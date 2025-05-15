ARTICLE
15 May 2025

Innovation And Emerging Technology Talks - Episode 2 (Video)

KPMG

Contributor

KPMG
How is AI transforming the energy sector? In this episode, Nick David delves into the powerful intersection of AI, cloud computing, and sustainability.
Yann Rousselot-Pailley

Episode 2: The future of energy and AI

Guest: Nick David, Global Client Lead, Energy and Natural Resources at KPMG

How is AI transforming the energy sector? In this episode, Nick David delves into the powerful intersection of AI, cloud computing, and sustainability. From predictive maintenance and operational efficiency to enhancing grid resilience and reducing carbon footprints, AI is driving groundbreaking advancements in energy.

We also discuss the critical role of data hygiene, cybersecurity, and quantum computing in ensuring AI's success in this rapidly evolving industry.

Key takeaways

  • How AI and cloud technologies are redefining energy production and consumption, making systems smarter and more efficient.
  • Why is data quality and cybersecurity critical for AI in energy? The hidden risks and how companies can safeguard their infrastructure.
  • Could quantum computing be the breakthrough that transforms energy tech? Exploring its potential for solving complex energy challenges.

