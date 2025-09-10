Legal Compliance Guide For A Mining Business In Nigeria

Introduction

Mining is the process of extracting valuable or geological materials such as metals, bitumen, iron ore coal, gemstones, gold, limestone, tin as well as some other valuable minerals from the earth.

Nigeria is blessed with an abundance of various minerals which has drawn the interest of a lot of investors into the mining sector. To carry on mining activities, a mining license is required and one of the top players in the mining sector is Segilola Resources Operating Limited which mines gold.

In this article, we would look at all that is required to start a mining business with regards to legal compliance in Nigeria.

What Agency is responsible for issuing mining licenses in Nigeria

Nigerian Mining Cadastre (NMCO)

This is the body that regulates mining businesses in Nigeria by reviewing mining applications, issue, revoke, suspend and renew licenses, oversee mining areas, maintain record of mining license holders organize mining conferences and regulate operations in the mining sector.

Which locations in Nigeria can you find minerals for mining

Nigeria is blessed with a lot of mineral resources and according to Nigeria mineral exchange the minerals and their locations are in the table below:

S/N MINERAL LOCATION (STATE) 1. Amethyst Bauchi, Kaduna, Nasarawa, and Kaduna 2. Antimony Ore Bauchi, Yobe, Zamfara, and Gombe 3. Aquamarine Bauchi, Kaduna, Nasarawa, and Oyo 4. Barytes Nasarawa, Benue and Plateau 5. Bauxite Ekiti and Ondo 6. Bentonite Borno and Edo 7. Bismuth Plateau 8. Bitumen/Tar Sand Southern part of Nigeria especially Ondo 9. Clay All states- 10 Coal Enugu, Kogi, Benue and Nasarawa 11. Columbite Plateau and Kaduna State 12 Copper Ore Bauchi, Niger, Nasarawa, and Gombe 13. Corundum Bauchi Kaduna, and Kano states 14. Crystal Quartz Kogi and Nasarawa 15. Diatomite Yobe 16. Dolomite Nasarawa, Abuja, and Kogi. 17. Emerald Plateau, Nasarawa, and Kogi 18. Feldspar Kaduna, Nasarawa, and Borno 19 Garnet Kaduna and Bauchi 20. Gold Osun, Niger, Nasarawa, Zamfara, and Kaduna 21. Granite Bauchi, Nasarawa, Kogi, Niger, Cross River and Ekiti 22. Graphite Kaduna and Bauchi 23. Gypsum Yobe and Sokoto 24. Ilmenite Ekiti Kaduna, Adamawa, Plateau, and Benue 25. Industrial Quartz Nasarawa, Kaduna, Kwara, and Niger 26. Iron Ore Kogi, Enugu, and Niger 27. Kaolin Katsina and Borno 28. Laterite Northern and southern part of Nigeria 29. Lead/Zinc Ebonyi, Plateau, Nasarawa, and Benue 30. Limestone Kogi, Ogun, and Cross River 31. Lithium Nasarawa, Kwara, Niger, Kogi, and FCT 32. Magnesite Kebbi 33. Marble Ekiti and Kogi 34. Manganese Kebbi 35. Mica Kogi, Nasarawa, Kaduna, Bauchi, and Niger 36. Molybdenum Plateau 37. Phosphate Sokoto 38. Pyrite/Chalcopyrite Nasarawa and Benue 39. Ruby Jos and Zamfara 40. Rutile Kaduna 41. Salt Ebonyi 42. Sand Nationwide 43. Sapphire Bauchi, Gombe, Kaduna and Taraba 44. Shale Niger and Anambra 45. Silica Sand Bauchi 46. Soda Ash/Trona Yobe 47. Talc Kogi and Niger 48. Tantalite Nasarawa, Kaduna, and Plateau 49. Tin Plateau and Bauchi, and Nasarawa 50. Topaz Nasarawa and Plateau 51. Tourmaline Oyo, Ekiti, Nasarawa, Kaduna, Bauchi, Niger, Taraba, and Ogun 52. Wolframite Plateau and Nasarawa 53. Zircon Kaduna, Ogun, and Borno

What are the types of mining licenses in Nigeria?

Mining licenses are issued based on the scope and nature of activities to be carried out. These include:

Reconnaissance Permit: This permit is very important and it is the first phase of mining, it allows the holder carry out preliminary surveys and exploration of particular areas where the minerals are located. Exploration License: This permit helps the holder to carry out detailed exploration activities over the particular area intended for mining. It also helps to know the amount and quality of minerals in the identified area. Small-Scale Mining Lease: This is Issued for small scale mining activities where the applicant has limited capital and resources. According to the Nigerian Mineral Act, this is artisanal, alluvial and other forms of mining operations involving the use of low-level technology or application of methods not requiring substantial expenditure for the conduct of mining operations within a small scale Mining Lease: This license is granted for large scale mining operations and it is suitable for a company intending to engage in a large-scale mining activity. Quarry Lease: This license is used for the extraction of building materials like sand, granite, and gravel. Possess & Purchase License: This license is required to enable the applicant buy, sell or export minerals. What this means is that those who want to trade in minerals can participate in the mining sector without necessarily engaging in mining activities. Mineral Buying Centre license: This enables a company with a mining license to possess & purchase a property to store minerals in a particular location such as a warehouse. Mineral Export Permit: This is issued to companies that intend to export minerals to other countries.

