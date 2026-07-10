South African And African Competition Law Update

Nick Altini’s articles from Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP are most popular:
- in Africa
- in Africa
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP are most popular:
- within Wealth Management, Employment and HR and Technology topic(s)
- with Inhouse Counsel
South African Competition Law Updates
- Competition market inquiry: franchising
- Constitutional court judgment in the forex collusion matter
- Publication of the revised merger thresholds and filing fees
- Competition commission’s impact study on employee share ownership plans (ESOPS)
- Competition Appeal Court judgment in African Rainbow Capital (PTY) LTD v Competition Commission
- Competition Appeal Court Judgment in Cape Gate (PTY) LTD v Competition Tribunal
African Competition Law Updates
National developments
- Egypt's new competition law amendments
- Rwanda’s new consumer protection law
- OECD Peer Reviews of competition law and policy: Kenya
Francophone Africa - Spotlight
- Continued CEMAC Commission merger control activity notwithstanding partial suspension of operations
- CEMAC Commission is expected to actively enforce sanctions for failure to notify transactions
- New headquarters of the Democratic Republic of Congo Competition Commission (COMCO) in Kinshasa
- Mauritian Competition Commission published market inquiry guidelines and launches first market inquiry into private healthcare services
- Mauritius introduction of Trade Association and Cooperatives Amnesty Programme (TACAP) regulations 2026
- Draft law on competition and consumer protection (2026) to be examined by the parliament in Togo
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]