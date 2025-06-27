Governance And Consulting Services - Governance Services

What is Corporate Governance?

"Corporate governance" is a term that refers to the framework of internal policies and procedures by which a corporate entity is controlled, directed and managed. Some aspects of corporate governance are required by law (such as keeping accurate financial records), some aspects are necessary to avail of favourable statutory regulations (such as a lower corporate tax bracket) and some aspects are voluntary.

The common thread running through each strand of corporate governance is that they each serve the function of protecting and enhancing the most valuable asset of any business - its name and reputation.

Corporate Governance Services

Our holistic approach to corporate governance aims to address those matters which often fall between traditional legal advice and consulting. Our corporate governance services can complement our compliance and board services or be availed of on a stand-alone basis. Where we do not otherwise act for a company, we can provide independent legal advice to non-executive directors on their duties and responsibilities under the Companies Act 2014.

We can also work with management to weave suitable training presentations into board meetings or provide individual or small group training on general or particular legal topics. When both legal precision and organisational efficiency are called for to provide workable solutions, we provide a responsive team, drawing on our knowledge of company law and corporate governance to your best advantage.

Board Services

We provide a holistic service, guiding boards to achieve their goals and navigate challenges while reducing administrative burdens. We help boards of directors with:

Drafting board agenda planners and meeting agendas to ensure early consideration and agreement of critical items

Timely production and distribution of meeting papers

Accurate minuting of board and committee meetings to ensure demonstrable compliance

Drafting board and committee terms of reference, and schedules of matters reserved for the board

