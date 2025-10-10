Doing Business In Nigeria: Practical Guide On Navigating The Oil & Gas Industry

- within Energy and Natural Resources topic(s)
- in Nigeria
- within Consumer Protection, International Law and Antitrust/Competition Law topic(s)
- with readers working within the Banking & Credit, Media & Information and Construction & Engineering industries
Doing business in Nigeria's oil and gas sector means working within one of the most regulated industries in the country. From obtaining the necessary licenses for upstream, midstream, or downstream activities to meeting tax duties, local content requirements, and environmental approvals, the framework is extensive and demands careful attention.
In this Q&A guide, we break down the key regulatory bodies, licensing regimes, business models, and fiscal requirements governing the oil and gas industry in Nigeria. The guide also discusses the incentives available to operators, as well as the compliance requirements for both domestic and foreign enterprises seeking to engage in this sector.
Whether you're an investor, operator, or service provider, this Q&A guide clarifies the legal and regulatory standards that govern Nigerian oil and gas operations.
Originally published Sep 2, 2025
