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26 June 2026

ENSign: Who Owns African Prints? Heritage, Identity And IP (Video)

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ENS

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ENS is an independent law firm with over 200 years of experience. The firm has over 600 practitioners in 14 offices on the continent, in Ghana, Mauritius, Namibia, Rwanda, South Africa, Tanzania and Uganda.
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South Africa Corporate/Commercial Law
Carol Masego Makutu,Amina Abugdanpoka Kaguah, and Carmin Cornelius
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Who owns African prints? This podcast explores the heritage, commerce and copyright behind these much-loved textiles.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Carol Masego Makutu
Photo of Amina Abugdanpoka Kaguah
Amina Abugdanpoka Kaguah
Photo of Carmin Cornelius
Carmin Cornelius
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