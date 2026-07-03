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3 July 2026

European Comission - Commission Opens Investigation Into Sanofi Over Alleged Disparagement Of Rival Flu Vaccine

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The European Commission has launched an antitrust investigation into Sanofi over allegations that the pharmaceutical giant abused its dominant market position through a misleading communication campaign disparaging a competitor's influenza vaccine. The probe examines whether Sanofi falsely portrayed CSL Seqirus' Fluad vaccine as scientifically inferior while promoting its own Efluelda product to healthcare professionals in Germany and France.
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The European Commission (“Comission”) has opened an antitrust investigation to assess whether Sanofi abused its dominant position by conducting a misleading communication campaign that allegedly disparaged CSL Seqirus' enhanced influenza vaccine, Fluad, in favour of its own vaccine, Efluelda, which are both recommended for vulnerable patients over the age of 60.

The Commission's preliminary concerns focus on communications primarily targeting healthcare professionals in Germany and France, where Sanofi is considered to hold a dominant position. According to the Commission, Sanofi may have falsely portrayed Fluad as scientifically inferior to Efluelda, misrepresented national vaccination recommendations, and, in Germany, claimed that the recommendation for Fluad remained subject to unresolved scientific objections despite the contrary views of relevant public health authorities.

If confirmed, the conduct may constitute an abuse of dominance in breach of Article 102 TFEU. While the opening of proceedings does not prejudge the outcome of the investigation, the Commission has also adopted a Preliminary Assessment outlining its competition concerns. Sanofi may now offer commitments under Article 9 of Regulation 1/2003 to address those concerns.

The investigation follows unannounced inspections conducted at Sanofi's premises in September 2025.

(European Comission, 26.06.2026)

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