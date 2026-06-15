Not E-money After All: What South Africa’s Draft Payments Framework Means For Crypto And Fintech

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Angela Itzikowitz’s articles from ENS are most popular: within Finance and Banking topic(s)

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South Africa’s proposed payments reforms may be opening the national payment system to more non-bank players, but they are also drawing some important regulatory lines. One of the clearest is this: in the South African Reserve Bank’s National Payment System Department draft Directive in respect of specified payment activities within the national payment system, published for consultation in May 2026, e-money is expressly defined to exclude both crypto assets and tokenised assets. That distinction may appear technical at first glance, but it has potentially important implications for how fintech business’ structure wallets, payment products and crypto-linked models in South Africa.

That distinction is more important than it may first appear. The broader payments reform is intended to support competition, innovation and financial inclusion by allowing both banks and non-banks to offer specified payment activities if they meet the applicable authorisation or registration requirements. The draft framework is therefore expanding the regulatory space for non-bank payment providers. At the same time, it signals that this expansion is not meant to blur the boundaries between mainstream payment-system products and crypto-native instruments.

If the position reflected in Joint Communication 4 of 2026 is maintained in the form in which it has been circulated, that line may now be even clearer. On that approach, domestic crypto asset payment-type activities, including those involving stablecoins, are not presently treated as “payments” under the National Payment System Act. Instead, where those activities amount to advice or intermediary services in relation to crypto assets, they remain capable of regulation under the FAIS Act. If that is indeed the regulator’s current position, it does not undermine the distinction drawn in the draft payment framework. It reinforces it. It suggests that crypto payment-type activity is, for now, being kept conceptually separate from regulated payment-system products under the NPS architecture.

For South African fintech, that has real implications. It suggests that businesses building wallets, payment accounts or mobile-money type products under the proposed framework should not assume that crypto-linked value storage or token-based products will simply be treated as e-money. The draft e-money framework is framed around fiat-linked payment functionality. E-money is defined as a store-of-value product that is a digital representation of fiat currency, is a claim against the issuer, and may be redeemed for money or by transfer into a payment account at face value on demand. That design is fundamentally different from how crypto assets are ordinarily understood and regulated.

The regulatory message appears to be that payment innovation is welcome, but it must sit within clearly identified categories. That matters in a market where fintech models increasingly overlap. Some products look like wallets, some like remittance tools, some like merchant-acquiring solutions, and others begin to move toward tokenised or crypto-linked value transfer. By excluding crypto assets and tokenised assets from e-money, the draft framework indicates that these categories are intended to remain distinct.

It also reinforces a broader South African trend toward layered regulation. Crypto is not being ignored. It is being dealt with elsewhere and differently. The draft payment-system framework focuses on domestic payment activities and excludes cross-border payment activities from its scope. That is significant because many of the harder crypto questions, especially where stablecoins, tokenised value transfer or exchange control are concerned, arise precisely at the edge of cross-border activity and financial-product classification. The consequence is that crypto fintechs may find themselves adjacent to the payment’s framework, but not comfortably inside the e-money category that some may have hoped for.

For more traditional payments fintechs, however, the distinction may be helpful. It gives greater clarity that the proposed activity-based framework is designed for regulated payment products, not for every form of digital value. That could make the regulatory perimeter easier to understand for businesses focused on domestic payments, merchant services, payment initiation, money remittance or wallet products backed by fiat and subject to redemption obligations.

The practical takeaway is that South Africa’s payments reforms are opening doors, but not all doors at once. For non-bank fintechs, the proposed framework is promising because it creates a clearer route into core payment activities. But for crypto-linked products, both the draft framework and the apparent direction of the FSCA’s more recent communication suggest that the route will not be through e-money and may not presently be through the NPS Act at all. That distinction is likely to matter increasingly as the local market continues to digitise and as regulators become more explicit about the legal differences between payment-system innovation and crypto-asset activity.

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