ARTICLE
28 October 2025

Energy Insights – The Quarterly (Q3)

SB
Stren & Blan Partners

Contributor

Stren & Blan Partners logo

At our law firm, we pride ourselves on providing personalized and attentive service to each of our Clients.

We are focused on providing solutions to our Client’s business problems and adding value to their businesses and commercial endeavours. This underpins our ethos, and everything we do flows from these underlying principles.

Stren & Blan Partners is a full-service commercial Law Firm that provides legal services to diverse local and multinational corporations. We have developed a clear vision for anticipating our Client’s business needs and surpassing their expectations, and we do this with an uncompromising commitment to Client service and legal excellence.

Explore Firm Details
The third quarter of 2025 marked a defining period for Nigeria's energy sector, underscored by regulatory assertiveness, upstream transactions, and progress in the energy transition.
Nigeria Energy and Natural Resources
Stren & Blan Partners
Stren & Blan Partners’s articles from Stren & Blan Partners are most popular:
  • in Nigeria
Stren & Blan Partners are most popular:
  • within Consumer Protection, International Law and Environment topic(s)
  • with readers working within the Aerospace & Defence and Media & Information industries

The third quarter of 2025 marked a defining period for Nigeria's energy sector, underscored by regulatory assertiveness, upstream transactions, and progress in the energy transition. Most notably, the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) approved TotalEnergies' $510 million divestment of its 12.5 per cent stake in the Bonga field to Shell and Agip, while revoking its earlier approval of an $860 million deal with Chappal Energies for noncompliance. Nigeria also signed a production sharing contract with TotalEnergies and Sapetro for two offshore blocks awarded in 2024 under the Petroleum Industry Act, with a strong focus on gas development.

Earlier in the quarter, crude oil production rose nearly 10 per cent year on year in July, reinforcing signs of recovery in upstream operations. In the power sector, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) advanced key reforms to strengthen efficiency and grid stability, while the National Assembly took a significant legislative step with the Senate's passage of the Electricity Act Amendment Bill 2025. The bill introduces far-reaching reforms, including criminalising electricity infrastructure vandalism, clarifying the transfer of regulatory powers from NERC to state governments, enhancing the operationalisation of the Electricity Consumer Assistance Fund, and strengthening institutional oversight and penalties, all of which are expected to shape the future trajectory of the sector.

In the renewables sector, a major milestone was the release of NERC's Draft Net Billing Regulations 2025. The framework, now open for stakeholder input, allows prosumers with renewable installations to export excess power to the grid under credit-based billing. This represents a significant step toward integrating distributed renewable energy into the national supply mix and advancing Nigeria's clean energy agenda.

Open PDF to continue reading >>

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Stren & Blan Partners
Stren & Blan Partners
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More