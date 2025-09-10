Key Regulatory Changes Impacting The Mining Sector

The DMPR has recently published guidelines for the implementation of mandatory COPs on road and rail safety management, change management, and fire prevention, as well as a guidance note on the prevention and management of NCDs and mental health disorders in the mining industry.

The Department of Mineral and Petroleum Resources (DMPR) has recently published guidelines for the implementation of mandatory codes of practice (COPs) on road and rail safety management, change management, and fire prevention, as well as a guidance note on the prevention and management of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) and mental health disorders in the mining industry.

Below is a summary of key aspects addressed in each guideline:

Road and rail safety management COP

Effective Date: 1 October 2025

The COP must address health and safety risks associated with:

The design and application of transport systems.

Organisational work methods and driver competency.

Provision of personal protective equipment.

Transporting mine employees via passenger vehicles.

Transporting minerals and materials to and from mines.

Required inclusions:

Full vehicle specifications and maintenance protocols, including braking system tests and pre-use inspections.

Operational safety measures such as route planning, dedicated transport lanes, and driver fatigue management.

Personnel requirements, including valid driver's licences, medical fitness declarations, and compliance with alcohol and drug testing policies.

Level crossing safety standards in line with SANS 3000-2-2-1, where applicable.

Compliance obligations: Employees must consult with health and safety structures, ensure documents are available for inspection, and train employees on applicable COP sections.

Fire prevention COP

Effective Date: 1 October 2025

Key requirements:

Structured fire risk management programmes, including ongoing hazard identification, risk assessments, and fire zoning plans.

Fixed infrastructure must comply with SANS standards for electrical equipment and combustible liquid storage.

Mobile equipment must comply with SANS 868 standards and be fitted with custom fire suppression systems for large mining vehicles.

Conveyor belts must be fire-retardant and tested according to SANS 971:2013 at SABS/SANAS approved facilities.

Comprehensive training programmes, including basic fire prevention awareness (refreshed every 12 months) and specialised training for equipment operators.

Change management COP

Effective Date: 1 October 2025

Key requirements:

A leadership structure with a senior leader accountable for managing change.

A tailored governance framework documenting the roles and responsibilities of all stakeholders.

Comprehensive and ongoing training for all personnel involved in change management.

Integration of risk management measures aligned with MHSA risk assessment protocols and the hierarchy of control.

Guidance note on the prevention and management of NCDs and mental health disorders

Effective Date: 1 November 2025

In response to the growing burden of non-communicable diseases in the South African mining sector, the DMPR has issued guidance requiring employers to review and update mine health and safety policies.

Key requirements:

Detailed risk assessments, including quantification of disease burden, identification of vulnerable employees, and risk factor analysis through health screening.

Risk management systems that support safe disclosure of diagnosed conditions and promote a positive workplace culture.

Prevention and management programmes developed by committees comprising healthcare providers, occupational medical practitioners, and health and safety representatives.

A four-tier prevention framework (primordial, primary, secondary, and tertiary).

Wellness programmes with dedicated committees responsible for developing wellness policies and employee assistance programmes.

Annual monitoring and evaluation, supported by implementation plans and compliance audits.

Key takeaways for mining companies

Immediate action required: With implementation dates fast approaching, mining companies must begin developing compliant COPs and policies without delay.

Compliance investment: The requirements introduce significant operational and financial implications, including possible equipment upgrades, enhanced training, and expanded health management systems. Companies are advised to prioritise legal compliance reviews and consider engaging specialist consultants to assist with risk assessments and COP development.

