Managing Partner's Foreword

Welcome to this month's Law Update

Welcome to the latest edition of Law Update for February 2025. As we begin this new year, we turn our focus to one of the most critical sectors shaping the future of business in the Middle East: Competition Law. Across the GCC and the broader region, we are witnessing a rapid evolution in competition regulations, which are having a profound impact on market dynamics, business strategies, and investment opportunities. There is a growing global interest in what comes next.

This issue explores some of the most pressing developments in competition law, with a particular focus on merger control, anti-competitive practices, and the role of regulatory authorities. The UAE is gearing up for its major regime change with the recent issuance of the Ministerial Decree No. 3 of 2025 announcing the details of the turnover thresholds, which enters into force on March 31, 2025. All eyes will be on the UAE in 2025 to witness the development of its competition regime with the implementing regulations set for an imminent release

The recently issued landmark ruling under the Saudi Competition Law is creating new legal precedents that investors and businesses alike will need to watch closely. This ruling offers vital insights into the Kingdom's approach to market regulation and the growing complexities of compliance in the region.

Equally important are the ongoing changes in merger control processes throughout the Middle East including Saudi Arabia's recent draft amended merger control guidelines released for public comment.

As we see a surge in merger filings and increasing regulatory scrutiny, businesses must stay informed of the evolving requirements. The draft Amended Merger Review Guidelines from the General Authority for Competition in Saudi Arabia, expected to be implemented in 2025, are set to significantly shape merger and acquisition strategies across the region. Our analysis provides a closer look at these upcoming changes and what businesses need to know to navigate them.

We also explore the competitive landscape in Iraq, where the recent Competition Law is aimed at curbing anti-competitive practices and enhancing market fairness. This new legal framework signals the country's commitment to creating a more transparent and competitive market environment, which will have a significant impact on both local and international businesses operating there.

In addition, we examine the regulatory challenges faced by businesses under the Saudi Competition Law and its associated investigations and judicial procedures. These procedural updates highlight the growing sophistication of competition enforcement mechanisms in the region, offering important insights for companies looking to protect their interests in an increasingly competitive environment.

As always, our team remains at the forefront of these critical legal developments, providing insightful, timely, and strategic advice to help our clients navigate the complexities of competition law. We hope this edition serves as a valuable resource as we look to the future of competition regulation in the Middle East.

