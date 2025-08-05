Spotlight On: Busisiwe Sibeko

Tell us about your career highlights to date?

There are quite a few career highlights that stand out for me, but the top three would be:

Firstly, I had the opportunity to contribute to a Public-Private Partnership transaction involving the development of an accommodation building for the government in South Africa. At the time, this was not only one of the largest transactions I had worked on as a newly qualified attorney, but it also marked a pivotal moment in my professional journey. Beyond its scale as a PPP project, it was the first major project where I was able to observe and participate in the intricacies of project finance within the South African market. The experience provided invaluable insight into the legal and commercial frameworks that underpin such transactions, and it allowed me to build a solid foundation in a highly specialised field.

Secondly, one of the true highlights of my career was contributing to Botswana's first utility-scale solar project. This was a landmark transaction, not only because it was pioneering in the region, but also because of the global significance of solar energy as one of the fastest-growing and most competitive sources of clean power. Being involved in this project gave me a unique perspective on how renewable energy transactions are structured and negotiated in a new legal and business environment. I found it fascinating to witness firsthand the challenges and opportunities that come with advancing renewable technologies in emerging markets, and the experience broadened my understanding of both cross-border commercial work and the evolving landscape of energy law.

Thirdly, another significant milestone was working on an EPC contract for a coal mining company in the Republic of Congo. Until then, my experience with EPC agreements had primarily been within the renewable energy sector. This opportunity to apply my knowledge to the dynamic and fast-paced mining industry was both eye-opening and professionally enriching.

How have you developed in your current role and what are you most excited about in the next 12 months?

I am excited to see the ongoing growth and evolution of our business within the Africa practice. Seeing how the renewable energy and infrastructure space is evolving in other African jurisdiction insights into emerging trends that could be adapted to accelerate sustainable development across the continent.

Having started my legal career at HSF as a fresh graduate, I can confidently say that HSF Kramer has played a pivotal role in shaping the lawyer I am today. To call it merely influential would be an understatement. As someone who has always been more reserved and shy, my time here has truly allowed me to come out of my shell. I have found that when you are surrounded by strong, capable individuals, you are naturally encouraged to grow and elevate yourself.

Transitioning from the Finance, Real Estate and Projects team to the Projects, Energy and Infrastructure team has brought greater focus to both my personal development and the direction of our team. This shift has given me the opportunity to carefully consider not only the type of work our department should prioritise, but also how I can meaningfully contribute to the firm as a whole.

What upcoming developments in PEI are you most excited about for the remainder of 2025?

New markets, such as public private partnerships are opening up both in South Africa and across the African continent, presenting us with the chance to further expand our experience in these regions.

What is the best and most honest advice ever given to you?

Don't let others define you or your worth.

Who are your dream dinner guests?

Toni Morrisso.

Michael Jackson.

Octavia Butler.

