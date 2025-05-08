E-Delivery Box: A New Requirement For Businesses In Poland

From 1 April 2025, all entities entered in the Polish Business Register will be required to have their own e-delivery box. This obligation applies not only to partnerships and companies...

From 1 April 2025, all entities entered in the Polish Business Register will be required to have their own e-delivery box. This obligation applies not only to partnerships and companies but also to branches of foreign businesses operating in Poland.

With the e-delivery box set to replace traditional paper communication between businesses and authorities, it is essential to ensure a smooth transition. Companies should carefully select their provider and designate personnel responsible for monitoring the inbox to stay compliant and avoid missing important deadlines.

How to Obtain an E-Delivery Box

Businesses can apply for an e-delivery box through either Polish Post or one of several private providers. Here are the key differences between these options:

Feature Polish Post Private Providers Cost Free of charge Free and paid subscriptions available Language Polish Polish and English Number of Admins/Users Unlimited Depends on the subscription plan Admin Access PESEL number and ePUAP account, with an option to log in using the mObywatel app, an e‑ID, or online bankings PESEL number and a qualified electronic signature associated with that number* User Access Same as for admins E-mail address for basic access, with additional requirements to access all functionalities*

*The requirements may vary depending on the provider and/or the chosen verification procedure. For example, some providers allow clients to apply for an e-delivery box using the mObywatel app, and based on the latest offers, the admin will not always need a PESEL number.

Preparing for Implementation

To ensure compliance and avoid disruptions in communication, businesses should:

Choose a provider that best suits their operational needs, considering language support, pricing, and user management options.

that best suits their operational needs, considering language support, pricing, and user management options. Appoint responsible personnel to oversee the e-delivery box and ensure the timely handling of official correspondence.

to oversee the e-delivery box and ensure the timely handling of official correspondence. Familiarise employees with the system and train relevant staff in managing electronic communications efficiently.

Since increasingly more public institutions will be obliged to e-deliver their correspondence in the years to come (at the final stage – even the courts), businesses should take proactive steps to integrate the e-Delivery Box into their daily operations, ensuring a seamless transition to the new system.

