Dangote Refinery And Nigeria’s Fuel Market: What Competition Law Means For Businesses And Investors

Nigeria’s fuel market is undergoing a major transformation as the Dangote Refinery expands domestic refining capacity and influences fuel supply, pricing, market access and investment. For decades, Nigeria depended heavily on imported petroleum products despite being one of Africa’s largest crude oil producers. The emergence of the Dangote Refinery is changing this structure and creating new opportunities for businesses, fuel marketers, investors and other participants in Nigeria’s downstream petroleum industry.

However, the growing influence of the Dangote Refinery has also increased discussions about competition law in Nigeria. Questions surrounding market dominance, fuel pricing, import licences, access to petroleum products and fair competition have become increasingly important as the country seeks to strengthen local refining while maintaining consumer choice, energy security and an open fuel market.

Under the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act 2018, market dominance is not automatically illegal. A company does not violate Nigeria’s competition law simply because it is large, successful or holds a significant share of the market. Competition concerns may arise where substantial market power is used to restrict competition, unfairly exclude competitors or exploit consumers.

If you are a business owner, investor, fuel marketer, distributor, or petroleum industry participant, understanding how competition law applies to the Dangote Refinery and Nigeria’s fuel market can help you identify regulatory risks, assess investment opportunities, and structure pricing, supply, and distribution arrangements responsibly.

Background: Dangote Refinery and Nigeria’s Changing Fuel Market

For decades, Nigeria faced the paradox of being one of Africa’s largest crude oil producers while relying heavily on imported petroleum products to meet domestic demand. Limited local refining capacity exposed the country to foreign-exchange pressures, global supply disruptions, and the economic costs of importing refined fuel.

The commencement of operations at the Dangote Petroleum Refinery marked a significant shift in Nigeria’s downstream petroleum industry. Located in the Lekki Free Zone in Lagos and designed to process 650,000 barrels of crude oil per day, the refinery has expanded domestic production of petroleum products, including petrol, diesel and aviation fuel. Its operations have created opportunities to reduce Nigeria’s dependence on fuel imports, conserve foreign exchange, strengthen energy security and attract further investment across storage, logistics, distribution and other supporting industries.

However, the transition from an import-dependent fuel market to one increasingly influenced by large-scale domestic refining has also generated complex commercial and regulatory questions. Debates over crude oil supply, fuel import licences, pricing, product availability, and market access have intensified as refiners, regulators, fuel marketers, and other industry participants seek to protect their interests in an evolving market.

These developments raise important questions about how Nigeria can support local refining without weakening fair competition or limiting consumer choice. As the Dangote Refinery assumes a more significant role in domestic fuel supply, competition law will become increasingly relevant to pricing practices, supply arrangements, access to essential infrastructure and the ability of other businesses to enter and compete effectively in the market.

The challenge is therefore not whether Nigeria should encourage domestic refining. It is how the country can promote local production while maintaining a competitive, transparent and resilient fuel market that serves businesses, investors and consumers.

What Is Competition Law in Nigeria?

Competition law promotes fair markets by preventing business practices that improperly restrict competition or harm consumers.

Nigeria’s principal competition legislation is the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act (FCCPA) 2018. The Act applies across several sectors and gives the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) broad powers to investigate anti-competitive conduct.

Competition law may address practices such as:

Price fixing and collusive agreements.

Market allocation and cartels.

Restrictive commercial agreements.

Abuse of a dominant position.

However, the law does not prevent businesses from growing or becoming market leaders. A company may gain a large market share by investing heavily, operating efficiently, reducing costs, or offering better products.

The legal concern arises where substantial market power is used to exclude competitors unfairly, restrict effective competition, or exploit consumers. For businesses and investors, competition law can affect pricing strategies, supply agreements, distribution arrangements, mergers, and market-entry decisions.

1. Is Market Dominance Illegal in Nigeria?

No. Market dominance is not automatically illegal.

A company may hold a significant share of a market without violating competition law. The important question is whether it abuses that position.

Determining dominance requires more than identifying the largest business in an industry. Regulators may consider:

The company’s market share and financial strength.

Access to critical infrastructure and distribution networks.

Barriers preventing new competitors from entering the market.

The availability of alternative suppliers or substitutes.

The relevant market must also be properly identified. Petrol, diesel, aviation fuel, and other petroleum products serve different customer segments, face different supply conditions, and operate in different competitive structures.

