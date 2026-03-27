Pulled Over Is One Thing. Locked Up Is Another.

What the Zilwa judgment says about arrest for speeding

A recent Western Cape High Court judgment has drawn an important line between enforcing road traffic laws and unlawfully depriving someone of their freedom.

In Zilwa v MEC for Transport and Public Works and Another, the court found that the arrest and detention of a motorist for speeding, without a warrant, was unlawful. Reports on the judgment indicate that the motorist had been accused of travelling at 188 km/h in a 120 km/h zone and was later detained for several hours after being taken to a police station. The court held that speeding is not a Schedule 1 offence under the Criminal Procedure Act and that the arrest therefore did not meet the usual requirements for a warrantless arrest on that basis. It also found the resulting detention to be unlawful.

That does not mean speeding is a minor issue. It is not. Excessive speeding can still lead to prosecution, a court appearance, a criminal record in the right circumstances, fines and other serious consequences. What the case does make clear, however, is that arrest is not a catch-all enforcement tool that can be used simply because the alleged speed was high.

What happened in the case?

The motorist was stopped near Laingsburg in 2019 after traffic officials relied on an Average Speed Over Distance camera alert or related speed-detection evidence. He maintained that he was not the person driving when the speeding allegedly took place. He was nevertheless directed to the police station, processed, handcuffed and held in a cell for several hours before being released on police bail. The criminal charge was later withdrawn and he then pursued a civil claim for unlawful arrest, detention and malicious prosecution.

The court ultimately found in his favour on the arrest and detention claims, although the malicious prosecution claim did not succeed.

Why did the court find the arrest unlawful?

Under section 40(1)(b) of the Criminal Procedure Act, a peace officer may arrest someone without a warrant where that officer reasonably suspects the person of having committed a Schedule 1 offence. The section is specific. It is not a general power to arrest whenever an offence is alleged.

The difficulty for the arresting officers in Zilwa was that ordinary speeding under road traffic legislation is not a Schedule 1 offence. That was central to the court's reasoning. In other words, the usual statutory gateway for a warrantless arrest was missing.

It should also be noted that the court found the National Road Traffic Act did not itself provide authority for an arrest in those circumstances. Instead, other less invasive mechanisms should have been used to secure the motorist's attendance at court.

So, can you never be arrested for speeding?

That would be too broad.

The safer reading of the judgment is that speeding alone will generally not justify a warrantless arrest under section 40(1)(b), because speeding is not a Schedule 1 offence. But arrest powers can arise in other circumstances, depending on the facts. For example, the Criminal Procedure Act separately allows arrest without a warrant where an offence is committed in the peace officer's presence under section 40(1)(a).

That means this judgment should not be treated as a free pass for reckless driving. It should rather be understood as a warning that law enforcement powers must still be exercised lawfully, proportionately and on the correct legal basis.

What should happen instead?

Where speeding is alleged, the State still has several lawful options available. Depending on the circumstances, these may include issuing a fine, serving a notice to appear in court, or using other lawful procedures to bring the matter before a magistrate. If the alleged offence is serious enough for a court appearance but does not justify immediate arrest, the proper course is to compel attendance through the ordinary criminal process rather than by locking someone up first.

That distinction matters. Arrest is one of the most invasive powers the State can exercise against an individual. It affects dignity, freedom and reputation, even before guilt has been established. South African courts have repeatedly stressed that arrest should not be used where less invasive means are available and appropriate. The Zilwa judgment appears to continue in that direction.

Practical implications for motorists

For motorists, the judgment is a reminder that you may challenge an arrest or detention that was not lawfully carried out. Being accused of speeding does not automatically mean the authorities were entitled to arrest and detain you. Whether the arrest was lawful will depend on the precise facts, the legal basis relied on and the way the officers exercised their powers.

That said, motorists should not confuse this with an invitation to argue roadside or ignore lawful instructions. If you are stopped, remain calm, cooperate within the bounds of the law and take detailed note of what happened, including the officers involved, what you were told, whether your rights were explained and whether you were given any paperwork. Those details may become important later.

Practical implications for law enforcement and the State

For traffic officers and policing authorities, the judgment is a clear reminder that enforcement zeal is not a substitute for lawful process. Even where public safety concerns are real, the legal basis for an arrest must still exist. If it does not, the arrest may expose the State to damages claims for wrongful arrest and detention.

Final thought

The message from Zilwa is not that speeding is acceptable. It is that the State must use the right legal tools for the right situation.

A motorist who speeds may have to answer in court. But that does not mean a traffic stop can automatically become a trip to the holding cells.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.