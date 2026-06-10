Payments First: Why The SARB Is Prioritising Digital Infrastructure Over A Retail CBDC

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Angela Itzikowitz’s articles from ENS are most popular: within Finance and Banking topic(s)

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South Africa’s payments debate appears to be entering a more pragmatic phase. Rather than rushing to introduce a retail central bank digital currency, the South African Reserve Bank’s current emphasis is on modernising the country’s existing payments infrastructure to make digital payments faster, cheaper and more inclusive. On one level, that may sound cautious. In reality, it is a significant policy signal.

The point is an important one for fintech, payments businesses and the wider market. A retail CBDC may be technologically feasible, and it may remain relevant in the longer term, but it is not a substitute for a payment system that already works well for households, merchants, informal traders and businesses. If ordinary digital payments are still too expensive, too slow or too fragmented, then the more immediate legal and commercial question is not whether South Africa can issue a retail CBDC, but whether it should first fix the underlying rails on which everyday payments depend.

That appears to be the direction of travel. The Reserve Bank’s focus on payments ecosystem modernisation, together with the ongoing development of faster retail payment solutions such as PayShap, suggests that the immediate priority is to improve the practical experience of digital payments in the real economy. That matters because payments infrastructure is not an abstract regulatory issue. It is the plumbing of commerce. It determines how quickly salaries move, how easily small merchants get paid, how expensive person-to-person transfers are, and whether digital payment tools genuinely reduce friction or simply repackage it.

For South African fintech, this is highly relevant. It points to a near-term environment in which the greater opportunity may lie not in a state-issued digital currency, but in building products and services around a more modern, more interoperable and more competitive payments system. Businesses active in merchant acquiring, e-money, payment initiation, remittances, embedded finance and digital acceptance may therefore find that the most meaningful regulatory and commercial developments are happening in the payment’s infrastructure itself.

It also reflects a sensible understanding of the relationship between public and private innovation. A retail CBDC would inevitably raise difficult questions around privacy, design, access, financial stability, legal certainty and the role of the state in retail payments. By contrast, improving the existing payments ecosystem allows regulators and market participants to deepen inclusion and efficiency without immediately displacing private-sector solutions. It is a model that seeks to shape innovation rather than crowd it out.

The stablecoin discussion makes this even more interesting. If stablecoins and other private digital instruments continue to grow, central banks will understandably be concerned about monetary sovereignty, financial stability and oversight. But those concerns do not necessarily mean that a retail CBDC must come first. They may strengthen the case for ensuring that the domestic payments system is competitive and credible enough that consumers and businesses are not pushed toward alternatives simply because mainstream payments remain too costly or inefficient.

That is why the Reserve Bank’s current stance matters. It suggests that South Africa is not ignoring the CBDC question. It is sequencing it. The country appears to be saying that public digital money should not be introduced merely because it is possible, or because other jurisdictions are experimenting with it. It should be considered in the context of a payment system that is already being modernised to serve the public more effectively.

That approach has a certain discipline to it. It recognises that digital finance is not only about the next instrument, but also about the quality of the infrastructure already in place. For fintech businesses, that may be the more immediate story. The next phase of innovation in South Africa may depend less on whether a retail CBDC is launched tomorrow, and more on whether the country can build a payments ecosystem that is modern, low-cost, trusted and accessible at scale.

In that sense, the real policy message is not anti-innovation at all. It is that innovation in money should be built on strong payment rails, not used as a substitute for them.

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