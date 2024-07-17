ARTICLE
17 July 2024

MultiChoice Arrests Video Streaming Pirates

In part of its ongoing clampdown on content piracy, South African broadcasting company MultiChoice has announced the arrest of two suspects associated with the Waka TV video streaming piracy operation. The arrests were the culmination of an operation carried out in collaboration with the cybersecurity company Irdeto and the Western Cape's Cyber Crime Unit. The Waka TV operation is alleged to have illegally distributed live TV channels, including several DStv channels. At the time of writing the Waka TV website and App appear to still be in operation.

