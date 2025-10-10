ARTICLE
10 October 2025

Doing Business In Nigeria: Practical Guide On Navigating The Oil & Gas Industry

In this Q&A guide, we break down the key regulatory bodies, licensing regimes, business models, and fiscal requirements governing the oil and gas industry in Nigeria.
Nigeria Energy and Natural Resources
Ozioma Agu and David Olajide
Doing business in Nigeria's oil and gas sector means working within one of the most regulated industries in the country. From obtaining the necessary licenses for upstream, midstream, or downstream activities to meeting tax duties, local content requirements, and environmental approvals, the framework is extensive and demands careful attention.

In this Q&A guide, we break down the key regulatory bodies, licensing regimes, business models, and fiscal requirements governing the oil and gas industry in Nigeria. The guide also discusses the incentives available to operators, as well as the compliance requirements for both domestic and foreign enterprises seeking to engage in this sector.

Whether you're an investor, operator, or service provider, this Q&A guide clarifies the legal and regulatory standards that govern Nigerian oil and gas operations.

Originally published Sep 2, 2025

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Ozioma Agu
Ozioma Agu
Photo of David Olajide
David Olajide
