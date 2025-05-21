Legal Consequences Under The UAE's Cybercrimes Law

Introduction:

A nation's reputation is crucial, and the UAE has implemented strong legislation to address these issues under the Federal Law No. (34) of 2021 (cybercrimes law). These laws specifically target online activities concerning rumors.

What are the most serious online crimes in the UAE?

The most significant online crimes in the UAE are hacking government websites, damaging government computer networks, infringing on government data, fabricating emails, websites, and digital accounts, and illegally monitoring and disseminating data.

Cyberattacks on government institutions

Article 3 of the cybercrimes law stipulates that anyone who hacks a government website, electronic information system, information network, or technology method that belongs to the government may be sentenced to imprisonment and to pay a fine of not less than AED 200,000 and not more than AED 500,000. Additionally, the same article says that if the hacking causes harm, destruction, or disruption to a website, electronic information system, information network, or technology method, or if it involves removing, deleting, damaging, changing, publishing, or violating the privacy of any data or information, or if the crime happens because of a cyberattack, the punishment will be at least five years in prison and a fine of at least AED 250,000 and up to AED 1,500,000.

Article 5 stipulates that anyone who intentionally damages, destroys, suspends, or disrupts a state institution or critical facility website, electronic information system, information network, or information technology method may face imprisonment and a fine of at least AED 500,000 and no more than AED 3,000,000. A cyberattack will be considered an aggravating circumstance if it leads to the crime.

Article 7 of the cybercrimes law outlines penalties for breaching government data and information. Those who obtain, acquire, modify, damage, disclose, leak, cancel, delete, copy, publish, or republish confidential government data without authorization may face a seven-year imprisonment and a fine of AED 500,000 to AED 3,000,000. If these actions harm the state or compromise the confidentiality of electronic systems and software in military and security facilities, then they may face a ten-year sentence.

According to Article 25 of the cybercrime law, anyone who publishes information, news, data, visual images, visual materials, or rumors on a website or any information network or technological means to ridicule or harm the reputation, prestige, or status of the country, its authorities or institutions, or founding leaders, flag or currency, national anthem, slogan, or hymn, or any national figure shall be sentenced to five years in prison and a fine not exceeding Dh500,000.

Conclusion:

Under the UAE's cybercrimes law, actions that affect the safety and security of people or institutions can result in legal consequences such as jail time and substantial penalties.

Related Links

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.