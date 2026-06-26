ENSign: Who Owns African Prints? Heritage, Identity And IP (Video)

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ENS is an independent law firm with over 200 years of experience. The firm has over 600 practitioners in 14 offices on the continent, in Ghana, Mauritius, Namibia, Rwanda, South Africa, Tanzania and Uganda.

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