ARTICLE
25 June 2025

VARA Rulebooks V2.0

TLP Advisors

Contributor

TLP Advisors logo
At TLP Advisors, we are a dynamic and forward-thinking consulting, strategy, and law firm specialising in providing cutting-edge solutions to our diverse clientele. With our roots deeply embedded in the financial services, gaming, Web3, and emerging tech sectors, we offer unparalleled knowledge and provide tailored support to these rapidly evolving industries' unique challenges and opportunities. TLP Advisors has consistently been the firm of choice for L1 chains, funds, DeFi protocols, gaming companies, fintech and payment companies, foundations, and investors. We have built a reputation for excellence through our frequent collaborations with regulators, funds, and technology incubators.
Explore Firm Details
Please note that the below is intended to be an illustrative commentary and not to constitute legal advice. The amendments to the VARA Rulebooks...
United Arab Emirates Technology
Soham Jethani,Pankhuri Malhotra,Lovanshi Arora
+1 Authors
 Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Please note that the below is intended to be an illustrative commentary and not to constitute legal advice. The amendments to the VARA Rulebooks are extensive, and we strongly recommend that any readers of this article seek independent counsel before carrying out any virtual asset services in the territory of the UAE.

1641322.jpg

1641322a.jpg

1641322b.jpg

To view the full article clickhere

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Soham Jethani
Soham Jethani
Photo of Pankhuri Malhotra
Pankhuri Malhotra
Person photo placeholder
Harshil Agarwal
Person photo placeholder
Lovanshi Arora
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More