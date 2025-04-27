Employment Equity – The New Sectoral Targets Have Arrived

Following the amendments to the Employment Equity Act, 1998, that introduce sector-specific numerical targets, which came into force on 1 January 2025, the Department of Employment and Labour released the final numerical targets. The Government Gazette dealing with the Determination of Sectoral Numerical Targets was released on 15 April 2025 and will be effective from this date.

This means that employers will need to align their employment equity plans with the final sectoral numerical targets. In anticipation of the final targets, a number of employers were using the draft targets circulated in February 2024 There have been a number of upward and downward movements in the targets, which differ per sector and occupational level. For all sectors, however, the targets for people with disabilities have increased from the proposed 2 percent of the entire workforce to 3 percent of the entire workforce.

As with the previous draft targets, the final targets are 5-year sectoral numerical targets for the various population groups and genders for Top Management, Senior Management, Professionally Qualified and Skilled levels, and for employees with disabilities.

Below is a summary of the changes and a comparison with the previous draft numerical targets:

Accommodation and Food Service Activities

Top Management : The Final Targets have higher female targets (38.1% vs. 22.5%) and lower male targets (18.6% vs. 22.5%), resulting in a higher total (56.7% vs. 45.0%)

: The Final Targets have higher female targets (38.1% vs. 22.5%) and lower male targets (18.6% vs. 22.5%), resulting in a higher total (56.7% vs. 45.0%) Senior Management : The Final Targets have higher male (32.2% vs. 28.0%) and female targets (46.1% vs. 30.0%), resulting in a higher total (78.3% vs. 58.0%)

: The Final Targets have higher male (32.2% vs. 28.0%) and female targets (46.1% vs. 30.0%), resulting in a higher total (78.3% vs. 58.0%) Professionally Qualified & Middle Management : The Final Targets have higher male (38.6% vs. 33.5%) and female targets (46.1% vs. 37.5%), resulting in a higher total (84.7% vs. 71.0%)

: The Final Targets have higher male (38.6% vs. 33.5%) and female targets (46.1% vs. 37.5%), resulting in a higher total (84.7% vs. 71.0%) Skilled Technical: The Final Targets have higher male (49.8% vs. 47.0%) and female targets (46.1% vs. 41.0%), resulting in a higher total (95.9% vs. 88.0%)

Administrative and Support Activities

Top Management : The Final Targets have higher male (33.2% vs. 30.0%) and female targets (36.7% vs. 20.0%), resulting in a higher total (69.9% vs. 50.0%)

: The Final Targets have higher male (33.2% vs. 30.0%) and female targets (36.7% vs. 20.0%), resulting in a higher total (69.9% vs. 50.0%) Senior Management : The Final Targets have higher male (42.3% vs. 38.0%) and female targets (43.5% vs. 27.0%), resulting in a higher total (85.8% vs. 65.0%)

: The Final Targets have higher male (42.3% vs. 38.0%) and female targets (43.5% vs. 27.0%), resulting in a higher total (85.8% vs. 65.0%) Professionally Qualified & Middle Management : The Final Targets have higher male (49.2% vs. 44.2%) and female targets (46.1% vs. 40.8%), resulting in a higher total (95.3% vs. 85.0%)

: The Final Targets have higher male (49.2% vs. 44.2%) and female targets (46.1% vs. 40.8%), resulting in a higher total (95.3% vs. 85.0%) Skilled Technical: The Final Targets have lower male targets (49.8% vs. 50.4%) and higher female targets (46.1% vs. 40.8%), resulting in a higher total (95.9% vs. 91.2%)

Agriculture, Forestry & Fishing

Top Management : The Final Targets have lower male targets (13.2% vs. 20.0%) and higher female targets (20.8% vs. 15.0%), resulting in a lower total (34.0% vs. 35.0%)

: The Final Targets have lower male targets (13.2% vs. 20.0%) and higher female targets (20.8% vs. 15.0%), resulting in a lower total (34.0% vs. 35.0%) Senior Management : The Final Targets have lower male targets (21.6% vs. 25.0%) and higher female targets (31.0% vs. 15.0%), resulting in a higher total (52.6% vs. 40.0%)

