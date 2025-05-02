An Investor's Guide; Ghana's Entertainment Industry

Introduction

Ghana's entertainment and creative industry is a rapidly expanding sector that presents lucrative opportunities for investors. The industry encompasses diverse fields such as: music; sports and betting; content creation; concerts and destination events; film; visual arts; theatre and plays; and books or literature. The entertainment industry has experienced significant growth over the years, generating increased job opportunities, investment prospects, and revenue. The increasing interest in social media platforms such as X, TikTok, Snapchat, Instagram, and YouTube and the boom in the streaming era, has also contributed to the sector's global appeal, and propelled Ghanaian content to international audiences.

Although the entertainment industry is governed generally by the primary arms of Intellectual Property Law (copyright, trademarks, industrial designs, and patent), copyright law plays a key role in the regulation of the creative industry. Copyright law is a facet of Intellectual Property Law that grants legal protection to authors or originators of literary works, dramatic works, artistic works, musical works, sound-recordings, audiovisual work, derivative work, computer programmes, and other copyrightable subject matter including books, songs, paintings, films, computer software, sculpture, etcetera.

In Ghana, the overarching legal framework for copyright comprises the Copyright Act1 as amended and its implementing regulations, the Copyright Regulations.2 Another important piece of legislation which provides specialized support for the administration and enforcement of copyright (and IP rights generally) in Ghana is the High Court Civil Procedure Rules.3 The Copyright Office, established by the Copyright Act,4 is the body responsible for the administration of copyright in Ghana. It is also worth noting that Ghana is a party to the following international treaties: Berne Convention;5 TRIPS Convention;6 WIPO Copyright Treaty;7 WPPT Treaty;8 and The Marrakesh Treaty.9

This guide is intended to serve as a general resource for investors, outlining some key legal, regulatory, and market considerations essential for making informed decisions when investing and operating in Ghana's entertainment and creative industry.

Major Divisions of Ghana's Entertainment and Creative Industry.

Music

The Ghanaian music industry is a dynamic sector blending traditional and contemporary genres alike, including Highlife, Hiplife, Afrobeats, Hip-Hop/Rap, RnB, and Gospel. Multiple Ghanaian artists and producers have gained international recognition from chart topping songs further elevating the sector's prominence. Some notable artists in the Ghanaian music scene include Amaarae, Moliy, Black Sherif, Gyakie, Kidi, Rocky Dawuni, King Promise, Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Kwesi Arthur, Cina Soul and Shatta Wale. The burgeoning interest in Ghana's creative sector is palpable, with the 2021 Population and Housing Census reporting that 87,337 people were actively employed in the art, entertainment and recreation industry.10 Among these, the music industry stands out as a significant contributor, encompassing everything from performance to promotion. There are various regulatory and oversight institutions which aim to promote the growth and development of Ghana's music industry, these include:

Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA): Established in 1975, MUSIGA's objectives include promoting the welfare of musicians, fostering collaboration within the music industry, advocating for union rights and remuneration and promoting the healthy growth of the music industry in Ghana.11 Copyright Office of Ghana: From its inception in 1985, the Copyright Office has been responsible for the administration of copyright in Ghana. Some of its functions include the implementation of copyright and related laws; the registration, regulation and administration of copyright; and the investigation and settlement of claims of copyright infringement or providing redress in established cases where applicable. 12 Ghana Music Rights Organization (GHAMRO): Although its tenure has been tumultuous and fraught with many problems that largely relate to inefficient administration of publishing royalties, GHAMRO is presently the only notable Collective Management Organization in Ghana, which was set up pursuant to section 49 of the Copyright Act 2005 to license, collect, and distribute royalties gained from copyrighted musical works.13 Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts: This ministry facilitates the interface between government, implementing bodies in tourism, culture, and the creative industries as well as international civil society partners.14

Sports and Betting

Although sports such as boxing, athletics, and basketball have a considerable fan base in Ghana, football is the most dominant sport, with a strong following for both local leagues and international competitions such as the Ghana Premier League, English Premier League (EPL), UEFA Champions League, French Ligue 1, Italian Serie A, and Spanish La Liga. As a natural result of this strong following, betting has become an integral part of sports culture in Ghana, with many Ghanaians engaging in sports betting through both online and physical betting outlets. The emergence of mobile money services and digital platforms has further facilitated the growth of the industry, making it more accessible to the general public.

