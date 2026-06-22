Registering And Enforcing Ship Mortgages In Nigeria: Practical Insights

1. Introduction

A ship mortgage is one of the principal instruments through which vessels are financed in international and domestic trade. For ship-owners seeking capital to acquire or operate vessels, and for lenders seeking security over maritime assets, the ship mortgage occupies a central place in the legal and commercial architecture of the Nigerian maritime industry. Yet despite its importance, ship mortgage law in Nigeria remains an area where practice does not always keep pace with legal requirements, and where the interplay between domestic registration frameworks, priority rules, and enforcement procedures creates risks that, left unmanaged, can significantly erode a lender’s security position or a borrower’s operational standing.

This article examines the legal foundation of ship mortgages in Nigeria, the registration regime under the Merchant Shipping Act 2007, the priority rules that govern competing claims over a mortgaged vessel, the enforcement mechanisms available to a mortgagee, and the practical considerations that lenders and ship-owners ought to bear in mind when structuring or executing ship mortgage transactions.

2. Legal Foundation

The statutory framework governing ship mortgages in Nigeria is principally contained in Part IV of the Merchant Shipping Act 2007 (the “MSA”), specifically Sections 54 to 64. The Act provides that a ship registered in Nigeria, or a share in such a ship, may be made a security for a loan or other valuable consideration.1 The instrument creating that security is referred to in the Act as a “mortgage”. It must be in proper written form and, where it is produced to the Registrar of Ships at the ship’s port of registry, the Registrar shall record it in the Register of Ships.2

The MSA imposes on every mortgagor an obligation to disclose all existing encumbrances and liabilities over the vessel at the time of entering into a new mortgage.3 This duty of disclosure is not merely procedural. It operates to protect subsequent mortgagees from being prejudiced by undisclosed prior charges, and it reinforces the principle of good faith that underpins Nigerian ship mortgage practice. A mortgagor who conceals existing encumbrances risks not only civil liability to affected parties but may also expose the validity of the mortgage transaction itself to challenge.

The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (“NIMASA”) is the body established by statute as the implementing agency for maritime administration, safety and security in Nigeria.4 Within NIMASA, the Registrar of Ships operates the Nigerian Ship Registry Office (the “NSRO”), a department of NIMASA through which the Registrar of Ships discharges his statutory functions under the MSA and it maintains the Register of Ships and serves as the official repository for all registered mortgages, transfers, discharges, and related instruments. It is the NSRO that a mortgagee must engage to perfect its security interest in a Nigerian-registered vessel.

3. Registration of a Ship Mortgage

Registration at the NSRO is the act of perfection for a ship mortgage in Nigeria. While a mortgage may be valid between the parties without registration, the legal and commercial consequences of non-registration are significant, and no prudent mortgagee should leave a ship mortgage unregistered.

The documents required for registration at the NSRO includes a formal letter of application from the ship-owner or their authorised representative, a board resolution of the corporate owner authorising the mortgage, a duly signed and sealed NIMASA mortgage form with stamp duty paid, the Certificate of Registry of the vessel, and a power of attorney where the mortgagee’s solicitor is conducting registration on behalf of the mortgagor. In practice, it is standard for the mortgagor to grant a power of attorney to the mortgagee’s solicitor at the time of execution of the mortgage instrument, enabling the lender to control the perfection process and ensuring that registration is not frustrated by the borrower’s inaction or delay.

Where the mortgagor is a Nigerian-incorporated company, the ship mortgage also constitutes a registrable charge over the company’s assets under the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020 (the “CAMA”).5 This triggers a dual registration obligation. In addition to filing at the NSRO under the MSA, the mortgage must be registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission (the “CAC”) within the time prescribed by CAMA. 6 Failure to complete CAC registration within the stipulated period renders the charge void against liquidator and the company’s creditors in the event of insolvency or winding up. This remains a recurring source of vulnerability in ship financing transactions in Nigeria, as parties often complete the MSA registration but overlook or delay the CAMA charge registration, thereby leaving the lender commercially exposed when it is most likely to need to enforce its security.

