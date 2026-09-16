Building Africa’s Next Generation Of Plant Breeders

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More than 40 emerging plant breeders and researchers from 10 African countries participated in a series of training programmes in Nairobi under the VACS Capacity Project, focusing on quantitative genetics, genomic analysis and digital breeding tools.
The initiative is aimed at strengthening Africa’s capacity to develop climate-resilient and nutritious crop varieties. While not an IP development in itself, the programme is relevant to the region’s growing focus on agricultural innovation, plant breeding and the development of new crop varieties.
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