Unlike the creative industry, the sports industry is not directly regulated by intellectual property law. Some important regulators, associations and institutions in this industry include the following:

The National Sports Authority (NSA): In Ghana, the NSA is the governmental agency responsible for issuing licences for sports related activities. It is also responsible for managing and developing state-owned sports facilities, including football stadiums. It also collaborates with the GFA and private investors to improve football infrastructure in Ghana. The Ghana Football Association (GFA): The GFA is the state agency responsible for overseeing, promoting and developing Ghana football at all levels, from grassroots through to the professional game. The GFA organizes and manages football leagues such as the Ghana Premier League, as well as cup competitions, and national teams. The Gaming Commission: Regarding betting and gaming, the Gaming Commission of Ghana is the central regulator of betting and gambling activities in Ghana, particularly the regulation of sports betting, and the licensing of sports betting operators. FIFA and CAF (International & Regional Bodies): The GFA operates under FIFA and CAF regulations, ensuring that Ghanaian football meets international standards. FIFA's Club Licensing System is enforced by the GFA to ensure that each club meets the requisite financial, legal, and operational standards before participating in professional competitions. CAF regulations operate on a regional level, and also guide Ghanaian football clubs that participate in regional competitions like the CAF Champions League and CAF Confederation Cup.

Content Creation

Globally, there is an estimated 5.24 billion social media users15 with Africa accounting for approximately 384 million.16 The growth of social media usage across the continent has created a lucrative digital landscape for content creators and brands alike. The global influencer marketing industry was projected to reach a valuation of $16.4 billion in value 2022.17

In Ghana, digital creators leverage platforms like YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok to generate revenue through sponsorships, advertising, and subscription-based content. This expanding sector includes podcasting, influencing, dance choreography, comedic skits, vlogging, and educational content; each offering unique monetization opportunities. The growing prominence of Ghanaian influencers in sectors such as beauty, fashion, and lifestyle highlights the sector's commercial viability, as brands increasingly collaborate with influencers to reach engaged digital audiences.18

Beyond advertising, the economic potential of Ghana's content creation industry extends to intellectual property licensing, brand partnerships, and digital product sales. Traditional media outlets now recognize the marketability of digital personalities, further blurring the lines between conventional and new media. While there are currently no specific regulations governing content creation in Ghana, legal considerations such as copyright protections, trademark registration, tax laws, advertising laws, and brand endorsement agreements remain critical for both creators and investors.

As Ghana's digital economy continues to expand, strategic investments in influencer marketing agencies, content production hubs, and digital rights management will be key to unlocking the full potential of this thriving industry. Investors who capitalize on this fast-growing sector can position themselves at the forefront of Africa's evolving media and entertainment landscape. Some important regulators and institutions in this industry include the following:

Ghana Industrial Property Office (IPO): In Ghana, the Intellectual Property Office (IPO) is the statutory body responsible for the registration and enforcement of intellectual property rights, including trademarks, patents, and industrial designs. Through the IPO, content creators can secure protection for names, designs, slogans, and catchphrases that distinguish their brand by registering them as trademarks in accordance with applicable intellectual property laws.19 The protection of intellectual property rights is essential to ensure that creators receive due recognition for their work and derive adequate financial benefit from the use of their creations. Copyright Office Ghana: This Office is primarily responsible for the administration and enforcement of intellectual property rights, particularly in relation to audio-visual content and other copyrightable subject matter falling within the ambit of the Copyright Act, 2005 (Act 690). Food and Drugs Authority (FDA): The Food and Drugs Authority is responsible for providing and enforcing adequate and effective standards for food, drugs, cosmetics, household chemicals and medical devices.20 Content creators who promote brands or products regulated by the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) are required to comply with all applicable directives and guidelines issued by the Authority. For example, content creators who promote or advertise chemical substances and food must ensure that the products they are promoting comply with the Food and Drugs Act, 1992 (PNDCL 305B) and the Food and Drug (Amendment) Act, 1996 (Act 523) as well as the various guidelines for advertisement of products published by the FDA. Ghana Standards Authority: The Authority is responsible for setting and promoting standards to ensure that products and services in Ghana are safe, reliable, and of good quality for both local use and export.21 Content creators should also ensure that the brands they promote are compliant with the Ghana Standards Authority Act 2022 (Act 1078).

