Kenya's Green Energy Ambitions Lead To Unprecedented Production Of E-bikes In Africa

It is official, Kenya is now the largest manufacturer of electronic motorcycles in Africa. The surge in the market is a direct result of the Kenyan government submitting a plan to the United Nations in April earlier this year, committing to a 35% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2035, with a key focus being clean energy solutions across the transport sector.

Kenya's motorcycle sector is made up of what is locally know as boda bodas, being motorcycle taxis, which has been targeted by the government in recent months. By offering favourable payment plans and aiding loan facilities, the government has been urging its citizens to transition to e-bikes in its quest to move to cleaner energy solutions in the transport sector. "One e-bike reduces over 1.5 tons of carbon dioxide annually. At scale, this presents an enormous opportunity for sustainable transport and climate impact across Kenya. The shift to electric two-wheelers is transforming Kenya's mobility landscape especially in logistics, food delivery and public transport" indicated Magati Kwamesa, founder of E-boda by Iconic Fusion, in a recent interview with Connecting Africa.

Not only does the move to e-bikes support the government's green energy ambitions, but it also beneficial to citizens, who are faced with rising fuel costs and increasing urban mobility needs. Kwamesa stated that "on daily consumptions, riders save more using e-bikes". He indicated that a minimum distance covered by an average boda boda driver per day is around 150km, which requires around 850 Kenyan Shielings of fuel when travelling with a normal motorcycle, compared to running an e-bike on two batteries for the cost of 200 Kenyan Shielings.

The move to electronic motorcycles also increased employment opportunities, especially among the youth. Kenya has also started exporting its e-motorcycles to other African countries such as Benin, Rwanda, Togo and Uganda.

While obstacles, such as the high upfront costs required and the need for more widespread charging facilities still has to be considered, Kenya has clearly positioned itself as leader in green mobility across the African continent.

