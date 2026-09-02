Establishing An International Maritime Logistics Company In Nigeria: The Legal & Regulatory Guide

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Introduction

Nigeria’s coastline of roughly 850 kilometres, its position on the Gulf of Guinea, and its status as one of Africa’s largest import and hydrocarbon-export economies make it a strategically important market for international maritime logistics operators. However, the sector is one of the most heavily regulated segments of the Nigerian economy, sitting at the intersection of company law, foreign investment law, sector-specific maritime legislation, customs and revenue law, immigration law, and local content policy.

An entrant seeking to establish an international maritime logistics company whether as a shipping line, freight forwarder, non-vessel-operating common carrier, terminal or logistics services provider must navigate a multi-agency regulatory architecture rather than a single licensing gateway.

This article examines that framework, tracing the legal requirements from corporate formation through sector licensing, port access, customs compliance, local content obligations and taxation.

Corporate Formation and Foreign Investment Framework

A. Incorporation under the Companies and Allied Matters Act

Every entity intending to carry on business in Nigeria, whether Nigerian or foreign-owned, must first be incorporated with the Corporate Affairs Commission (“CAC”) as a company limited by shares under the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020 (“CAMA”)1.

Incorporation is effected through the CAC’s electronic portal and typically requires a minimum of two directors and two shareholders, a memorandum and articles of association (or the statutory model articles), evidence of registered address, and payment of stamp duties and filing fees calculated on share capital.

Upon approval, a Tax Identification Number is now issued automatically through the CAC’s integration with the Nigeria Revenue Service, eliminating the previously separate registration step with the tax authority.

B. Minimum Share Capital for Foreign Participation

Where a company has any foreign shareholding, however small, CAC practice as at 2026 requires a minimum issued share capital of ₦100,000,000 (with evidence of allotment, though not necessarily full payment, at incorporation), compared with a lower threshold for wholly Nigerian-owned companies.

This capital requirement is a threshold issue for any foreign shipping line or logistics group seeking to establish a Nigerian operating subsidiary, since applications below the prescribed threshold are routinely rejected.2

C. Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission Registration

Following incorporation, a company with foreign participation must register with the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (“NIPC”) before commencing business.3 NIPC registration is a precondition for statutory guarantees against expropriation, unconditional transferability of profits and dividends in freely convertible currency, and eligibility for investment incentives; failure to register is a criminal offence under the NIPC Act.

The NIPC Act generally abolished limits on foreign equity participation across most sectors, but it preserves a short negative list including arms production, narcotic drugs, military wares, and, most relevantly, participation in coastal and inland shipping which are reserved wholly or substantially for Nigerian participation.

D. Business Permits and Expatriate Personnel

A foreign-owned maritime logistics company will also typically require a Business Permit from the Federal Ministry of Interior and, for the deployment of foreign staff, an Expatriate Quota approval together with individual Combined Expatriate Residence Permit and Alien Card (“CERPAC”) registrations under the Immigration Act.4

Sector-Specific Maritime Regulation: NIMASA and the Merchant Shipping Act

Beyond general corporate and investment law, a maritime logistics company must comply with the sector-specific regime administered principally by the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (“NIMASA”), established under the NIMASA Act 2007 as the apex regulatory and promotional agency for shipping, seafaring, and maritime safety and security in Nigerian waters5.

NIMASA’s mandate includes registration of vessels and shipping companies, issuance of seaworthiness and manning certificates, enforcement of maritime safety and pollution-prevention standards, and administration of the cabotage regime discussed below. A company intending to operate vessels, provide ship agency services, or otherwise hold itself out as a shipping company in Nigeria must register with NIMASA as a recognised shipping company or agent, in addition to its CAC incorporation.

The Cabotage Regime: The Central Constraint on Foreign Participation

The single most consequential statute for an international maritime logistics operator is the Coastal and Inland Shipping (Cabotage) Act 2003. The Act reserves the carriage of goods and passengers within Nigeria’s coastal and inland waterways cabotage trade to vessels that are wholly owned by Nigerian citizens, Nigerian-flagged, Nigerian-crewed, and, in principle, built or repaired in Nigerian shipyards.6

A foreign entity, or a vessel that does not meet the ownership, crewing, flag, or build conditions, may participate in cabotage trade only under a ministerial waiver, granted where Nigerian tonnage or capacity is demonstrably unavailable for the trade in question, and such waivers are subject to increasingly strict scrutiny.

