely focused on access to the Fund and the financing opportunities it presents, the legal and regulatory framework governing the CVFF demonstrates that eligibility for funding extends far beyond vessel acquisition plans. The Guidelines establish a comprehensive due diligence regime requiring applicants to satisfy corporate, operational, financial, technical and regulatory requirements before any disbursement can be approved. The first wave of beneficiaries must therefore appreciate that the CVFF is not merely a funding mechanism but a highly regulated financing programme built upon principles of risk management, accountability and commercial viability.

The Legal Foundation: Sections 43 and 44 of the Cabotage Act

The statutory foundation of the Fund is found in Sections 43 and 44 of the Cabotage Act and further elaborated in the Cabotage Vessel Financing Fund Guidelines 2006 issued by the Federal Ministry of Transportation. The principal objective of the Fund is to provide financial assistance and facilitate access to credit for indigenous ship acquisition and other maritime infrastructure projects capable of developing Nigeria’s shipping capacity. Disbursement remains subject to the recommendation of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) and the approval of the Honourable Minister of Transportation.

Ownership and Nationality: Who Actually Qualifies

The first and perhaps most critical due diligence requirement relates to ownership and nationality. The Guidelines restrict eligibility to Nigerian citizens and shipping companies wholly owned by Nigerian citizens as defined under the Cabotage Act. This requirement immediately places beneficial ownership under scrutiny. Prospective applicants must therefore be prepared to disclose complete corporate ownership structures, shareholder information, statutory filings and evidence demonstrating compliance with the Nigerian ownership requirements prescribed by the Cabotage regime. Any ownership arrangement involving nominee shareholders, undisclosed foreign participation or complex corporate structures designed to conceal beneficial ownership is likely to attract heightened regulatory examination.

Operational Competence: Proving You Can Run the Vessel

In addition to ownership requirements, applicants must establish operational competence and industry capability. The Guidelines expressly require applicants to demonstrate managerial and operational ability before qualifying for financial assistance. NIMASA is further mandated to determine whether the applicant or proposed operator possesses the necessary experience, expertise and qualifications to operate and maintain the vessel that will serve as security for the loan. This assessment is not a one-time exercise. The certification issued by NIMASA may be reviewed annually and can affect the continued validity of the facility. Consequently, applicants must be prepared to present evidence of maritime experience, operational history, management capacity, safety compliance records, crewing arrangements and technical expertise.

Financial Due Diligence: Feasibility and Repayment Capacity

Financial due diligence is the next major requirement of the CVFF framework. Every applicant must submit detailed information concerning its financial condition, project costs and repayment capacity. The Guidelines require bankable feasibility studies that are independently verified by both NIMASA and the participating Primary Lending Institutions (PLIs). These feasibility studies must demonstrate not only the technical viability of the proposed project but also its economic sustainability and capacity to generate sufficient cash flow for loan repayment. The Guidelines expressly provide that financial viability and repayment ability shall be the primary basis upon which funding approval is granted.





Who Carries the Risk? Understanding NIMASA and the PLIs

The emphasis on commercial viability reflects the risk allocation structure of the CVFF. A common misunderstanding about the CVFF is that NIMASA carries the credit risk. It does not. The Guidelines place responsibility on the Primary Lending Institutions to undertake detailed credit reviews and bear the risk exposure associated with the facilities. As a result, applicants should expect the same rigorous financial scrutiny ordinarily associated with sophisticated project finance transactions. This will likely include assessment of audited financial statements, debt service capability, liquidity ratios, credit history, projected charter revenues, vessel employment contracts and existing financial obligations.





The 15% Equity Requirement and Source-of-Funds Scrutiny

Equity contribution requirements provide an additional safeguard against excessive risk. The Guidelines mandate that each applicant contribute a minimum of 15% of the total project cost, while the CVFF and participating lending institutions may finance up to 85% of the project value. Applicants are expected to demonstrate the legitimate source and availability of their equity contribution. Given evolving anti-money laundering obligations and beneficial ownership disclosure requirements, the origin of equity capital will likely form an important aspect of due diligence reviews conducted by both lenders and regulators.

Vessel Registration and Condition Surveys

The legal status and regulatory compliance of the proposed vessel also attract significant scrutiny. Vessels financed through the CVFF must be registered in the Nigerian Ship Registry, and compliance with Cabotage requirements relating to ownership, crewing and operation remains mandatory. Where a project involves reconstructed or reconditioned vessels, applicants will need to submit the vessel for condition surveys at their own expense. These surveys serve as an independent verification mechanism to assess seaworthiness, asset condition and the adequacy of the collateral supporting the financing.

Collateral and Security Arrangements

Equally important is the requirement for acceptable collateral and security arrangements. The Guidelines provide that no loan application shall be processed unless the applicant has secured and submitted satisfactory collateral. The assessment of collateral extends beyond the value of the vessel itself and may include additional security structures required by participating lenders. In practice, lenders are likely to require vessel mortgages, corporate guarantees, assignment of charter earnings, insurance proceeds, debt service reserve arrangements and other forms of credit enhancement depending on the risk profile of the transaction.

Ongoing Obligations after Disbursement

Prospective beneficiaries should also recognise that the CVFF framework imposes continuing obligations after disbursement. NIMASA is required to monitor the financial condition and operations of beneficiaries throughout the life of the facility. Loan agreements may contain provisions permitting additional collateral requirements, enhanced equity contributions and other protective measures where the financial condition of the borrower deteriorates. Furthermore, projects involving vessel construction, reconstruction or refurbishment may be subject to escrow arrangements and independent verification of construction milestones before funds are released.

These provisions demonstrate a deliberate regulatory effort to ensure that disbursements are linked to measurable project performance and prudent financial management.

Perhaps the most overlooked aspect of the CVFF regime is the severe consequence of non-disclosure or misrepresentation. The Guidelines empower NIMASA to impose sanctions on applicants who submit false information or misleading documentation. Such applicants may be permanently barred from accessing the Fund and other maritime capacity development initiatives. Given the scale of the anticipated disbursement and increasing public scrutiny surrounding the administration of the Fund, regulatory authorities are likely to adopt a strict approach towards compliance, transparency and disclosure obligations. As the long-awaited disbursement of the CVFF finally moves from policy aspiration to practical implementation, indigenous ship owners must begin to view the application process through the lens of legal preparedness and regulatory compliance. The successful applicants will not be those who merely need financing. They will be those who can demonstrate sound corporate governance, transparent ownership structures, operational competence, financial viability, and strict adherence to the Cabotage legal framework. The first wave of CVFF financing presents a unique opportunity to transform Nigeria’s maritime sector and deepen indigenous participation in coastal trade. However, access to the Fund will ultimately depend on the ability of applicants to withstand the extensive legal, financial and operational due diligence contemplated by the Cabotage Act, the CVFF Guidelines and the risk management processes of participating lending institutions. For ship owners seeking to participate, the time for due diligence preparation is now.