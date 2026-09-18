Dog-Bite Liability – And Trespassing Boundaries – Actio De Pauperie

When a neighbour's watchdog bites someone who repeatedly puts their head over a boundary wall despite warnings, does the dog owner face strict liability? This South African case examines the actio de pauperie remedy and explores when an injured party's own conduct can defeat a claim, offering critical insights for insurers assessing dog-bite liability claims.

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Article by: Noluthando Thwala (Candidate Attorney, Insurance & Financial Services department)

Reviewed by: Mtho Maphumulo (Partner, Insurance & Financial Services department)

Brief facts

In the recent dog-bite judgment, the plaintiff brought an action of actio de pauperie (a Roman-Dutch law strict liability remedy that allows a person to claim compensation from the owner of a domestic animal when that animal causes damage or injury while acting contrary to its normal nature) against the defendants after being bitten on the mouth by King, a dog owned by the First Defendant. The plaintiff and the defendants were neighbours, with a boundary wall separating their properties. King had been acquired specifically as a watchdog for the defendants’ household.

On the morning of the incident, the defendants were away from home, having gone out for a birthday breakfast with family. CCTV footage reveals that the plaintiff’s body remained entirely within his own yard while his head protruded over the wall into the defendants’ yard. King jumped upward and bit the plaintiff on the mouth while his head was inside the defendants’ property. When the defendants returned from breakfast, they were initially given an inaccurate version of events by the plaintiff’s wife and son — that King had jumped into the plaintiff’s yard, bitten him, and jumped back.

The Actio de Pauperie discussed

The plaintiff sued for damages, pleading first that King had acted contrary to the nature of a domesticated dog, and in the alternative that the defendants had been negligent. Given the strict liability nature of actio de pauperie, liability is imposed purely by virtue of ownership. The plaintiff accordingly had to establish the following:

Harm — that damage or injury was suffered; Conduct by a domesticated animal — that a domesticated animal caused the harm; Causation — a causal link between the animal’s conduct and the harm; Ownership — that the defendant owned the animal at the time of the injury; That the animal acted contrary to the nature of its kind; and That the animal acted from inward excitement or vice, rather than in response to some external cause.

Once the plaintiff shows they were bitten “without apparent cause,” the onus is, on the face of it, discharged. The burden then shifts to the defendant-owner to raise a defence — such as that the plaintiff was to blame, that a third party or something else provoked the animal, that the plaintiff was not lawfully on the premises, or they voluntarily assumed the risk. Critically, the court emphasised that absence of fault on the part of the dog-owner is never a defence to the actio — what matters is only whether the animal’s conduct was not truly its own “vice,” but was instead induced by the plaintiff’s own conduct or some other extrinsic cause. The defendants admitted the dog bite but disputed liability, relying on the plaintiff’s own conduct as the cause.

The Second Defendant testified that the plaintiff had a habit, particularly in the afternoons while drinking alcohol and playing loud music, of approaching the boundary wall to talk to or play with the dogs, which caused them to become agitated and bark. On more than one occasion, the defendants asked the plaintiff to leave the dogs alone, telling him they were not his concern, and warned him that he could be bitten if he continued putting his head over the wall. The Second Defendant testified that King was generally calm but would bark if people were at the gate, if he was hungry or needed something, or when the plaintiff came to the perimeter wall.

Court’s findings and outcome

The court found that the defendants had successfully established a defence to the actio de pauperie. The evidence, particularly the video footage, showed that the plaintiff had protruded his head over the boundary wall into the defendants’ property, which prompted King to bite him. The court held that the attack resulted from the plaintiff’s own conduct, constituting an extrinsic cause rather than an instance of a domesticated animal acting from an inherent vicious propensity. It further held that the defence was adequately pleaded, notwithstanding the absence of an express allegation of “provocation”, as the substance of the defence was that the plaintiff’s actions caused the incident.

The court also accepted that the plaintiff had been repeatedly warned not to approach or interact with the dogs and should reasonably have foreseen the risk of being bitten. His conduct was accordingly found to amount to sole negligence and a voluntary assumption of risk. Moreover, his decision not to testify, despite being present throughout the proceedings, entitled the court to draw an adverse inference and accept the defendants’ version as unchallenged. The claim was therefore dismissed with costs.

Conclusion: significance for the insurance industry

For underwriters, this case is a reminder that risk assessment for pet/liability cover shouldn’t stop at “does the insured own a dog, and what breed.” What mattered here was the context of ownership — a watchdog kept for a legitimate purpose. The judgment may assist underwriters in assessing risk by prompting enquiries into the adequacy of security measures and the containment of animals, as well as any history of previous incidents, complaints, or aggressive behaviour.

Brokers sit at the advisory interface between the insured and the insurer, and this case highlights the practical, real-world advice brokers can offer policyholders to protect both themselves and their claims position. Brokers should ensure clients understand exactly what their policy covers — strict liability under the actio de pauperie means a claim can arise even without fault, so clients need to know the extent, and the limits, of their liability cover.

For insurers, this case signals that dog-bite claims under South African law should not be treated as automatically payable simply because the actio de pauperie is a strict liability action. A proper investigation, including canvassing the injured party’s conduct and history with the animal, can reveal a full defence. Where evidence shows that the injured party’s own conduct caused or contributed to the incident, insurers may have valid grounds to repudiate or defend the claim.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.