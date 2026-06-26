Sandboxed To Scalable: Nigeria’s Next Insurance Investment

NAICOM established an Insurance Regulatory Sandbox in May 2023. So far, it has drawn most attention as a testing ground for digital and inclusive insurance products. But its most consequential application may be one that has not happened yet: providing the controlled environment in which a domestic P&I club could be tested, de-risked, and brought to the point where it is investable. For anyone weighing where the next opportunity in Nigerian insurance lies, the pathway from supervised trial to a scalable institution is where the interest should lie.

The idea of a sandbox is not unique to insurance. The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) launched its sandbox framework in 2020, creating a controlled environment to test payment innovations before they enter the mainstream financial system. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) followed with its Accelerated Regulatory Incubation Programme (ARIP) in 2024, offering provisional licences to digital asset operators while the Commission finalised its regulatory framework for the sector. In both cases, the logic was the same: allow novel structures to prove themselves under regulatory supervision, rather than forcing them into frameworks that were not designed for them or excluding them from the market entirely. For a domestic P&I mutual, that same logic is the difference between an idea that is legally permitted and an institution that actually exists.

The NAICOM sandbox, as set out in the Operational Guidelines, is defined as “a consciously established relaxed regulatory environment for testing innovative products, services, and business models that have the potential to improve insurance inclusiveness and service efficiency in Nigeria”. The keyword is relaxed. The sandbox does not suspend regulation. It adjusts the parameters under which a novel structure operates, allowing NAICOM to tailor its oversight to the specific characteristics of the innovation being tested rather than applying a standard framework that may not be a good fit.

The scope of eligible activities is broad. The guidelines cover underwriting, policy and claims servicing, insurance products, and critically, any other activity within the insurance value chain. An insurance mutual applying to enter the sandbox would fall under underwriting and product innovation, and the guidelines explicitly permit the applicant to identify regulatory provisions it needs relaxed as part of its application. For a P&I mutual, the relevant relaxation would be the limited liability incorporation requirement that the Nigerian Insurance Industry Reform Act of 2025 (NIIRA) otherwise imposes on licensed insurers. As I have written previously, section 200 of NIIRA provides the authority for that relaxation. The sandbox provides the operational framework within which it can be implemented in practice.

The testing period is up to twelve months, with a single six-month extension available where the participant can demonstrate that additional time is necessary to address outstanding issues. That is a meaningful runway. Twelve to eighteen months is sufficient to test a membership contribution model, establish claims-handling protocols, build correspondent relationships, and generate the performance data that NAICOM would need to assess whether the structure is ready for full deployment.

What the Sandbox Does Not Protect Against

It is important to be precise about what the sandbox does and does not offer, because the distinction shapes how a prospective P&I mutual would need to be designed and capitalised from the outset.

The NAICOM guidelines are explicit that specific categories of regulatory requirements will not be waived under any circumstances: policyholder protection provisions, anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing requirements, legal due diligence, and fit and proper due diligence. These are floors, not ceilings. A Protection & Indemnity mutual in the sandbox would still be required to demonstrate that its governance meets NAICOM’s standards: that its leadership has no history of financial misconduct, and that its consumer protection mechanisms are adequate for the liabilities it assumes.

What the sandbox does not do is insulate a participant from the financial consequences of the risks it underwrites. The guidelines require participants to maintain a separate client’s account, submit monthly performance reports, and demonstrate that they have the financial resources and professional expertise to execute the proposed model. A P&I mutual that enters the sandbox undercapitalised, or without the underwriting expertise to manage the claims it will face, will not be protected from those deficiencies by its sandbox status. While the sandbox reduces regulatory friction, it does not eliminate underwriting risk.

This point carries particular weight in the current environment. The recapitalisation exercise mandated by NIIRA 2025, with a compliance deadline of 30 July 2026, has raised minimum capital thresholds across the sector to ₦15 billion for non-life insurers, ₦25 billion for composite insurers, and ₦35 billion for reinsurers. The entire industry is now engaged in an urgent capital-raising effort. A P&I mutual is structured differently from a conventional insurer, and NAICOM would calibrate the capital it must hold to the specific risks it underwrites rather than set against these thresholds directly. But the wider lesson is unavoidable: Nigerian insurance regulation is moving decisively toward stronger capital adequacy, and any new structure entering the market, however novel its form, will be expected to demonstrate genuine financial depth. The sandbox is not a route around that expectation.

This is worth stating plainly because it defines where the real work lies. What a prospective domestic P&I mutual will need to resolve is not just whether NAICOM will admit it to the sandbox but also if it is entering the sandbox with the capital base, technical expertise, and membership depth to survive the testing period and produce results that justify full deployment.

The Conditions for Graduating to Full Regulatory Standing

Exiting the sandbox is governed by Section 7 of the guidelines. Where the test meets its agreed objectives within the twelve-month period, the participant exits, and NAICOM communicates within thirty days whether the solution may be deployed publicly. Where the innovation involves other regulators, the Commission is required to seek approval from the relevant agencies before granting deployment authorisation. A P&I mutual would almost certainly engage NIMASA and potentially the NCDMB.

That inter-agency dimension deserves attention because a domestic P&I club does not operate only in NAICOM’s regulatory space. Marine insurance intersects with NIMASA’s jurisdiction over vessels and maritime safety, the NCDMB’s local content oversight in the oil and gas sector, and the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development (NOGICD) Act’s requirements for domestic placement of insurable risks. A sandbox application that anticipates and addresses these intersections from the outset will move more efficiently through the exit process than one that encounters them only at the end of the testing period.

The stronger the governance framework, the more rigorous the claims protocols, and the more credible the reinsurance arrangements that a mutual can demonstrate during the sandbox period, the smoother the graduation from the sandbox will be. Sandbox status is not a permanent home but a bridge. The condition of crossing it is proving that the structure on the other side is sound.

Why This Matters Now

Nigeria’s regulatory infrastructure for innovation is more developed than it is often given credit for. The CBN sandbox has operated since 2020, and the SEC’s ARIP has provided a tested model for provisional licensing in an emerging asset class. NAICOM’s own sandbox has been operational since 2023. The institutional knowledge of how to design, supervise, and exit a sandbox process exists within Nigerian regulation. It does not need to be invented for the P&I mutual case.

NAICOM has also shown a clear appetite for building bespoke frameworks rather than forcing every applicant through the conventional regime. In August 2025, it issued dedicated guidelines for Insurtech Operations, and by May 2026, it had licensed the first Insurtech operator under that framework. It has entered partnerships with the National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA) on catastrophe insurance and with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) on climate risk. The direction of travel is unmistakable: the Commission is willing to design tailored routes to bring new kinds of insurance structures into regulated practice.

That same willingness to tailor is precisely what a domestic P&I mutual requires, because it will not arrive through a borrowed or light-touch pathway. NAICOM’s Insurtech framework is instructive here as it expressly excludes marine and oil and gas insurance from standalone Insurtech licensing, treating them as special risks that demand fuller regulatory treatment. A Protection and Insurance mutual, therefore, cannot piggyback on the lighter frameworks built for digital distribution or inclusion-driven products. It needs the specialised institution route. Section 200 of NIIRA provides with the sandbox as the environment in which that route is tested before a full licence is granted.

What this amounts to is a regulatory environment that is equipped to accommodate a domestic P&I mutual rather than obstruct it. The legal authority is in place, the testing mechanism is established, and the Commission has shown that it will build tailored routes for structures that merit them. The remaining questions are no longer about whether the framework allows it, but about who will bring the capital and conviction to build it. The regulatory groundwork for Nigeria’s next insurance institution is laid. What it now needs is investment.