We offer comprehensive legal services so that our Clients can feel safe and secure in any situation. The partners are experts in various areas of law, thus extending our range of specializations.

Our Law Firm's leading services include representing business clients (civil litigations, commercial disputes, fiscal criminal proceedings, as well as support in investment processes in Poland and the US), and individual clients (civil litigations, family disputes, immigration to the US). We represent Clients in more than 1,300 disputes between Swiss franc mortgage loan borrowers with Swiss franc-denominated mortgages and banks. We are also active in transactions on the real estate market.