Therefore, the size or production capacity of the Dangote Refinery alone does not establish unlawful conduct. Evidence would be required to show that market power had been used in a way that harmed competition. This distinction is important for every growing business: competition law does not punish success; it regulates how substantial market power is exercised.

2. Abuse of a Dominant Market Position

Competition concerns arise where a dominant company uses its position in ways that prevent effective competition. Depending on the circumstances, potentially abusive conduct may include:

Charging excessive prices that exploit consumers.

Unfairly excluding competitors from entering or surviving in the market.

Refusing access to essential infrastructure without objective justification.

Applying different conditions to similar transactions without valid commercial reasons.

Imposing unrelated obligations as conditions for entering contracts.

The existence of market power does not automatically prove abuse. Regulators must examine the conduct, its effect on competition, and any legitimate commercial justification.

For example, a company may offer lower prices because it operates more efficiently or has lower production costs. Such pricing may benefit consumers and encourage competition. However, pricing intended to eliminate competitors and reduce consumer choice may attract regulatory scrutiny. If your business has a strong market position, you should assess how major pricing, supply, and distribution decisions may affect competitors and customers.

3. Fuel Pricing and Competition Law

Fuel prices affect almost every part of Nigeria’s economy. Changes in petrol and diesel prices can influence transportation, manufacturing, logistics, food distribution, and household expenses.

However, a high or fluctuating fuel price does not automatically constitute a competition law violation. Production costs, crude oil prices, exchange rates, taxes, transportation expenses, and global market conditions may all affect pricing.

Yet, regulatory pricing pressure is intensifying. In June 2026, following a drop in global crude oil prices to roughly $73 per barrel triggered by a ceasefire in the Middle East and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, the FCCPC issued a stern warning to fuel marketers, refiners, and depot operators. Led by Executive Vice Chairman Tunji Bello, the commission cautioned that retail fuel prices must reflect these falling global benchmarks. The commission warned that while it does not set prices, it would not hesitate to sanction operators found to be exploiting consumers or delaying price cuts.

Businesses should avoid discussions or agreements with competitors involving:

Future retail or wholesale prices.

Customer allocation or territorial restrictions.

Market sharing and coordinated supply restrictions.

Collective efforts to exclude alternative importers or suppliers.

Even informal conversations may create legal risks where they influence market conduct. Businesses should maintain clear, independent records showing the commercial basis for important pricing decisions.

4. Fuel Imports, Local Refining and Market Access

Nigeria must balance support for domestic refining with the need to maintain adequate fuel supply and fair competition.

This tension reached a boiling point in May 2026, when the Dangote Petroleum Refinery instituted a fresh lawsuit (Suit No: FHC/L/CS/857/2026) against the Attorney-General of the Federation, the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), NNPC Limited, and several major oil marketers (including NIPCO, A.A. Rano, Matrix, AYM Shafa, Pinnacle, and Bono).

Dangote’s legal challenge seeks to nullify fuel import licences, arguing that under Section 317(9) of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), import licences can only be legally issued or renewed when there is a proven physical product shortfall in domestic supply. Conversely, marketers and state actors have defended import permissions, asserting that the PIA does not establish a monopoly and that maintaining a dual-track regime of local refining and imports is vital to preserving national energy security and price stability.

If you are considering entering or operating in Nigeria’s fuel market, you must assess:

Licensing requirements and compliance under the PIA.

Evolving fuel import and supply regulations.

Access to crude oil allocations or refined products.

Distribution, storage infrastructure, and terminal logistics.

Broad competition and consumer protection obligations under the FCCPA.

5. Exclusive Supply and Distribution Agreements

Exclusive supply and distribution agreements are common in business. A supplier may appoint an exclusive distributor, require minimum purchase volumes, or enter a long-term supply arrangement. These agreements are not automatically unlawful; they can guarantee supply consistency, improve logistics, and encourage capital investment.

However, competition concerns arise where an agreement prevents other businesses from accessing customers, products, or important distribution channels. If you are a fuel marketer, distributor, or major industrial consumer, you should carefully review agreements involving:

Strict exclusive supply obligations.

Long-term purchase commitments with restrictive clauses.

High minimum purchase requirements.

Territorial and geographic distribution restrictions.

Prohibitions on buying from competing domestic refiners or importers.