Events and Concerts

Ghana's dynamic event landscape is characterized by concerts, festivals, and destination parties that attract both local and international audiences. Major events including AfroFuture (formerly Afrochella), Rapperholic, and Bhim Concert have significantly contributed to positioning Ghana as a major party destination.

In 2019 Ghana's government launched the "Year of Return" initiative which further spotlighted Ghana's appeal as a premier cultural destination. The initiative was projected to attract approximately 1.5 million tourists and generate an estimated $1.9 billion in revenue. This initiative not only bolstered the tourism and hospitality sectors but also fueled increased interest among Ghanaian youth in pursuing careers in the creative arts, particularly in music. The success of this initiative spurred interest in Ghana as a cultural and party destination.22

A key highlight of Ghana's entertainment calendar is "Detty December", a month-long celebration that transforms the country into a vibrant hub of music, entertainment, and cultural festivities. This period attracts both local revelers and tourists from across Africa and the diaspora, further reinforcing Ghana's status as a global entertainment destination.23

With the right legal and regulatory frameworks—including intellectual property protection (especially trademark registration), sponsorship agreements, and event licensing—Detty December has the potential to drive sustainable economic growth while positioning Ghana as Africa's leading entertainment and cultural tourism hub. Investors who recognize the sector's potential can play a pivotal role in shaping the future of Ghana's entertainment landscape.

Diaspora Affairs Office, Office of the President of Ghana: This office was created to encourage a mutually beneficial relationship between Ghana and the Ghanaian community in the Diaspora. The Diaspora Affairs office also emphasises the importance of the contribution of Ghanaians in the Diaspora to the Ghanaian economy especially with concerts and initiatives like the "Year of return". Ghana Tourism Authority: The GTA is responsible for the promotion of sustainable development of tourism in Ghana. The GTA also conducts research into trends in the tourism industry to facilitate investments with private public partnerships. Event Vendors Association Ghana: This voluntary organization provides a framework for vendors and suppliers engaged in the events management industry. It also promotes the growth and sustainability of the sector through policy advocacy and the standardization of industry practices.24 Ghana Police Service: The organisers of a concert or event are required to notify the police in writing of the event with details such as the place of the event, the nature of event, proposed time of commencement and closure and other necessary details.25

Film

Ghana's filmmaking industry, sometimes referred to as 'Ghallywood,' has transformed from a modest, locally focused sector into a dynamic creative powerhouse gaining global recognition. The industry offers diverse job opportunities, including acting, scriptwriting, videography, directing, costume design, makeup artistry, and film marketing. Additionally, cinemas and online streaming platforms provide vital revenue streams for filmmakers.

Some regulatory bodies which regulate the film industry include:

National Film Authority (NFA): it regulates and enforces the legal frameworks for film production, distribution, and marketing of films. Audiovisual Rights Society of Ghana (ARSOG): it is responsible for licensing, collecting, and equitably distributing royalties and levies due to audiovisual content producers, authors, and performers. Copyright Office Ghana: it is the overarching regulatory body regarding copyrighted works, and thus, is primarily responsible for the oversight of intellectual property rights related to audio-visual works such as films.

The Visual Arts Industry

A visual artist is a professional who creates art in the form of photography, paintings, sculptures, drawings or graphic designs. Visual artists may work on a freelance basis, which involves creating art and selling it to a gallery, an art company or private client or dealer.26 The visual arts industry of Ghana consists of myriad of artistic expressions, including photography, painting, sculpture, ceramics, and textiles. These art forms not only serve as powerful cultural narratives but also offer significant economic opportunities.

