E-Delivery Box: A New Requirement For Businesses In Poland

From 1 April 2025, all entities entered in the Polish Business Register will be required to have their own e-delivery box. This obligation applies not only to partnerships and companies but also to branches of foreign businesses operating in Poland.
With the e-delivery box set to replace traditional paper communication between businesses and authorities, it is essential to ensure a smooth transition. Companies should carefully select their provider and designate personnel responsible for monitoring the inbox to stay compliant and avoid missing important deadlines.
How to Obtain an E-Delivery Box
Businesses can apply for an e-delivery box through either Polish Post or one of several private providers. Here are the key differences between these options:
|Feature
|Polish Post
|Private Providers
|Cost
|Free of charge
|Free and paid subscriptions available
|Language
|Polish
|Polish and English
|Number of Admins/Users
|Unlimited
|Depends on the subscription plan
|Admin Access
|PESEL number and ePUAP account, with an option to log in using the mObywatel app, an e‑ID, or online bankings
|PESEL number and a qualified electronic signature associated with that number*
|User Access
|Same as for admins
|E-mail address for basic access, with additional requirements to access all functionalities*
*The requirements may vary depending on the provider and/or the chosen verification procedure. For example, some providers allow clients to apply for an e-delivery box using the mObywatel app, and based on the latest offers, the admin will not always need a PESEL number.
Preparing for Implementation
To ensure compliance and avoid disruptions in communication, businesses should:
- Choose a provider that best suits their operational needs, considering language support, pricing, and user management options.
- Appoint responsible personnel to oversee the e-delivery box and ensure the timely handling of official correspondence.
- Familiarise employees with the system and train relevant staff in managing electronic communications efficiently.
Since increasingly more public institutions will be obliged to e-deliver their correspondence in the years to come (at the final stage – even the courts), businesses should take proactive steps to integrate the e-Delivery Box into their daily operations, ensuring a seamless transition to the new system.