: The Final Targets have lower male targets (21.6% vs. 25.0%) and higher female targets (31.0% vs. 15.0%), resulting in a higher total (52.6% vs. 40.0%) Professionally Qualified & Middle Management : The Final Targets have lower male targets (34.7% vs. 35.0%) and higher female targets (41.7% vs. 25.0%), resulting in a higher total (76.4% vs. 60.0%)

: The Final Targets have lower male targets (34.7% vs. 35.0%) and higher female targets (41.7% vs. 25.0%), resulting in a higher total (76.4% vs. 60.0%) Skilled Technical: The Final Targets have lower male targets (49.8% vs. 50.4%) and higher female targets (44.0% vs. 27.6%), resulting in a higher total (93.8% vs. 78.0%)

Arts, Entertainment and Recreation

Top Management : The Final Targets have higher male (35.1% vs. 25.0%) and female targets (33.5% vs. 25.0%), resulting in a higher total (68.6% vs. 50.0%)

: The Final Targets have higher male (35.1% vs. 25.0%) and female targets (33.5% vs. 25.0%), resulting in a higher total (68.6% vs. 50.0%) Senior Management : The Final Targets have higher male (40.3% vs. 30.0%) and female targets (43.8% vs. 30.0%), resulting in a higher total (84.1% vs. 60.0%)

: The Final Targets have higher male (40.3% vs. 30.0%) and female targets (43.8% vs. 30.0%), resulting in a higher total (84.1% vs. 60.0%) Professionally Qualified & Middle Management : The Final Targets have lower male targets (49.8% vs. 50.4%) and higher female targets (46.1% vs. 40.8%), resulting in a higher total (95.9% vs. 91.2%)

: The Final Targets have lower male targets (49.8% vs. 50.4%) and higher female targets (46.1% vs. 40.8%), resulting in a higher total (95.9% vs. 91.2%) Skilled Technical: The Final Targets have lower male targets (49.8% vs. 50.4%) and higher female targets (46.1% vs. 40.8%), resulting in a higher total (95.9% vs. 91.2%)

Construction

Top Management : The Final Targets have lower male targets (30.0% vs. 33.0%) and higher female targets (24.8% vs. 17.0%), resulting in a higher total (54.8% vs. 50.0%)

: The Final Targets have lower male targets (30.0% vs. 33.0%) and higher female targets (24.8% vs. 17.0%), resulting in a higher total (54.8% vs. 50.0%) Senior Management : The Final Targets have lower male targets (38.3% vs. 40.0%) and higher female targets (27.8% vs. 20.0%), resulting in a higher total (66.1% vs. 60.0%)

: The Final Targets have lower male targets (38.3% vs. 40.0%) and higher female targets (27.8% vs. 20.0%), resulting in a higher total (66.1% vs. 60.0%) Professionally Qualified & Middle Management : The Final Targets have lower male targets (46.7% vs. 50.0%) and higher female targets (34.4% vs. 25.0%), resulting in a higher total (81.1% vs. 75.0%)

: The Final Targets have lower male targets (46.7% vs. 50.0%) and higher female targets (34.4% vs. 25.0%), resulting in a higher total (81.1% vs. 75.0%) Skilled Technical: The Final Targets have lower male targets (49.8% vs. 50.4%) and higher female targets (46.1% vs. 37.6%), resulting in a higher total (95.9% vs. 88.0%)

Education

Top Management : The Final Targets have lower male targets (27.6% vs. 30.0%) and higher female targets (46.1% vs. 20.0%), resulting in a higher total (73.7% vs. 50.0%)

: The Final Targets have lower male targets (27.6% vs. 30.0%) and higher female targets (46.1% vs. 20.0%), resulting in a higher total (73.7% vs. 50.0%) Senior Management : The Final Targets have lower male targets (30.5% vs. 38.0%) and higher female targets (46.1% vs. 27.0%), resulting in a higher total (76.6% vs. 65.0%)