Ghanaian visual artists such as Amoako Boafo, El Anatsui, Ibrahim Mahama, Serge Attukwei Clottey, Maku Azu and Lynette Yiadom-Boakye27 have gained international recognition, highlighting the global appeal of Ghanaian visual artistry. Their success demonstrates the vast investment potential within Ghana's visual arts sector, spanning art production, gallery development and art tourism with the global art market increasingly embracing African artists, Ghana's creative art industry offers an opportunity for investors to support and benefit from the expansion of the industry. Strategic investments in intellectual property protection, artist management, and infrastructure development can further strengthen the sector, ensuring sustainable growth and positioning Ghana as a premier destination for creative and cultural investments.

As Ghana continues to position itself as a hub for creative excellence, investors, collectors, and stakeholders can leverage the country's rich artistic heritage and evolving market trends to drive sustainable and profitable ventures in the creative arts sector.

Theatre Arts and Plays

Theatre in Ghana has evolved from traditional, under-the-moonlight storytelling into a dynamic and influential art form. The incorporation of special effects, and compelling narratives has attracted a wider audience and contributed to its resurgence in recent years. This evolution has also inspired playwrights to craft thought-provoking stories that drive social change.28 Once centered on entertainment, artistic expression, and social development, Ghanaian theatre has progressed to the staging of complex dramas, comedies and plays that celebrate the nation's rich cultural heritage.29

Some relevant regulatory institution in the theatre arts industry include:

Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts: This ministry facilitates the interface between government and the creative industries as well as international civil society partners. Regarding theatre arts, the National Theatre is a multi-purpose venue typically used to promote and develop the performing arts in Ghana. Performances organized at the National Theatre include poetry shows, concert parties, dance, and drama or plays. Popular examples of dramatic and theatrical works performed in Ghana are plays scripted by the playwright James Ebo Whyte (Uncle Ebo Whyte) and produced by Roverman Productions. Copyright Office Ghana: As established above, the Copyright Office generally oversees the administration of intellectual property rights such as literary and dramatic works, including original plays.

Books and Literary Works

Although, it may not be as popular as its counterparts in the entertainment scene, Ghana has many literary works and a steadily growing book industry. Ghana's literary scene comprises authors, poets, and publishers who create diverse works reflecting the nation's culture and history. Book fairs and literary festivals provide avenues for collaboration and exposure of this artistic expressing.

The Copyright Office: As part of its broad mandate, the Copyright Office generally safeguards intellectual property rights for authors and publishers. The Copyright Office protect authors and publishers from piracy and unauthorized reproduction of their works. It also educates stakeholders on copyright issues and enforces compliance. Ministry of Education (MoE) & Ghana Education Service (GES): The MoE and GES influence the book industry through textbook approval, curriculum development, and procurement of learning materials for schools. Their policies shape the demand for educational books in Ghana. Ghana Book Development Council (GBDC): Also under the MoE, is the GBDC which is a governmental agency, established to oversee the development, regulation and effective planning of the book industry in the country.30 The GBDC also supports publishers, authors, and booksellers in improving industry standards and increasing access to quality books. Ghana Library Authority (GLA): The GLA is responsible for managing public libraries and promoting reading culture in Ghana. It collaborates with publishers and booksellers to ensure that quality books are accessible to the public, particularly students and researchers. Ghana Publishers Association (GPA): The GPA represents the interests of book publishers in Ghana. It advocates for policies that support the publishing industry, including copyright protection, fair trade practices, and improved distribution channels. The GPA also facilitates capacity-building programs for local publishers. Ghana Association of Writers (GAW): The GAW supports Ghanaian writers by providing platforms for networking, professional development, and advocacy. It plays a key role in ensuring high literary standards and protecting the rights of authors.

Legal Framework and Regulatory Framework Governing Investment in Ghana.

