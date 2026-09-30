The CVFF Six Months After Launch: Assessing Its Impact On Vessel Financing In Nigeria

Introduction

Vessel financing remains a critical component of Nigeria’s maritime sector and, more broadly, its economic architecture, given the country’s heavy reliance on seaborne trade. Despite its importance, however, the financing landscape remains characterised by persistent structural, operational and regulatory complexities. Traditional commercial structures, ranging from bank-led debt financing to equity, leasing and other asset-based arrangements, continue to play a significant role in vessel acquisition.1 At the same time, policy-driven interventions such as the Cabotage Vessel Financing Fund (“CVFF” or the “Fund”) have been introduced to address the long-standing financing gap faced by indigenous shipowners.2

This article, therefore, appraises the performance of the CVFF since the launching of the application portal on January 22, 2026, examines the possible causes of delays in the disbursement of the Fund and proposes a realistic way forward.

CVFF: Six Months Post-Portal Launch

The CVFF, together with the Cabotage Vessel Financing Fund (CVFF) Guidelines 2006 (the “Guidelines”),3 was established pursuant to section 42 of the Coastal and Inland Shipping (Cabotage) Act, 2003, as a strategic intervention aimed at promoting indigenous participation in Nigeria’s maritime sector by facilitating access to financing for modern vessel acquisition. The Fund is financed principally through the two per cent surcharge imposed on contracts performed by vessels engaged in cabotage trade, together with other statutory sources.4 In principle, the Fund was designed to address one of the most persistent constraints to indigenous participation in Nigeria’s maritime sector — access to low-cost, long-term financing for vessel acquisition.

For more than two decades, the challenge was not the absence of a statutory financing mechanism, but the failure to translate that mechanism into an operational lending programme. On January 22, 2026, the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, formally launched the CVFF application portal in Lagos, describing it as a step towards establishing a functional and transparent financing framework for indigenous ship ownership.5 The portal is intended to provide the formal channel through which eligible shipowners can submit applications, after which such applications would undergo due diligence and credit assessment through designated primary lending institutions (“PLIs”), as well as regulatory review by NIMASA.

The launch has, nevertheless, marked the beginning of an application process rather than the actual disbursement of the Fund. In June 2026, it was reported that, according to the Sea Empowerment and Research Centre (“SEREC”), there was no publicly verified evidence that any beneficiary had received a CVFF disbursement6 As at August 2026, NIMASA had received approximately 92 applications, of which only about 20 applicants had successfully passed the initial screening stage and were undergoing further processing by the PLIs.7 As at August 19, 2026, it was reported that no Nigerian shipowner had yet received a CVFF disbursement, with the Nigerian Chamber of Shipping similarly indicating that no beneficiary was known to have received the funding.8

In practice, therefore, while the CVFF has entered the implementation phase, public evidence does not yet demonstrate an actual disbursement to any beneficiary. Although the application portal appears to have established the intended application channel, with NIMASA publishing the applicable eligibility and application requirements,9 there remains more to be done in terms of actual disbursement of the Fund. The delay does not, therefore, appear to be attributable to a failure or dysfunction of the application portal itself, but rather to a broader process involving documentation, bankability assessment, PLI credit review and regulatory approvals.

The role of the PLIs is particularly significant. While NIMASA provides 50 per cent of the financing and the applicant contributes 15 per cent, the PLI contributes the remaining 35 per cent and also bears the credit risk associated with the financing.10 This explains why the banks are not merely conduits for government funds; rather, they retain a substantive credit-assessment function and must be satisfied that the applicant’s business proposal is commercially viable. While one PLI disclosed that it had received five vessel-acquisition applications, three of which had successfully progressed through its internal process, another PLI stated that the scheme itself was still under development.11

The evidence, therefore, points to a more complicated explanation for the delay than a simple portal dysfunction. The portal appears to have been operational, but implementation has encountered the hurdles of bankability, documentation, PLI credit assessment and multiple levels of institutional approval. NIMASA had previously indicated an overall processing target of approximately 70–80 days, including PLI structuring, NIMASA review and ministerial approval.12 The fact that applicants remained without disbursement more than six months after the portal launch demonstrates a substantial gap between policy and implementation.

Understanding the Delay

While the Federal Government has been pushing for the acceleration of the processing and disbursement of the CVFF, there appear to be no actual disbursements to qualified shipowners as yet. The high number of applications notwithstanding, the ultimate objective must be the actual disbursement of funds to indigenous shipowners and the resulting acquisition of modern vessels capable of competing effectively in coastal and offshore activities. It is this outcome, rather than the number of applications received, that should ultimately determine whether the Fund can be regarded as successful.

Some of the causes of the delay, in the writers’ opinion, include bureaucratic bottlenecks, detailed risk assessment exercises by the PLIs and extensive documentation reviews. Multiple agencies and institutions have tended to exercise oversight on the Fund, potentially resulting in bureaucratic bottlenecks. The Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, the Ministry of Transportation and even the National Assembly exercise some level of influence over the CVFF. Recently, the House of Representatives directed NIMASA to halt its plan to disburse the Fund to shipowners pending the conclusion of its inquiry.13

Detailed risk-assessment exercises may also contribute to the delay. While the structuring of an application, including the preparation of a bankable proposal, notification to NIMASA and ministerial approval, has been expressed to take less than 90 days,14 this timeline may not be realistically achievable in practice. The multiple stages between application and disbursement consequently constitute a significant practical constraint, as an application must move through credit assessment, due diligence and the requisite approvals before funds can be released. Delays at any stage can hold up the entire transaction.