Port Access: The Nigerian Ports Authority and Emerging Port Economic Regulation

Physical access to Nigeria’s seaports terminal use, berthing, pilotage, and the appointment of shipping agents and stevedores is regulated by the Nigerian Ports Authority (“NPA”), the statutory landlord and administrator of Nigeria’s ports established under the Nigerian Ports Authority Act, Cap N126 LFN 2004. A maritime logistics company operating as a shipping agent, service boat operator, chandler, or bonded terminal operator must register with the NPA, a process that includes evidence of CAC incorporation, evidence of CRFFN registration where freight forwarding services are offered, and payment of prescribed registration and annual renewal fees7.

Nigeria’s port terminals themselves are largely operated not by the NPA directly but by private concessionaires under long-term concession agreements executed with the NPA following the port reform of 2006; an entrant seeking to operate or invest in terminal infrastructure, rather than merely use it, must therefore negotiate a concession or sub-lease arrangement rather than a simple licence.

Customs Compliance and Cargo Clearance

The Nigeria Customs Service Act 2023 declares Nigeria a single customs territory and designates seaports, terminals and bonded warehouses as customs control zones within which goods remain under Customs control, irrespective of contractual delivery obligations under bills of lading, until lawfully released.

This has direct implications for a maritime logistics company’s contracts of carriage, since a carrier’s delivery obligation is legally subordinate to the customs clearance process. A logistics company offering clearing services must additionally obtain a customs licence as a clearing agent, supported by a bank bond, which is subject to annual revalidation together with updated corporate documentation.

Freight Forwarding: The CRFFN Regime

Section 18(2) of the Council for the Regulation of Freight Forwarding in Nigeria (“CRFFN”), CRFFN Act provides that no organisation or firm may practise as a freight forwarder in Nigeria unless registered by the Council, and the Council is empowered to set standards of knowledge and skill, regulate the conduct of freight forwarding associations, and discipline practitioners8.

Local Content Obligations in Oil and Gas-Linked Logistics

Where an international maritime logistics company’s operations serve the oil and gas sector offshore supply vessels, marine logistics bases, subsea support, or petroleum product haulage the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development Act 2010 imposes an additional layer of compliance administered by the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (“NCDMB”)9.

Operators and their contractors must give first consideration to Nigerian goods, services and personnel, submit a Nigerian Content Plan for NCDMB approval before contract award, and satisfy minimum indigenous participation targets in vessel ownership, crewing and marine logistics services; the NCDMB conducts ongoing compliance audits.

Taxation of Maritime and Logistics Operations

A Nigerian maritime logistics entity is subject to Companies Income Tax administered by the tax authority, with the applicable rate and reliefs now governed by the Nigeria Tax Act 2025, which took effect on 1 January 2026 and restructured corporate taxation into a small-company exemption and a standard rate of 25% plus a 4% development levy for medium and large companies.

Non-resident shipping and airline companies without separately prepared Nigerian financial statements are, under the Finance Act 2023, taxed on a deemed-profit basis calculated from gross revenue derived from Nigerian carriage, supported by director- and auditor-certified revenue statements. Employers must also operate Pay-As-You-Earn deductions on Nigerian and expatriate staff remuneration and remit to the relevant State Internal Revenue Service.

Conclusion

Establishing an international maritime logistics company in Nigeria is not a single-agency transaction but a sequenced regulatory undertaking spanning corporate law, foreign investment law, maritime-sector licensing, port access, customs, freight-forwarding regulation, local content compliance, taxation, and immigration.

The Cabotage Act’s reservation of coastal trade to Nigerian-owned, flagged, and crewed tonnage remains the defining structural constraint for foreign operators, generally necessitating a joint-venture or waiver strategy for any element of the logistics chain that touches Nigeria’s costal or inland waters.

Footnotes

1 Section 18,19 and 863 of Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020

2 https://pukkalogistics.com.ng/how-to-register-a-foreign-company-in-nigeria/

3 Section 20 of Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission Act, Cap N117 LFN 2004 (NIPC Act 1995, as amended)

4 Section 34 – 38 Nigeria Immigration Act 2015

5 Section 2 and 22 of Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) Act 2007

6 Section 3 and 5 of Coastal and Inland Shipping (Cabotage) Act 2003

7https://nigerianports.gov.ng/operational-services/clearing-and-forwarding-agents/