Key Considerations for Investors

Due Diligence

Investors should conduct thorough due diligence, including:

Conducting searches at the Office of the Registrar of Companies (ORC), the regulatory institution responsible for the registration, regulation, and oversight of businesses and corporate entities in Ghana. A search at the ORC will provide information on the existence and compliance status of companies an investor may be considering investing in;

Conducting trademark, copyright, and patent searches;

Verification of land title rights and other property rights;

Conducting searches in the relevant court registries to avoid investing in companies that are heavily involved in litigation; and

Obtaining reports on the financial and revenue generation potential of the company or industry from market analysts and industry experts.

Setting up a Business Entity

Investors may register with relevant authorities, such as:

Office of the Registrar of Companies (ORC): The ORC serves as the regulatory authority for business incorporation and compliance in Ghana. Investors seeking to establish a business in Ghana may do so by registering the type of company they intend to set up in accordance with the Companies Act, 2019 (Act 992).

While incorporation can offer several advantages such as limited liability, corporate personality, and ease of structuring investments, depending on the nature and structure of the investment, direct participation in a business venture may be undertaken without establishing a separate corporate entity. This can be achieved through collaborative investment arrangements such as Joint Venture Agreements or Partnerships.

Ghana Revenue Authority : Businesses and individuals are required to obtain a Tax Identification Number (TIN) for tax purposes. Companies may be subject to various taxes, including Value Added Tax (VAT) and Corporate Income Tax, making registration with the GRA essential for tax compliance.

: Businesses and individuals are required to obtain a Tax Identification Number (TIN) for tax purposes. Companies may be subject to various taxes, including Value Added Tax (VAT) and Corporate Income Tax, making registration with the GRA essential for tax compliance. Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) : The Centre facilitates investments and investor access to tax and other incentives. In Ghana, any company or business with foreign participation must be registered with the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) before commencing operations. 31 Additionally, a wholly Ghanaian-owned enterprise may choose to register with the GIPC to access the full range of benefits and incentives available under the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre Act, 2013 (Act 865). 32

: The Centre facilitates investments and investor access to tax and other incentives. In Ghana, any company or business with foreign participation must be registered with the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) before commencing operations. Additionally, a wholly Ghanaian-owned enterprise may choose to register with the GIPC to access the full range of benefits and incentives available under the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre Act, 2013 (Act 865). District Assemblies: Businesses are required to register with the relevant District Assembly where their offices are located in order to obtain a Business Operating Permit. This permit serves as a licence that authorizes a business to operate legally within the district.

Insurance : Investors are encouraged to mitigate risks and protect their investments by securing appropriate insurance coverage with a reputable insurance company, registered with the Insurance Commission. In 2020, the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture introduced an insurance scheme for the Creative Arts Industry, covering critical risks such as injuries and accidents. . 33

: Investors are encouraged to mitigate risks and protect their investments by securing appropriate insurance coverage with a reputable insurance company, registered with the Insurance Commission. In 2020, the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture introduced an insurance scheme for the Creative Arts Industry, covering critical risks such as injuries and accidents. . Labour Commission: The Labour Act, 2003 (Act 651) outlines the rights and obligations of both parties and mandates the Labour Commission to regulate and resolve employment-related disputes.

The Labour Act, 2003 (Act 651) outlines the rights and obligations of both parties and mandates the Labour Commission to regulate and resolve employment-related disputes. Cybersecurity Authority (CSA) : The use of technology is also accompanied by its own pitfalls and CSA is mandated under the Cybersecurity Act, 2020 (Act 1038) to collaborate with law enforcement agencies to intercept or disable a digital technology service or product whose operation undermines the cybersecurity of the country. The Act also seeks to protect children and adults from online sexual offences and other cybercrime.

: The use of technology is also accompanied by its own pitfalls and CSA is mandated under the Cybersecurity Act, 2020 (Act 1038) to collaborate with law enforcement agencies to intercept or disable a digital technology service or product whose operation undermines the cybersecurity of the country. The Act also seeks to protect children and adults from online sexual offences and other cybercrime. Data Protection Commission (DPC): The DPC created by the Data Protection Act, 2012 (Act 843) is responsible for protecting individuals' privacy by regulating the collection, processing, storage, and disclosure of personal data. It also sets out the legal framework for obtaining, holding, and using personal information in compliance with data protection principles.

