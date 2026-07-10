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10 July 2026

South African And African Competition Law Update

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Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP

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South African Competition Law Updates...
South Africa Antitrust/Competition Law
Nick Altini,Jean Meijer,Stewart Payne
+4 Authors
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South African Competition Law Updates

  1. Competition market inquiry: franchising
  2. Constitutional court judgment in the forex collusion matter
  3. Publication of the revised merger thresholds and filing fees
  4. Competition commission’s impact study on employee share ownership plans (ESOPS)
  5. Competition Appeal Court judgment in African Rainbow Capital (PTY) LTD v Competition Commission
  6. Competition Appeal Court Judgment in Cape Gate (PTY) LTD v Competition Tribunal 

African Competition Law Updates

National developments

  1. Egypt's new competition law amendments
  2. Rwanda’s new consumer protection law
  3. OECD Peer Reviews of competition law and policy: Kenya

Francophone Africa - Spotlight

  1. Continued CEMAC Commission merger control activity notwithstanding partial suspension of operations
  2. CEMAC Commission is expected to actively enforce sanctions for failure to notify transactions
  3. New headquarters of the Democratic Republic of Congo Competition Commission (COMCO) in Kinshasa
  4. Mauritian Competition Commission published market inquiry guidelines and launches first market inquiry into private healthcare services
  5. Mauritius introduction of Trade Association and Cooperatives Amnesty Programme (TACAP) regulations 2026
  6. Draft law on competition and consumer protection (2026) to be examined by the parliament in Togo

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Photo of Nick Altini
Nick Altini
Photo of Jean Meijer
Jean Meijer
Photo of Lesetja Morapi
Lesetja Morapi
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Stewart Payne
Photo of Sergio Sorinas
Sergio Sorinas
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Laurence Bary
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Khushbu Kumar
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