Sovereignty At Sea: Why Nigeria Must Reclaim Control Of Its Maritime Risk

When reinsurers withdrew charterers' liability cover for Persian Gulf operations in March 2026 on seventy-two hours' notice, the episode revealed a structural vulnerability in global marine insurance that extends far beyond the immediate crisis. For Nigeria, which lacks domestic marine insurance capacity at every layer of this architecture, the Gulf repricing demonstrates both the cost of dependency on foreign risk capital and an emerging opportunity to build institutional capability...

At the start of the conflict in the Persian Gulf in March 2026, the reinsurers underwriting the P&I clubs’ charterers’ liability books invoked their contractual right to withdraw cover for Gulf-related claims on seventy-two hours’ notice. With no alternative sources of capital for these books, the clubs had no choice but to issue cancellation notices to their members. Club leaders privately described their reinsurers’ position as a reflex they could not resist. Much of the reporting at the time framed this as insurers abandoning shipping, and the framing was inaccurate in an instructive way. A decision taken several layers above the clubs, by capital providers most shipowners will never meet, determined overnight what cover existed, for whom, and at what price.

For Nigeria, which has no domestic institution at any layer of that structure, the episode deserves closer examination than it received. It is the clearest demonstration in years of who actually controls whether commercial vessels move, and it carries a lesson that extends well beyond the Gulf.

The Architecture Behind the Headlines

Understanding what happened requires understanding how coverage works. The core function of a P&I club is mutual indemnification of members for liability risks: pollution, collision, crew injury, wreck removal. War risks are specifically excluded from that mutual cover under club rulebooks, and always have been. War risk exists instead as a separate insurance class, purchased from commercial providers, with additional premiums charged each time a vessel enters a designated high-risk area.

Alongside this, clubs offer charterers a fixed-premium product that bundles liability risks, including war risk liability, into a single commercial package. These covers for charterers sit outside the mutual pool through which clubs share large claims among themselves. Each club reinsures its charterers’ book independently, through a relatively limited panel of commercial reinsurers. That structural detail is the entire story. When the fighting began, those reinsurers took fright, and because the charterers’ covers sit outside the mutual system, their withdrawal flowed directly into cancellation notices. The mutual machinery of P&I, which is owned by shipowners themselves, held. The commercially reinsured periphery is what failed.

The clubs then arranged replacement cover, known as buybacks, under which charterers repurchase protection they had previously held as part of a package, at meaningful additional cost and subject to restrictive warranties. The reinsurers whose withdrawal created the gap now earn additional premium for filling it. Nor was this the first time the sequence has played out. Clubs issued similar exclusions covering Russia, Ukraine, and Belarus after the 2022 invasion of Ukraine by Russia, and again for the Red Sea in 2024 when reinsurers lost confidence during the Houthi campaign. Three episodes in four years is not an anomaly. It is the system operating as designed, and the design places cover availability downstream of underwriting committees with no stake in the affected waters.

A Repricing That Has Not Reversed

What has happened since March removes any comfort that this was a passing disturbance. A memorandum of understanding between the United States and Iran briefly eased conditions in June, and war risk rates softened. Renewed attacks on commercial vessels in July reversed that within days. Market estimates now place hull war risk premiums for Strait of Hormuz transits at around five per cent of vessel value, a level market participants describe as the new norm, with brokers reporting quotes of seven and a half to ten per cent in late July. Before the conflict, cover for these waters cost small fractions of one per cent. The International Maritime Organisation has advised vessels to avoid the strait until crew safety can be assured. Underwriters have grown reluctant to quote spot terms at all, creating a two-tier market in which some operators pay extraordinary premiums to move while others wait outside the strait.

Nigeria Is Not a Spectator to This

This is where the Gulf episode becomes highly relevant to Nigerian maritime stakeholders’ strategic planning. Dependency on foreign risk capital is not an abstraction. It is a live exposure carried by every Nigerian shipowner, charterer, and oil producer whose operations depend on cover that can be repriced or withdrawn from abroad on seventy-two hours’ notice. Between March and July, operators in the Gulf discovered what that exposure looks like when it crystallises: premiums multiplied, cover was technically available but commercially prohibitive, and no domestic institution could absorb any part of the risk on terms grounded in local knowledge. Nothing in the structure of Nigerian marine insurance would produce a different outcome if the Gulf of Guinea’s risk profile were reassessed abroad, whether prompted by a piracy resurgence, a major pollution incident, or a security episode. The premiums would move, terms would tighten, and every decision would be taken elsewhere.

There is, however, a second way to read the same numbers, and it is the reading that should matter for anyone assessing this market. A structural repricing of war risk does not only raise costs for shipowners. It permanently enlarges the premium pool available to whoever underwrites the business. Cover that commanded fractions of one per cent of hull value now commands multiples of that, and the market itself expects the new baseline to hold. For an established foreign insurer, that is an improved margin on existing business. For a domestic institution that does not yet exist, it is something more consequential: the revenue case for building such an institution, which I have set out in a previous article, has grown severalfold in a single year, and elevated pricing is precisely the environment in which a new entrant’s economics are most forgiving. The crisis that exposed Nigeria’s dependency has, at the same time, repriced the value of ending it.

Countries with domestic marine insurance capacity are not immune to global repricing, but they are not passengers either. A domestic institution retains premium in-country, prices risk with local knowledge, holds a position in the correspondent and reinsurance relationships that shape terms, and provides a floor of capacity that does not evaporate when a foreign committee takes fright. That is what Nigeria currently lacks, and the cost of lacking it is no longer theoretical. It is visible in every war risk quotation issued for a listed area since March.

The Gulf crisis will eventually recede from the headlines. The architecture it exposed will remain exactly as it is: a system in which the movement of vessels, the viability of trades, and the operating costs of entire regions can be reset in seventy-two hours by institutions with no stake in the waters affected. That architecture will not reform itself, and no amount of policy advocacy will alter it from the outside. What can change is Nigeria’s position within it, and the past year has made that position more valuable to build, not less. The dependency is now priced. So, increasingly, is the opportunity.

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