4. Priority of Mortgages and the Position of Maritime Liens

The question of priority governs who gets paid first when the proceeds of a vessel’s sale are distributed, and it is therefore among the most commercially consequential aspects of ship mortgage law. Under the Act priority as between registered mortgagees is determined by the order in which the mortgages are recorded in the Register of Ships, not by the date of the mortgage instrument itself.7 A mortgagee who executes first but registers second may therefore find itself contractually senior but legally subordinated. The rule is clear: in the competition between mortgagees, the register governs.

The priority of registered mortgages is, however, itself subject to a more fundamental rule. Maritime liens rank ahead of all registered mortgages, regardless of the order of registration or the terms of the mortgage agreement.8 Sections 67 to 73 of the MSA provide for the recognition of maritime liens as a category of claim arising directly by operation of law. A maritime lien attaches to the vessel at the moment the underlying claim arises, travels with the ship into the hands of any subsequent owner or mortgagee, and takes priority over registered encumbrances. The MSA affirms the overriding nature of maritime liens in terms that admit no qualification.9

The categories of statutory maritime lien under Nigerian law include the wages and other sums due to the master and crew of a vessel, salvage claims, damage done by a ship in collision, master’s disbursements made on account of the vessel, and claims arising under bottomry.10

This means that due diligence on the vessel’s trading history, crew complement, outstanding wage and disbursement claims, and any pending salvage or collision liability is not merely good practice but is legally essential for any lender contemplating ship mortgage security. A mortgagee that takes security over a vessel without conducting this enquiry does so at its own risk, and may find that the priority it assumed on the basis of its registered position is materially eroded by claims that rank ahead of it by operation of law.

5. Powers and Rights of a Mortgagee

The MSA confers a range of rights and powers on a registered mortgagee that are available upon default by the mortgagor, without necessarily resorting to court proceedings.

i. Right of Possession: Section 58(1) of the MSA provides that a registered mortgagee may take possession of the mortgaged vessel and is entitled to collect the earnings of the vessel during the period of possession.

ii. Right of Sale: Section 57(2) of the MSA empowers a registered mortgagee to sell the mortgaged vessel, or a share in it, without prior notice to the mortgagor, and to give effectual receipts for the purchase money to the purchaser. However, two limitations apply. First, where more than one mortgage is registered against the vessel, a subsequent mortgagee cannot exercise the power of sale without the written consent of all prior mortgagees or without an order of court. Second, and critically, a private sale by the mortgagee exercising its statutory power does not discharge maritime liens subsisting over the vessel.

iii. Right of Transfer: The transfer of a mortgage from the mortgagee to another party is governed by Section 59 of the MSA. Where the mortgagee transfers its interest, a copy of the transfer instrument must be filed at the NSRO. The formal discharge of a mortgage upon repayment is recorded by the Registrar under Section 56 of the MSA and is evidenced by the entry of discharge in the Register.

6. Enforcement of a Ship Mortgage

Enforcement of a ship mortgage in Nigeria may take one of two routes, each with distinct advantages and limitations.

The first route is private enforcement through the exercise of the mortgagee’s statutory powers under the MSA, namely the right to take possession and the power of sale.

The second route is judicial enforcement through the admiralty jurisdiction of the Federal High Court. The Federal High Court is the court vested with exclusive admiralty jurisdiction in Nigeria.11 The Admiralty Jurisdiction Act confers on it jurisdiction to hear and determine any claim in connection with a mortgage of, or charge on, a ship or any share in a ship.12 Admiralty proceedings in rem are conducted under the Admiralty Jurisdiction Procedure Rules 2023 (the “AJPR 2023”), which replaced the 2011 Rules and introduced updated provisions on the conduct of arrest, sale proceedings, and the distribution of proceeds.

