Nevis Companies With Class A And Class B Shares

The Nevis International Business Corporation Ordinance (the "NIBCO") governs the incorporation and operation of International Business Companies ("IBCs") in Nevis.

Structuring International Business Companies in Nevis with Class A and Class B Shares

The legislation permits companies to issue shares with different rights, privileges, restrictions, and conditions, as determined in their articles of incorporation, commonly designated as Class A and Class B shares.

An IBC with Class A and Class B shares may be structured for various objectives, such as wealth management, corporate governance, and asset protection. Class A shares may carry voting rights, and receive dividends, while Class B shares primarily hold economic entitlements without voting rights.

For succession planning, Class B shares may be issued to family members, trusts, or foundations to receive dividends, while Class A shares remain with family members responsible for decision-making. For investment structuring, different classes can be used to separate capital contributions from profit participation.

The rights and obligations of Class A and Class B shares are not predetermined by the NIBCO but must be expressly defined in the corporate documents. Some examples of how Class A and Class B may be defined are as follows:

Voting Rights: Class A shares may carry exclusive voting powers, while Class B shares may have limited or no voting rights.

Dividend Rights: One class may be entitled to preferential dividends, while the other may have limited participation in dividends.

Redemption: The IBC may provide that Class B shares are redeemable or convertible into Class A shares under specified conditions.

Participation Rights: One class may have rights to receive financial statements, attend meetings, or exercise pre-emptive rights, while the other may be excluded.

To properly establish and govern Class A and Class B shares, the IBC must define the classes of shares in its articles of incorporation and bylaws. Additionally, the shareholders may execute a shareholder agreement to set out their rights, voting procedures, dividend policies, transfer restrictions, and other relevant conditions.