: The Final Targets have lower male targets (30.5% vs. 38.0%) and higher female targets (46.1% vs. 27.0%), resulting in a higher total (76.6% vs. 65.0%) Professionally Qualified & Middle Management : The Final Targets have lower male targets (43.0% vs. 44.2%) and higher female targets (46.1% vs. 40.8%), resulting in a higher total (89.1% vs. 85.0%)

: The Final Targets have lower male targets (43.0% vs. 44.2%) and higher female targets (46.1% vs. 40.8%), resulting in a higher total (89.1% vs. 85.0%) Skilled Technical: The Final Targets have lower male targets (49.8% vs. 50.4%) and higher female targets (46.1% vs. 40.8%), resulting in a higher total (95.9% vs. 91.2%)

Electricity, Gas, Steam and Air Conditioning Supply

Top Management : The Final Targets have higher male (31.7% vs. 28.0%) and female targets (27.9% vs. 22.0%), resulting in a higher total (59.6% vs. 50.0%)

: The Final Targets have higher male (31.7% vs. 28.0%) and female targets (27.9% vs. 22.0%), resulting in a higher total (59.6% vs. 50.0%) Senior Management : The Final Targets have higher male (42.7% vs. 39.0%) and female targets (39.5% vs. 26.0%), resulting in a higher total (82.2% vs. 65.0%)

: The Final Targets have higher male (42.7% vs. 39.0%) and female targets (39.5% vs. 26.0%), resulting in a higher total (82.2% vs. 65.0%) Professionally Qualified & Middle Management : The Final Targets have higher male (49.8% vs. 47.0%) and female targets (46.1% vs. 33.0%), resulting in a higher total (95.9% vs. 80.0%)

: The Final Targets have higher male (49.8% vs. 47.0%) and female targets (46.1% vs. 33.0%), resulting in a higher total (95.9% vs. 80.0%) Skilled Technical: The Final Targets have higher male (49.8% vs. 50.4%) and female targets (46.1% vs. 37.6%), resulting in a higher total (95.9% vs. 88.0%)

Financial and Insurance Activities

Top Management : The Final Targets have higher male (27.8% vs. 26.0%) and female targets (35.3% vs. 20.0%), resulting in a higher total (63.1% vs. 46.0%)

: The Final Targets have higher male (27.8% vs. 26.0%) and female targets (35.3% vs. 20.0%), resulting in a higher total (63.1% vs. 46.0%) Senior Management : The Final Targets have higher male (31.7% vs. 24.0%) and female targets (45.3% vs. 24.0%), resulting in a higher total (77.0% vs. 48.0%)

: The Final Targets have higher male (31.7% vs. 24.0%) and female targets (45.3% vs. 24.0%), resulting in a higher total (77.0% vs. 48.0%) Professionally Qualified & Middle Management : The Final Targets have higher male (40.7% vs. 30.0%) and female targets (46.1% vs. 34.0%), resulting in a higher total (86.8% vs. 64.0%)

: The Final Targets have higher male (40.7% vs. 30.0%) and female targets (46.1% vs. 34.0%), resulting in a higher total (86.8% vs. 64.0%) Skilled Technical: The Final Targets have higher male (49.5% vs. 47.4%) and female targets (46.1% vs. 40.8%), resulting in a higher total (95.6% vs. 88.2%)

Human Health and Social Work Activities

Top Management : The Final Targets have higher male (27.6% vs. 25.0%) and female targets (43.7% vs. 25.0%), resulting in a higher total (71.3% vs. 50.0%)

: The Final Targets have higher male (27.6% vs. 25.0%) and female targets (43.7% vs. 25.0%), resulting in a higher total (71.3% vs. 50.0%) Senior Management : The Final Targets have higher male (39.8% vs. 30.0%) and female targets (46.1% vs. 30.0%), resulting in a higher total (85.9% vs. 60.0%)

: The Final Targets have higher male (39.8% vs. 30.0%) and female targets (46.1% vs. 30.0%), resulting in a higher total (85.9% vs. 60.0%) Professionally Qualified & Middle Management : The Final Targets have lower male targets (49.8% vs. 50.4%) and higher female targets (46.1% vs. 40.8%), resulting in a higher total (95.9% vs. 91.2%)