The practical effect of an admiralty action in rem is that the vessel itself is proceeded against as defendant. Upon arrest, if the mortgagor fails to provide security for the vessel’s release, the Federal High Court may order the judicial sale of the vessel. The proceeds of sale are paid into court and distributed among claimants in accordance with the established priority rules. Interested parties, including competing mortgagees and maritime lienholders, may apply against the proceeds.13

The courts are also prepared to enforce mortgage provisions stipulating the appointment of a receiver on the mortgagor’s default, and law recognises the mortgagee’s right to such appointment as a legitimate contractual and statutory remedy.

7. Practical Recommendations

The effectiveness of a ship mortgage as security depends not merely on its execution, but on the steps taken before, during, and after the transaction to preserve its enforceability and priority. While the Merchant Shipping Act provides a comprehensive framework for the creation and enforcement of ship mortgages, lenders who fail to undertake proper due diligence, complete all requisite registrations, or adequately structure the mortgage documentation may find their security significantly weakened when enforcement becomes necessary.

The following practical recommendations are intended to assist lenders, financiers, shipowners, and maritime practitioners in mitigating legal and commercial risks associated with ship mortgage transactions in Nigeria.

i. Conduct Searches and Due Diligence: Conduct thorough maritime due diligence on the vessel before advancing any funds. This means examining the Register of Ships for all subsisting registered mortgages and their priority order, verifying the vessel’s Certificate of Registry and flag status, and investigating its trading history to assess likely maritime lien exposure. A legal search at the NSRO should be complemented by a CAC search where the mortgagor is a company, to identify any existing charges over the vessel or the ship-owning entity’s assets.

ii. Execute a Power of Attorney: Require the mortgagor to execute a power of attorney in favour of the lender’s solicitor at the point of closing. This enables the lender to control the NSRO registration process and ensures that perfection is not delayed or frustrated by the borrower after execution.

iii. Complete Registration Promptly: Complete both NSRO registration and CAC charge registration simultaneously and treat them as conditions precedent or conditions of closing. The transaction should not be regarded as concluded until written confirmation of both registrations has been obtained.

iv. Engage Legal Counsel: Employ the services of a maritime lawyer to ensure the mortgage instrument is comprehensively drafted to include an express power of sale, a receivership clause, covenants requiring the mortgagor to maintain the vessel’s classification and all requisite insurances, and restrictions on the creation of further encumbrances without the lender’s consent.

8. Conclusion

A ship mortgage remains one of the most effective forms of security available in maritime finance, providing lenders with a proprietary interest in a vessel and a range of statutory remedies in the event of default. However, the value of that security depends heavily on strict compliance with the applicable legal framework governing registration, priority, and enforcement.

In Nigeria, a mortgagee must navigate not only the registration requirements under the Merchant Shipping Act 2007 but, where the mortgagor is a corporate entity, the additional registration obligations under the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020. Equally important is an understanding of the priority accorded to maritime liens, which can supersede even duly registered mortgages and materially affect recovery prospects upon enforcement.

Accordingly, parties involved in ship financing transactions must adopt a proactive approach to due diligence, perfection of security, and transaction structuring. Proper registration, careful assessment of maritime lien exposure, and well-drafted mortgage documentation are essential to preserving the mortgagee’s position and reducing enforcement risks. With these safeguards in place, ship mortgages can continue to serve as a reliable and commercially effective mechanism for financing maritime assets within Nigeria’s evolving shipping industry.

Footnotes

1. Merchant Shipping Act, 2007. Section 54(1)

2. Merchant Shipping Act, 2007. Section 54(2)

3. Merchant Shipping Act, 2007. Section 55

4. Merchant Shipping Act, 2007. Section 2

5. Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020. Section 222-223

6. Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020. Section 223(1)

7. Merchant Shipping Act, 2007. Section 57(1)

8. Merchant Shipping Act, 2007. Section 69; Admiralty Jurisdiction Act, 2004. Section 5

9. Merchant Shipping Act, 2007. Section 71

10. Merchant Shipping Act, 2007. Section 67 – 68; Admiralty Jurisdiction Act, 2004. Section 5 (3)

11. Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), Section 251(1)(g); Admiralty Jurisdiction Act 2004, Sections 1–2

12. Admiralty Jurisdiction Act 2004, Section 2(3)(C)