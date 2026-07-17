EU Overhauls Air Passenger Rights: What Airlines Need To Know

The European Parliament and Council have approved the first major reform of air passenger rights since 2004, amending key regulations that will enter into force in 2027.

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For carriers operating in or through the EU, the reform brings both welcome clarity and new compliance obligations. It represents a move towards securing a fair balance between passenger rights and the operational and economic realities of the aviation sector. The reforms are intended to improve legal certainty, facilitate more efficient disruption management, preserve connectivity across the EU, and ensure a level playing field among airlines.

Below, we summarise the key changes relevant to airline legal, compliance and operations teams.

1. Compensation Thresholds

Notably, the core compensation framework remained largely unchanged. Passengers remain entitled to compensation where a flight is delayed by more than three hours or cancelled within 14 days of departure, at the following tiers:

€250 for flights of 1,500 km or less

€400 for intra-EU flights and flights between 1,500–3,500 km

€600 for all other flights

However, stricter rules apply to delays or cancellation giving rise to grounds for compensation. Airlines must now provide passengers with specific information within 96 hours after arrival in such cases, alongside additional obligations which may require the airline to effect operational adjustments to ensure compliance.

2. Extraordinary Circumstances and Reasonable Measures

In relation to airline obligations following a disruption, the concept of “extraordinary circumstances” remains a central element and has been further clarified by the reform. Under the current regulation airlines are not required to pay compensation where they can demonstrate that the delay or cancellation was caused by extraordinary circumstances beyond their control. However, while this exemption has long existed, its scope and application have been the subject of considerable uncertainty and extensive judicial interpretation.

The reform builds on this position by providing clarity as to the circumstances that may qualify as extraordinary and conditions under which the exemption would apply. To rely on this exemption, airlines will now have to clearly demonstrate that the disruption arose from extraordinary circumstances which could not have been avoided even where all reasonable measures had been taken.

Such circumstances may include events such as natural disasters or bird strikes. Airlines are also required to provide passengers with a clear explanation of the circumstances giving rise to the disruption and the reasons why they consider the event to constitute extraordinary circumstances.

Accordingly, the clarification of this concept aims to reduce existing uncertainties surrounding extraordinary circumstances. While, airlines can better manage potential liability by strengthening disruption assessment procedures, maintaining proper documentation, and ensure clear communication with passengers.

3. Rerouting Obligations Are Tightened

The right of a passenger in an event of rerouting has been clarified and strengthened. Airlines must now offer rerouting “at the earliest opportunity,” including via alternative airports, other carriers, or alternative modes of transport where suitable, and at comparable travel conditions.

Where an airline fails to offer a suitable rerouting option within three hours of a disruption, passengers may independently arrange their own transport and seek reimbursement at a higher percentage of the original ticket price. This may potentially create financial risks and therefore require airlines to build faster, more responsive rerouting protocols and clear internal escalation timelines.

4. Assistance Obligations

The “right to assistance” in the case of delays has been further developed, whereby passengers are entitled to additional assistance during disruptions, with specific service triggers, such as refreshments every two hours of waiting or internet access and two phone calls.

Airlines should review station-level contracts and ground-handling arrangements to ensure service thresholds can be met consistently, particularly at smaller or regional airports. Where certain obligatory measures are not taken by the airlines, it may lead to unnecessary reimbursement disputes.

5. End to the “No-Show” Boarding Denial Practice

A significant new right, is that airlines will no longer be permitted to deny boarding on a return or connecting flight merely because a passenger did not take an earlier segment of the itinerary. This directly targets a common industry practice and will require changes to ticketing terms, fare rules, and revenue management logic that currently assume sequential flight usage.

Boarding denial is also now completely prohibited for passengers with reduced mobility, disabilities, pregnant travellers, and unaccompanied minors, this applies regardless of the circumstances that would otherwise justify denied boarding.

6. Fare Transparency on Hand Baggage

Airlines will be required to display fares inclusive of an allowance for one piece of hand baggage by default, before a customer begins the booking process. Airlines may still offer a baggage-excluded fare, but only as an alternative, it is not the default display. Every passenger will retain an unconditional right to bring one personal item onto the aircraft at no additional charge.

7. Enhanced Protections for Passengers with Specific Needs

The reform introduces new, targeted obligations for passengers with disabilities, reduced mobility, unaccompanied minors and pregnant passengers, including:

New compensation rights where airport-level assistance is inadequate

Priority treatment in rerouting and assistance scenarios

The right to travel with mobility equipment and assistance dogs without additional insurance charges

No-cost like-for-like replacement of lost or damaged mobility equipment

Free seating together for families with children and for passengers travelling with an accompanying person

Both airports and airlines, are required to ensure that their is continued compliance with such obligations.

Practical Next Steps for Carriers

With formal adoption and Official Journal publication expected imminently, and a 12-month-and-20-day implementation runway, airlines should begin to:

Audit rerouting and disruption-management protocols against the new three-hour trigger and four-times-fare reimbursement exposure. Review fare display and booking systems for compliance with mandatory hand-baggage-inclusive pricing. Revise ticketing and fare rules that currently rely on sequential (“no-show”) flight usage. Update ground handling and assistance SLAs to meet the new prescriptive refreshment/meal/communication triggers. Train customer-facing and claims-handling staff on the expanded rights of passengers with disabilities, reduced mobility, and families.

Our aviation regulatory team is closely monitoring the Official Journal publication, and is available to advise on gap analysis, contract updates, and operational readiness ahead of the 2027 implementation date.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.