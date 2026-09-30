The Absence Of Evidence Is Not Evidence Of Absence

In a thought-provoking examination of transformation and merit in professional settings, Nomlayo Mabhena Mlilo explores how previously disadvantaged groups, particularly women, often perceive their achievements solely through the lens of transformation initiatives rather than recognizing their own merit. The piece challenges the notion that transformation objectives and merit are mutually exclusive, addressing the psychological impact of affirmative action policies on beneficiaries' self-perception.

It has been said that the people who raise the bar are the ones who make a dent in this world. We live in a world shaped by women who took it upon themselves not only to achieve success, but also to push the existing boundaries of their time. Extraordinary women have raised the bar by using education as a tool for liberation, social reform and scienti c discovery.

Pioneer Maria Montessori advanced developmental education methods that are still relevant today. Due to her in uence, Montessori schools remain in operation around the world. These are some of the footsteps that modern women profess to follow. However, many previously disadvantaged demographics, including women, no longer step into this power, having relegated their successes and milestones to being products of transformation initiatives.

We have, over time, accepted that opportunity only knocks on our doors as a consequence of operational overhauls without merit being a signi cant factor; at times, even the only one. The existence of a transformation objective does not prove the absence of merit. We fail to accept that these considerations are not mutually exclusive contributors. This overture is a catalyst for imposter syndrome. I, among many women, had mastered the art of downplaying my successes because I believed I may not have earned them.

The truth of the matter, which I took too long to accept, is that I did. Those gruelling late nights of studying that resulted in accolades such as Blue Hills College’s dux scholar, obtaining an LLB cum laude, wading through the severe period of articles of clerkship while simultaneously completing my board, notary and conveyancing examinations to become the youngest attorney to be admitted as a conveyancer, were accolades I actually worked towards.

Transformation ensured that opportunity was accessible, and I was quali ed enough to secure it. The purpose of transformation initiatives is to create opportunities, broaden candidate pools, and ensure that all applications receive proper consideration.

RAISING THE BAR WITHOUT LOWERING IT

For years, the conveyancing examination has been a bone of contention in the legal fraternity. So much so that in 2019, the then-law society resolved to split the examination into two sessions over the course of a week to ensure that “the perceived gatekeeping in the conveyancing eld through the examinations is dealt with”. Granted, the way we sat for the examination years before made for a demanding experience; however, the rationale for the change remains worrying.

It cannot be widely accepted that the bar needs to be lowered to grant women, among others, access to the profession.

The notion of equality has never meant that standards should be adjusted. It simply means a creation of equal opportunity – not a lowering of the bar. A narrative that states anything to the contrary creates a breeding ground for self-doubt, even when armed with extraordinary achievements.

The question then becomes: How do we get that condence back and actually make a dent in the world, leaving footprints larger than those who walked this path before? I believe the answer lies in auditing the facts, rather than feelings. Accepting that we actually met the quali cation criteria, engaged in a competitive hiring process and were only then appointed introduces a signi cant mindset shift.

Society generally scrutinises “transformation hires” more intensely, which causes capable professionals to hold themselves to a much harsher standard. However, these same professionals produce impeccable work and deliver desired results. Once the mindset is reset, the self-audit should further assess ongoing performance, as this becomes the strongest evidence of your competence.

Imposter syndrome survives by ignoring evidence. The antidote is repeatedly bringing the evidence back into the conversation.

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