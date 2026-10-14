Ten Judgments, One Playbook: What Insurers Need To Know About US Coverage Trends

Partner Jean-Paul Rudd of Adams & Adams has analysed ten pivotal US insurance judgments that clarify how courts interpret policy language, apply exclusions, and establish indemnity boundaries. These cases reveal critical principles governing consent-to-settle provisions, contextual reading of exclusions, and coverage triggers that shape modern insurance disputes.

Adams & Adams is an internationally recognised and leading African law firm that specialises in providing intellectual property and commercial services.

Over the past few months, Jean-Paul Rudd, Partner at Adams & Adams, has unpacked ten US judgments shaping how courts read policy wording, apply exclusions and define the limits of indemnity. From consent-to-settle risk to contextual interpretation of exclusions, this collection distils the principles insurers need on their radar.

Insurance coverage disputes often turn on the precise construction of policy wording, the application of exclusions and the scope of an insurer’s obligations. This serious looks beyond the outcome of each US judgement to unpack the legal principle at work, and why it matters when assessing coverage disputes here.

Explore the articles below to see how courts are interpreting coverage, where the limits of indemnity are being drawn, and the issues that can determine whether cover responds.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.