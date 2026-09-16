Building Africa’s Next Generation Of Plant Breeders

African nations are advancing agricultural innovation and biotechnology through targeted training programmes and strategic investments. From plant breeding capacity development across 10 countries to Egypt's exploration of a dedicated biotech investment fund, the continent is positioning itself to address food security and healthcare challenges through scientific advancement.

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More than 40 emerging plant breeders and researchers from 10 African countries participated in a series of training programmes in Nairobi under the VACS Capacity Project, focusing on quantitative genetics, genomic analysis and digital breeding tools.

The initiative is aimed at strengthening Africa’s capacity to develop climate-resilient and nutritious crop varieties. While not an IP development in itself, the programme is relevant to the region’s growing focus on agricultural innovation, plant breeding and the development of new crop varieties.

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