: The Final Targets have lower male targets (49.8% vs. 50.4%) and higher female targets (46.1% vs. 40.8%), resulting in a higher total (95.9% vs. 91.2%) Skilled Technical : The Final Targets have lower male targets (49.8% vs. 50.4%) and higher female targets (46.1% vs. 40.8%), resulting in a higher total (95.9% vs. 91.2%)

: The Final Targets have lower male targets (49.8% vs. 50.4%) and higher female targets (46.1% vs. 40.8%), resulting in a higher total (95.9% vs. 91.2%) Disability: The Final Targets have higher disability targets (3% vs. 2%)

Information and Communication

Top Management : The Final Targets have lower male targets (25.4% vs. 28.0%) and higher female targets (31.2% vs. 22.0%), resulting in a higher total (56.6% vs. 50.0%)

: The Final Targets have lower male targets (25.4% vs. 28.0%) and higher female targets (31.2% vs. 22.0%), resulting in a higher total (56.6% vs. 50.0%) Senior Management : The Final Targets have lower male targets (28.6% vs. 35.0%) and higher female targets (40.0% vs. 25.0%), resulting in a higher total (68.6% vs. 60.0%)

: The Final Targets have lower male targets (28.6% vs. 35.0%) and higher female targets (40.0% vs. 25.0%), resulting in a higher total (68.6% vs. 60.0%) Professionally Qualified & Middle Management : The Final Targets have lower male targets (37.9% vs. 40.0%) and higher female targets (38.9% vs. 30.0%), resulting in a higher total (76.8% vs. 70.0%)

: The Final Targets have lower male targets (37.9% vs. 40.0%) and higher female targets (38.9% vs. 30.0%), resulting in a higher total (76.8% vs. 70.0%) Skilled Technical: The Final Targets have lower male targets (46.0% vs. 48.0%) and higher female targets (45.7% vs. 37.0%), resulting in a higher total (91.7% vs. 85.0%)

Manufacturing

Top Management : The Final Targets have lower male targets (24.1% vs. 25.0%) and higher female targets (25.0% vs. 16.0%), resulting in a higher total (49.1% vs. 40.0%).

: The Final Targets have lower male targets (24.1% vs. 25.0%) and higher female targets (25.0% vs. 16.0%), resulting in a higher total (49.1% vs. 40.0%). Senior Management : The Final Targets have lower male targets (32.4% vs. 33.0%) and higher female targets (33.6% vs. 17.0%), resulting in a higher total (66.0% vs. 50.0%)

: The Final Targets have lower male targets (32.4% vs. 33.0%) and higher female targets (33.6% vs. 17.0%), resulting in a higher total (66.0% vs. 50.0%) Professionally Qualified & Middle Management : The Final Targets have higher male (40.4% vs. 37.0%) and female targets (37.7% vs. 25.0%), resulting in a higher total (78.1% vs. 62.0%)

: The Final Targets have higher male (40.4% vs. 37.0%) and female targets (37.7% vs. 25.0%), resulting in a higher total (78.1% vs. 62.0%) Skilled Technical: The Final Targets have lower male targets (49.8% vs. 50.0%) and higher female targets (39.6% vs. 34.0%), resulting in a higher total (89.4% vs. 84.0%)

Mining and Quarrying

Top Management : The Final Targets have higher male (33.1% vs. 29.9%) and female targets (24.4% vs. 20.1%), resulting in a higher total (57.5% vs. 50.0%)

: The Final Targets have higher male (33.1% vs. 29.9%) and female targets (24.4% vs. 20.1%), resulting in a higher total (57.5% vs. 50.0%) Senior Management : The Final Targets have higher male (36.3% vs. 35.0%) and female targets (28.2% vs. 21.0%), resulting in a higher total (64.5% vs. 56.0%)

: The Final Targets have higher male (36.3% vs. 35.0%) and female targets (28.2% vs. 21.0%), resulting in a higher total (64.5% vs. 56.0%) Professionally Qualified & Middle Management : The Final Targets have higher male (43.2% vs. 41.0%) and female targets (34.4% vs. 24.0%), resulting in a higher total (77.6% vs. 65.0%)

