9 July 2025

Kenya Projects & Infrastructure Power Guide 2025

Amyn Mussa and Ian Gaitta

Kenya is widely recognised for having one of the most advanced and diversified energy sectors in Sub-Saharan Africa, particularly in renewable energy. Since opening its electricity market to Independent Power Producers (IPPs) in the mid-1990s, the country has attracted significant private sector investment. This public-private model has helped expand energy infrastructure and improve access in urban and rural areas.

By 2022, 81% of Kenya's electricity came from renewable and low-carbon sources—geothermal, hydro, wind, and solar, with geothermal alone contributing nearly half. With abundant resources and continued investment in innovation, policy reform, and regional energy trade, Kenya is well-positioned to lead Africa's clean energy transition.

Click here to download and read the full power guide.

