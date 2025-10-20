ARTICLE
20 October 2025

Botswana Strengthens Governance And Beneficiation In Mining Sector

Following the elections in 2024, the current government in Botswana has been hard at work to bring about changes in the mining industry. As a result, the Mines and Minerals (Amendment) Act No. 14 of 2024...
Botswana Energy and Natural Resources
Otsile Matlou and Ntsiki Adonisi
Following the elections in 2024, the current government in Botswana has been hard at work to bring about changes in the mining industry. As a result, the Mines and Minerals (Amendment) Act No. 14 of 2024 has officially come into force in Botswana, introducing key reforms aimed at promoting beneficiation, strengthening governance and enhancing citizen participation in the mining sector.

Among the key changes are:

  • In line with forthcoming regulations, a new requirement for mineral concession holders to beneficiate minerals within Botswana, where feasible;
  • A 24% citizen equity participation provision, requiring that, where government does not take up the State's interest, that this stake be allocated to citizens or citizen-owned companies;
  • A mandatory environmental rehabilitation trust fund or financial guarantee from a Botswana-registered bank; and
  • Increased penalties for illegal mining and non-compliance.

These amendments signal Botswana's continued commitment to local value addition, sustainable mining practices and economic empowerment for its citizens.