: The Final Targets have higher male (43.2% vs. 41.0%) and female targets (34.4% vs. 24.0%), resulting in a higher total (77.6% vs. 65.0%) Skilled Technical: The Final Targets have higher male (49.8% vs. 49.1%) and female targets (36.9% vs. 25.9%), resulting in a higher total (86.7% vs. 75.0%)

Professional, Scientific and Technical Activities

Top Management : The Final Targets have lower male targets (24.4% vs. 25.0%) and higher female targets (38.1% vs. 20.0%), resulting in a higher total (62.5% vs. 45.0%)

: The Final Targets have lower male targets (24.4% vs. 25.0%) and higher female targets (38.1% vs. 20.0%), resulting in a higher total (62.5% vs. 45.0%) Senior Management : The Final Targets have higher male (29.9% vs. 27.0%) and female targets (46.1% vs. 23.0%), resulting in a higher total (76.0% vs. 50.0%)

: The Final Targets have higher male (29.9% vs. 27.0%) and female targets (46.1% vs. 23.0%), resulting in a higher total (76.0% vs. 50.0%) Professionally Qualified & Middle Management : The Final Targets have higher male (35.9% vs. 33.0%) and female targets (46.1% vs. 32.0%), resulting in a higher total (82.0% vs. 65.0%)

: The Final Targets have higher male (35.9% vs. 33.0%) and female targets (46.1% vs. 32.0%), resulting in a higher total (82.0% vs. 65.0%) Skilled Technical: The Final Targets have higher male (49.8% vs. 44.4%) and female targets (46.1% vs. 44.0%), resulting in a higher total (95.9% vs. 88.0%)

Public Administration and Defence; Compulsory Social Security

Top Management : The Final Targets have lower male targets (49.8% vs. 50.4%) and higher female targets (41.9% vs. 40.8%), resulting in a higher total (91.7% vs. 91.2%).

: The Final Targets have lower male targets (49.8% vs. 50.4%) and higher female targets (41.9% vs. 40.8%), resulting in a higher total (91.7% vs. 91.2%). Senior Management : The Final Targets have lower male targets (49.8% vs. 50.4%) and higher female targets (46.1% vs. 40.8%), resulting in a higher total (95.9% vs. 91.2%).

: The Final Targets have lower male targets (49.8% vs. 50.4%) and higher female targets (46.1% vs. 40.8%), resulting in a higher total (95.9% vs. 91.2%). Professionally Qualified & Middle Management : The Final Targets have lower male targets (49.8% vs. 50.4%) and higher female targets (46.1% vs. 40.8%), resulting in a higher total (95.9% vs. 91.2%).

: The Final Targets have lower male targets (49.8% vs. 50.4%) and higher female targets (46.1% vs. 40.8%), resulting in a higher total (95.9% vs. 91.2%). Skilled Technical: The Final Targets have lower male targets (49.8% vs. 50.4%) and higher female targets (46.1% vs. 40.8%), resulting in a higher total (95.9% vs. 91.2%).

Real Estate Activities

Top Management : The Final Targets have lower male targets (18.9% vs. 25.0%) and higher female targets (30.3% vs. 20.0%), resulting in a higher total (49.2% vs. 45.0%).

: The Final Targets have lower male targets (18.9% vs. 25.0%) and higher female targets (30.3% vs. 20.0%), resulting in a higher total (49.2% vs. 45.0%). Senior Management : The Final Targets have lower male targets (22.9% vs. 27.0%) and higher female targets (46.1% vs. 23.0%), resulting in a higher total (69.0% vs. 50.0%).

: The Final Targets have lower male targets (22.9% vs. 27.0%) and higher female targets (46.1% vs. 23.0%), resulting in a higher total (69.0% vs. 50.0%). Professionally Qualified & Middle Management : The Final Targets have lower male targets (32.4% vs. 33.0%) and higher female targets (46.1% vs. 32.0%), resulting in a higher total (78.5% vs. 65.0%).

: The Final Targets have lower male targets (32.4% vs. 33.0%) and higher female targets (46.1% vs. 32.0%), resulting in a higher total (78.5% vs. 65.0%). Skilled Technical: The Final Targets have lower male targets (38.3% vs. 44.4%) and higher female targets (46.1% vs. 44.0%), resulting in a lower total (84.4% vs. 88.0%).

