Nigeria’s Marine Insurance Gap: Why Market Creation Beats Market Entry

Nigeria cedes $4-5 billion annually in marine liability insurance premiums to foreign institutions, creating a legally mandated market opportunity with no domestic competitor. Development finance institutions and blended capital structures could establish the country's first Protection and Indemnity club, capturing a revenue stream that currently flows entirely offshore while building critical local capacity in underwriting, claims management, and maritime risk assessment.

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Investors searching for the next opportunity in African financial services tend to look in the same places, especially within fintech: payments, digital lending, and remittances. These are real markets, but they are also crowded ones, where returns are compressed by competition and differentiation is increasingly difficult. The larger opportunities are usually elsewhere, in markets that generate substantial and recurring demand but have no domestic supplier at all. Nigerian marine liability insurance is one of them. Since 2018, Nigeria is estimated to have ceded between $4 billion to $5 billion in Protection and Indemnity premiums to foreign institutions, underwriting risks that originate entirely within its own waters. Every dollar of that flow is revenue for a domestic institution that does not yet exist.

That is the essential character of this opportunity. This is not a proposal to enter a market and compete for shares. It is a proposal to create a market, and the two are fundamentally different investment propositions.

The Anatomy of the Gap

P&I insurance covers the liabilities that a vessel imposes on others: oil pollution, wreck removal, collision damage, cargo claims, crew injury. No tanker, container ship, or offshore support vessel can operate in Nigerian waters without it. The demand is neither discretionary nor small. Nigeria commands one of the most strategic maritime domains in West Africa, with major ports in Lagos, Onne, Port Harcourt, Calabar, and Warri, and an offshore oil and gas industry that generates enormous insurable risk. Thousands of vessels operate in these waters annually, each carrying multiple layers of mandatory cover.

Yet every unit of that P&I demand is currently met from abroad, by mutual associations headquartered in Europe and Asia. Premiums leave the country in foreign currency, claims are processed abroad, and disputes are adjudicated under foreign legal regimes. Nigeria supplies the risk and the revenue; other jurisdictions supply the institution and retain the value.

What makes this gap unusual, from an investment perspective, is that the demand is partly compelled by law. The Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development Act requires insurable risks in the oil and gas sector to be placed with Nigerian underwriters, with offshore placement permitted only where local capacity is proven inadequate and NAICOM grants written approval. The legal mandate for domestic placement has existed since 2010. What has been missing for fifteen years is not the demand, the legal obligation, or the policy intent. It is the institution capable of absorbing the risk.

Why Market Creation Beats Market Entry

Absence of precedent is usually read as risk. Here, it should be read as the thesis. A first mover into Nigerian P&I does not face incumbent domestic competitors, price wars, or the customer acquisition costs that define crowded markets. It faces an open field with captive, legally mandated demand, in a category that Nigerian regulation explicitly treats as special risk. NAICOM’s recent insurtech framework, for instance, expressly excludes marine and oil and gas insurance from lighter-touch licensing, reserving these categories for fuller regulatory treatment. That exclusion is a moat. This is not a market a well-funded startup can wander into with an app.

There is a substantial body of thinking behind this kind of proposition. In The Prosperity Paradox, Clayton Christensen and Efosa Ojomo argue that the innovations which generate durable prosperity are those that create markets rather than compete within existing ones, because a new market pulls in everything it needs to function: infrastructure, skilled jobs, professional expertise, and ultimately the institutions that sustain it. Their evidence includes cases that once looked exactly as improbable as a Nigerian P&I club looks today. When Mo Ibrahim set out to build Celtel, conventional capital regarded African telecommunications as uninvestable: no infrastructure, no precedent, no market. The absence of the market was the opportunity, and the company sold for $3.4 billion within seven years of its founding. Tolaram’s creation of Nigeria’s instant noodle market followed the same logic, building the distribution, logistics, and manufacturing capacity the market required as it grew.

The framework also explains why fifteen years of policy mandates have not produced a domestic P&I institution. Christensen and Ojomo distinguish between pushing development, through laws, directives, and institutional reform imposed in advance, and pulling it, where a functioning market draws in the capacity it needs. Nigeria has been pushing since 2010: the local content mandate exists, the directives have been issued, the policy intent has been repeatedly affirmed. What has never existed is the market-creating institution that would pull domestic underwriting expertise, claims infrastructure, and actuarial depth into being around it. The lesson here is not that the mandate failed, but that mandates do not build markets; institutions do.

The regulatory on-ramp, meanwhile, has already been built. NIIRA 2025 gives NAICOM the authority, under its provisions for specialised insurance institutions, to create a dedicated framework for a marine mutual. The Commission’s regulatory sandbox provides a controlled environment in which such a structure can be tested for twelve to eighteen months before full licensing. The groundwork that would normally consume years of a first mover’s time and capital, persuading a regulator to accommodate a novel structure, has largely been done. What history suggests about markets like this is that the institution that moves first does not simply capture share. It defines the category: the pricing norms, the claims standards, the correspondent relationships, and the regulatory relationship that every later entrant must negotiate around.

Why This Is Development Capital’s Kind of Opportunity

There is a reason this opportunity is particularly suited to development finance institutions and blended capital, rather than conventional venture funding alone. DFIs are mandated to build markets, not merely to participate in them. Their investment theses are organised around financial sector deepening, local capacity development, and the reduction of structural dependencies, which is a near-exact description of what a domestic P&I institution does. It retains foreign exchange, builds domestic underwriting and claims expertise, creates high-skill employment across law, actuarial science, insurance and marine surveying, and removes a strategic vulnerability that was made visible in March 2026, when reinsurance capital withdrew war risk extensions across the Persian Gulf, and Countries without domestic institutions discovered they had no seat at any table.

Development capital is already moving into African insurance. In November 2025, FSD Africa announced a $30 million Inclusive Insurtech Investment Fund, built on a blended structure that pairs catalytic junior equity from its investment arm with senior equity from commercial and strategic investors, including the regional reinsurer Zep-Re. The fund’s architecture is instructive: catalytic capital absorbs early risk to crowd in commercial investors who would not otherwise enter. As FSD Africa’s own team has framed it, Africa’s protection gap is not just a market failure but a capacity and capital gap. That is precisely the diagnosis that fits Nigerian P&I, and the same blended logic applies. What a Nigerian marine mutual requires is not only money but the technical partnership that institutions of this kind bring: actuarial support, governance design, and the credibility that eases the path to international reinsurance.

A fair question follows, and sophisticated investors will ask it immediately: P&I clubs are mutuals, owned by their shipowner members, with no external shareholders. How does outside capital participate at all?

The answer is that the investment is in the build, not in perpetual ownership of the pool. A mutual requires substantial founding capital before member contributions can sustain it: capitalisation to meet regulatory requirements and reinsurance thresholds, investment in claims infrastructure and underwriting systems, and working capital through the years in which membership is growing toward self-sufficiency. That founding capital can be structured to earn a return and to exit as the institution matures, whether through repayment mechanisms, the management and services company that operates alongside the mutual, or transfer to long-term institutional holders for whom the asset’s steady, liability-matched character is the attraction. The structuring choices involved and the exit routes available to founding investors deserve fuller treatment than this article can give them, and they are the conversations I am spearheading.

What should be clear already is the shape of the proposition. A legally mandated revenue stream measured in billions of dollars, currently exported in its entirety, no domestic competitor, a regulator that has built the pathway and signalled its willingness to use it, and a category protected by law from casual entry. Markets like this do not appear often, and they do not stay open indefinitely. The question for capital is not whether the Nigerian P&I market will eventually exist. It is who will own the position of having built it.

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