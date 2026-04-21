Ceasefire Announced, What Will Consequences Be For Shipping Being Diverted Around The Cape Of Good Hope?

Although the announced ceasefire must surely be seen as a positive development for global shipping, analysts at Lloyd’s List Intelligence seem to have struck a cautious tone, warning that they expect only a limited increase in shipping and no “mass exodus” of ships through the strait of Hormuz.

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Although the announced ceasefire must surely be seen as a positive development for global shipping, analysts at Lloyd’s List Intelligence seem to have struck a cautious tone, warning that they expect only a limited increase in shipping and no “mass exodus” of ships through the strait of Hormuz.

In the past six weeks it has been reported that vessel traffic past Cape Town surged more than 112%, creating opportunity for South African Ports for bunkers, crew changes, supplies and logistical support.

But if South Africa wants to benefit fully from the increased vessel traffic into the region, it will need to strengthen port capacity, port infrastructure, maritime safety and logistics networks.

The Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (“MRCC”) and SAMSA have advised that they are well positioned to monitor the increase in vessel traffic along the South African coastline. The authority has emphasised the need for shipping lines to rely on verified and authoritative marine safety information when making operation decisions. As P&I correspondents, we remain ready to provide guidance to Clubs and their members who are transiting the South African coastline.

SA accedes to the International Bunker Convention

South Africa is the latest country to accede to International Convention on Civil Liability for Bunker Oil Pollution Damage, 2001, having deposited its Instrument of Accession to the treaty with the secretary of the IMO on 11 March 2026.

The Bunker Convention ensures that there is adequate, prompt and effective compensation available to those that suffer damage due to oil spilled from oil carried as ships’ bunkers.

The Bunker Convention requires ships over 1000 GT to maintain insurance or other financial security to cover liabilities of the registered owner for pollution damage.

Another key provision is the requirement that claims can be brought directly against the insurer.

Algoa Bay offshore bunkering back at full steam

Offshore bunkering in Algoa Bay, suspended after detentions by the South African Revenue Service in September 2023, has resumed under a clarified customs and environmental regime and is scaling up. The first operator to offer offshore bunkering since the 2023 detentions commenced operations in early 2025, and a second licensed operator entered the Algoa Bay market in the second half of the year. So, there is now meaningful and competitive supply.

Algoa Bay’s geography makes it especially attractive for bunker‑only calls: its deep, well‑sheltered offshore anchorage supports safe transfers and lies only about 30 nautical miles off the main traffic flow allowing vessels to bunker with minimal deviation. With a large share of ships now routing around the Cape of Good Hope, the bay offers an advantageous position for lines seeking to refuel on Africa’s southern seaboard.

SA Government doubles down on plans for a state-owned shipping line

In recent statements, South Africa’s Department of Transport has reaffirmed plans to launch a state‑owned shipping line, focused exclusively on short-sea coastal services. The Department has also signalled their intent to pursue a policy of cabotage restrictions even though the South African cabinet withdrew the bill containing such laws from parliament’s consideration in October 2025. Cabotage in South Africa has been floated in one form or another for years and remains highly contested across exporter and freight forums. Timelines, funding and the operating model have still not been set out publicly.

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