Nikon vs Viltrox: A Simple Look At What This Patent Dispute Means

As a patent attorney's, we are often asked why companies can "open" a system and still sue others. The dispute between Nikon and Viltrox is a good example of how patents work in the real world.

The facts

Nikon has brought legal proceedings in China against Viltrox, alleging that Viltrox's Z-mount lenses infringe Nikon patents. The matter is before the Shanghai Intellectual Property Court and Nikon is seeking compensation and royalty-related relief.

Viltrox produces Z-mount compatible lenses without being an official Nikon licensee. Other manufacturers, such as Sigma and Tamron, operate under licensing agreements with Nikon.

What "open mount" actually means (in plain language)

Calling a camera mount "open" usually means Nikon allows other companies to make lenses that fit the camera. It does not mean Nikon has given up its patents.

Think of it like this: you may be allowed to drive on a public road, but you still have to follow traffic laws. In the same way, third-party lens makers may be allowed to build compatible products, but they still need permission to use patented technology inside the system.

Why Nikon is enforcing its patents

If a patent owner ignores large-scale, unauthorised use of its technology, those patent rights can become harder to enforce later.

What usually happens next



Disputes like this often end in licensing agreements or royalty payments rather than products disappearing from the market entirely. Litigation is commonly a step toward formalising commercial terms.

The takeaway – the strength of patents

This dispute shows why patents remain powerful. A well-drafted and well-maintained patent gives its owner real commercial leverage, even years after a product launches and even against established competitors. That enforceability is what makes patents such a strong and valuable business asset.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.