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20 August 2026

OAPI Expands International Cooperation At WIPO General Assemblies 2026

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The African Organisation for Intellectual Property (OAPI) engaged in strategic discussions during the 2026 WIPO General Assemblies in Geneva, focusing on strengthening international cooperation and promoting innovation across member states. These high-level meetings culminated in the signing of a bilateral work plan with Morocco's industrial property office, marking a significant step in expanding IP-driven economic development partnerships across the Francophone African region.
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During the 2026 WIPO General Assemblies held in Geneva on 7-15 July, OAPI continued a series of high-level engagements aimed at strengthening international cooperation and promoting innovation across its member states. Discussions with the Francophone Intellectual Property Alliance and other institutional partners focused on leveraging IP to drive economic growth, innovation, and the valorisation of intangible assets within the Francophone world.

The engagements also resulted in the signing of a 2026-2027 work plan with Morocco’s Office of Industrial and Commercial Property (OMPIC), reflecting OAPI’s ongoing commitment to expanding strategic partnerships and enhancing the role of IP in economic development across Africa.

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