It is important to note that these institutions and authorities are not exhaustive. There may be other relevant regulatory authorities specific to the particular endeavour the investor wishes to engage in. It is always advisable to seek legal advice before investing to ensure compliance with all relevant laws.

Intellectual Property Protection

Securing intellectual property rights is essential to protect creative works, enjoy the full economic benefits of the creative work and avoid potential disputes. Registering copyrights, trademarks, and patents ensures ownership and revenue generation from creative assets.

Copyright Act 2005 (As Amended) (Act 690): This Act protects copyrightable subject matter such as literary work, artistic work, musical work, sound recording, audio-visual work, choreographic work, derivative work, and computer software or programmes 34 for seventy years. 35 As mentioned earlier, the CopyrightOffice is a department under the Ministry of Justice, responsible for the administration of copyright in Ghana.

This Act protects copyrightable subject matter such as literary work, artistic work, musical work, sound recording, audio-visual work, choreographic work, derivative work, and computer software or programmes for seventy years. As mentioned earlier, the CopyrightOffice is a department under the Ministry of Justice, responsible for the administration of copyright in Ghana. Trademark Act 2004 (Act 664): Act 664 governs the protection and registration of trademarks, which are defined as signs or a combination of signs capable of distinguishing the goods or services of one undertaking from the goods and services of another undertaking. 36 In Ghana, the registration of trademarks is done at the Registrar General's Department, through the Industrial Property Office.

Act 664 governs the protection and registration of trademarks, which are defined as signs or a combination of signs capable of distinguishing the goods or services of one undertaking from the goods and services of another undertaking. In Ghana, the registration of trademarks is done at the Registrar General's Department, through the Industrial Property Office. Patents Act 2003 (Act 657): A patent is a right that gives an inventor exclusive protection for their invention for a set period of time (20 years in Ghana). The Patents Act of 2003 (Act 657) and the Patents Regulations of 1996 (L.I. 1616) govern the registration and protection of inventions. An invention is not patentable unless it is meets the novelty requirement (new); it involves an inventive step (not obvious), and is industrially applicable (useful). In Ghana, applications for registration of patents (national route) are made to the Registrar General's Department, through the Patent Office.

A patent is a right that gives an inventor exclusive protection for their invention for a set period of time (20 years in Ghana). The Patents Act of 2003 (Act 657) and the Patents Regulations of 1996 (L.I. 1616) govern the registration and protection of inventions. An invention is not patentable unless it is meets the novelty requirement (new); it involves an inventive step (not obvious), and is industrially applicable (useful). In Ghana, applications for registration of patents (national route) are made to the Registrar General's Department, through the Patent Office. Industrial Designs Act 2003 (Act 660): The Industrial Designs Act, 2003 (Act 660) is the overarching legal Ghanaian law that protects industrial designs. It defines industrial designs as a composition of colors, lines, or a three-dimensional form. The act also protects textile designs that give a product a special appearance. In Ghana, industrial designs are registered with the Registrar General's Department, through the Industrial Property Office.

Market Research

Understanding market trends, audience preferences, and consumer behaviour is critical for successful investment. Investors should seek guidance from local experts and industry professionals to gain valuable insights into their target sectors before committing to business ventures.

Collaborations and Partnerships

Investors can benefit from forming partnerships with local entities, including artists, producers, event organizers, and government bodies, to effectively navigate the relevant industry and its regulatory landscape and ultimately maximize returns.

Contracts and Investment Agreements

An investor must ensure that there is a written agreement setting out the terms and conditions under which the parties agree to be bound. The basic elements of a contract such as an offer, acceptance, consideration, intention to create legal relations and capacity must be established.37 The agreement must also contain clauses on dispute resolution, liability and indemnification, entire agreement clause, termination and penalties in the event of a breach.

Conclusion

The Ghanaian entertainment industry offers vast potential for investors, driven by its cultural richness, global reach, and the growing digital economy. By adhering to regulatory requirements, protecting intellectual property, and understanding the industry landscape and market trends, investors can successfully tap into this thriving sector and contribute to its sustainable growth.

Footnotes