Transportation and Storage

Top Management : The Final Targets have higher male (32.2% vs. 30.0%) and female targets (30.0% vs. 20.0%), resulting in a higher total (62.2% vs. 50.0%).

: The Final Targets have higher male (32.2% vs. 30.0%) and female targets (30.0% vs. 20.0%), resulting in a higher total (62.2% vs. 50.0%). Senior Management : The Final Targets have higher male (42.1% vs. 38.0%) and female targets (35.9% vs. 27.0%), resulting in a higher total (78.0% vs. 65.0%).

: The Final Targets have higher male (42.1% vs. 38.0%) and female targets (35.9% vs. 27.0%), resulting in a higher total (78.0% vs. 65.0%). Professionally Qualified & Middle Management : The Final Targets have higher male (46.3% vs. 44.2%) and female targets (40.7% vs. 40.8%), resulting in a higher total (87.0% vs. 85.0%).

: The Final Targets have higher male (46.3% vs. 44.2%) and female targets (40.7% vs. 40.8%), resulting in a higher total (87.0% vs. 85.0%). Skilled Technical: The Final Targets have lower male targets (49.8% vs. 50.4%) and higher female targets (41.4% vs. 40.8%), resulting in an equal total (91.2% vs. 91.2%).

Water Supply, Sewerage, Waste Management and Remediation Activities

Top Management : The Final Targets have higher male (49.8% vs. 45.0%) and female targets (35.9% vs. 35.0%), resulting in a higher total (85.7% vs. 80.0%).

: The Final Targets have higher male (49.8% vs. 45.0%) and female targets (35.9% vs. 35.0%), resulting in a higher total (85.7% vs. 80.0%). Senior Management : The Final Targets have lower male targets (49.8% vs. 50.0%) and higher female targets (41.0% vs. 38.0%), resulting in a higher total (90.8% vs. 88.0%).

: The Final Targets have lower male targets (49.8% vs. 50.0%) and higher female targets (41.0% vs. 38.0%), resulting in a higher total (90.8% vs. 88.0%). Professionally Qualified & Middle Management : The Final Targets have lower male targets (49.8% vs. 50.4%) and higher female targets (46.1% vs. 40.8%), resulting in a higher total (95.9% vs. 91.2%).

: The Final Targets have lower male targets (49.8% vs. 50.4%) and higher female targets (46.1% vs. 40.8%), resulting in a higher total (95.9% vs. 91.2%). Skilled Technical: The Final Targets have lower male targets (49.8% vs. 50.4%) and higher female targets (46.1% vs. 40.8%), resulting in a higher total (95.9% vs. 91.2%).

Wholesale and Retail Trade; Repair of Motor Vehicles and Motorcycles

Top Management : The Final Targets have lower male targets (24.2% vs. 25.0%) and higher female targets (27.5% vs. 20.0%), resulting in a higher total (51.7% vs. 45.0%).

: The Final Targets have lower male targets (24.2% vs. 25.0%) and higher female targets (27.5% vs. 20.0%), resulting in a higher total (51.7% vs. 45.0%). Senior Management : The Final Targets have higher male (35.0% vs. 33.0%) and female targets (38.6% vs. 23.0%), resulting in a higher total (73.6% vs. 56.0%).

: The Final Targets have higher male (35.0% vs. 33.0%) and female targets (38.6% vs. 23.0%), resulting in a higher total (73.6% vs. 56.0%). Professionally Qualified & Middle Management : The Final Targets have higher male (42.2% vs. 37.0%) and female targets (46.1% vs. 32.0%), resulting in a higher total (88.3% vs. 69.0%).

: The Final Targets have higher male (42.2% vs. 37.0%) and female targets (46.1% vs. 32.0%), resulting in a higher total (88.3% vs. 69.0%). Skilled Technical: The Final Targets have higher male (48.1% vs. 47.2%) and female targets (46.1% vs. 40.8%), resulting in a higher total (94.2% vs. 88.0%).