The need to structure security and documentation in a manner acceptable to the PLIs and consistent with the CVFF framework may also have contributed to the delay. Since the PLIs remain responsible for the credit and bankability assessments, deficiencies in security documentation or unresolved concerns regarding an applicant’s good standing may prevent a transaction from progressing to financial close.

Way Forward

The immediate priority for the CVFF should be the conversion of applications into completed financing transactions with actual disbursements. The effectiveness of the CVFF will, therefore, depend on applicants, PLIs and NIMASA being able to resolve eligibility, documentation, regulatory and security requirements within a predictable process and defined timeline. As discussed above, where these requirements are addressed without clear coordination, they can contribute to delays in the actual disbursement of the Fund. Clear allocation of responsibility, standardised documentation requirements and coordinated regulatory oversight would help to reduce these delays.

NIMASA and the PLIs should publish clearer processing milestones and communicate the status of applications more frequently. Given that the portal has already generated a significant number of applications, the emphasis should now be on reducing avoidable delays within the processing chain rather than simply increasing application volumes.

Applicants, for their part, should address eligibility, equity contribution, vessel specifications, feasibility, insurance, projected cash flows and security requirements before submitting their applications. PLIs should apply transparent and consistent credit criteria, while NIMASA should ensure that its regulatory review does not duplicate matters already assessed by the PLIs. A more predictable division of responsibility between the relevant institutions would greatly reduce uncertainty and improve the credibility of the Fund.

Conclusion

The CVFF represents a significant milestone in addressing the financing gap that has traditionally limited indigenous vessel ownership and participation in coastal shipping in Nigeria. The launch of the CVFF portal on January 22, 2026, signaled an end to the over two-decade wait and brought renewed hope to maritime stakeholders, particularly indigenous shipowners who are hopeful of benefitting from the implementation of the CVFF framework.

Indeed, the launch of the CVFF portal established a formal channel through which indigenous shipowners can access the Fund. However, while applications are being received, no shipowner has yet received a CVFF disbursement. In fact, since the launch of the CVFF application portal in January 2026, only 20 of the 92 applications received by NIMASA have been processed and forwarded to the PLIs for further assessment, and only one of the 20 has been returned to NIMASA for final approval.15

The success of the CVFF should, therefore, be measured less by the amount accumulated in the Fund or the number of applications received since the launch of the application portal, and more by completed transactions, actual disbursements to suitably qualified Nigerian shipowners, and the verified acquisition of vessels by Nigerian operators. If the present bottlenecks in credit assessment, documentation and institutional approvals can be addressed, the CVFF can become a meaningful instrument for indigenous fleet development. If not, the launch of the application portal risks becoming another milestone in the Fund's long history of promised implementation, rather than the beginning of sustained disbursement.

Footnotes

1 Chambers and Partners, “Shipping 2026 – Nigeria”, section 2.1 “Ship Loan Finance” and section 2.2 “Ship Finance and Leasing”, available at https://practiceguides.chambers.com/practice-guides/shipping-2026/nigeria

2 Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation, “Oyetola Launches CVFF Application Portal, Signals New Era for Indigenous Ship Financing”, 22 January 2026, available at http://fmino.gov.ng/oyetola-launches-cvff-application-portal-signals-new-era-for-indigenous-ship financing/

3 https://nimasa.gov.ng/cabotage-vessel-financing-fund/

4 Coastal and Inland Shipping (Cabotage) Act, 2003, s. 43. The statutory funding sources include a 2% surcharge on the contract sum performed by vessels engaged in cabotage trade, National Assembly appropriations, monies generated under the Act and interest and principal repayments.

5 Oyetola Launches CVFF Application Portal, Signals New Era for Indigenous Ship Financing - Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation

6 https://guardian.ng/saturday-magazine/travel-a-tourism/fresh-concerns-trail-cvff-delay-as-60-ship-operators-await-25m-disbursement/

7 https://theeyewitnessnews.com/2026/09/06/oyetola-chides-nimasa-over-slow-pace-of-cvff-disbursement-process/

8 https://businessday.ng/pro/article/nigerias-700m-maritime-rescue-fund-caught-in-approval-maze/

9 https://nimasa.gov.ng/implementation-and-disbursement-of-the-cabotage-vessel-financing-fund-cvff-requirements-for-applicants/

10 See the Guidelines.

11 https://businessday.ng/pro/article/nigerias-700m-maritime-rescue-fund-caught-in-approval-maze/

12 https://guardian.ng/saturday-magazine/travel-a-tourism/fresh-concerns-trail-cvff-delay-as-60-ship-operators-await-25m-disbursement/

13 https://maritimetodayonline.com/transport-minister-explains-delay-in-disbursement-of-cvff/

14 https://guardian.ng/saturday-magazine/travel-a-tourism/fresh-concerns-trail-cvff-delay-as-60-ship-operators-await-25m-disbursement/