The legal effect may depend on the parties’ market positions, the agreement’s duration, and the availability of alternative suppliers. Before entering a restrictive commercial arrangement, seek legal advice on whether the agreement may limit competition or make market entry more difficult for other businesses.

6. Access to Essential Petroleum Infrastructure

Nigeria’s petroleum industry depends on extensive infrastructure, including pipelines, storage facilities, depots, ports, and distribution networks.

Where important infrastructure cannot be reasonably duplicated, access may become a competition issue. A company controlling essential infrastructure may influence whether competitors can operate effectively.

Competition concerns may arise where access is refused without objective justification or provided on unfair terms. However, businesses may have legitimate reasons for limiting access, including capacity constraints, safety requirements, technical limitations, and commercial risks.

If your business owns or depends on critical petroleum infrastructure, contracts should clearly address:

Access conditions and pricing structures.

Available capacity and allocation rules.

Safety and operational compliance requirements.

Operational and maintenance responsibilities.

Structured dispute-resolution procedures.

7. What Competition Law Means for Investors

The transformation of Nigeria’s fuel market creates investment opportunities in refining, storage, logistics, distribution, petrochemicals, and energy infrastructure.

However, investors should look beyond market size and projected returns. Competition and regulatory risks may affect the long-term value of an investment. Before investing, you should consider:

The target company’s market position and compliance culture.

Dependence on government policies, price settings, or discretionary licences.

Operational relationships with upstream suppliers and downstream distributors.

Open access to key logistics and transport infrastructure.

Exposure to ongoing regulatory investigations or active legal disputes.

Competition law due diligence may identify restrictive agreements, market-access concerns, or regulatory risks that ordinary financial due diligence may overlook. Foreign investors should also consider how petroleum regulation, tax, foreign exchange rules, and local investment requirements interact.

8. What Businesses Can Learn From Nigeria’s Fuel Market

The legal lessons from Nigeria’s changing fuel market extend far beyond the downstream petroleum industry. If your business is growing rapidly or becoming influential within its sector, competition compliance must form part of your corporate governance framework.

Businesses should:

Review Pricing Practices: Ensure that prices are determined independently and supported by legitimate, documented commercial factors.

Ensure that prices are determined independently and supported by legitimate, documented commercial factors. Assess Restrictive Agreements: Review exclusive supply, distribution, and joint-venture arrangements before implementation.

Review exclusive supply, distribution, and joint-venture arrangements before implementation. Train Employees: Sales, procurement, and partnership teams must understand the severe risks of discussing prices or dividing markets with competitors.

Sales, procurement, and partnership teams must understand the severe risks of discussing prices or dividing markets with competitors. Conduct Competition Reviews: Major transactions, mergers, and expansion strategies should be legally assessed under the FCCPA prior to launch.

Major transactions, mergers, and expansion strategies should be legally assessed under the FCCPA prior to launch. Maintain Clear Records: Document the commercial and logistical reasons for important pricing, supply, and distribution decisions.

Competition compliance is not only relevant to dominant companies. Smaller businesses and trade associations may also violate competition law through price-fixing, market-sharing, or coordinated conduct.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Dangote Refinery a Monopoly?

No. The size or influence of a business does not automatically make it an unlawful monopoly. A legal assessment under the FCCPA would require a proper definition of the relevant market and evidence that the company engaged in conduct that restricted competition or exploited consumers.

Is It Illegal for a Company to Dominate a Market in Nigeria?

No. Market dominance is not prohibited. Competition law focuses exclusively on whether a company abuses its dominant position.

Who Enforces Competition Law in Nigeria?

The FCCPC is Nigeria’s principal competition and consumer protection regulator. Sector regulators, such as the NMDPRA in the midstream and downstream oil sectors, also exercise regulatory authority within their respective industries.

Conclusion

The Dangote Refinery is reshaping Nigeria’s fuel market by expanding domestic refining capacity and influencing supply, pricing, and investment. Its growth demonstrates the opportunities that large-scale private investment can create for Nigeria’s economy.

However, changing market structures also require businesses and investors to understand competition law. Market leadership is not unlawful, but pricing practices, restrictive agreements, and the use of commercial power may attract intense regulatory scrutiny where they harm competition or consumers.

Whether you are entering Nigeria’s petroleum industry, expanding your market share, or investing in a major business, early legal advice can help you identify competition risks and structure commercial decisions responsibly.