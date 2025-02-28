ARTICLE
28 February 2025

Hazem Balbaa Answers Listener Questions On Dubai Eye (Podcast)

BA
BSA Ahmad Bin Hezeem & Associates LLP

Contributor

BSA Ahmad Bin Hezeem & Associates LLP logo
BSA is a full-service law firm headquartered in Dubai, UAE, with 9 offices across the region. We are deeply rooted in the region, offering a competitive advantage to clients seeking advice that works in the real world and is truly in tune with the market. We have rights of audience in every country where we have an office, means that we can litigate all the way from the boardroom to the courtroom.
Explore Firm Details
Our regional footprint of 8 offices in 5 countries, empowered by a dynamic team of 17 partners and 105 team members...
United Arab Emirates Law Department Performance
Asma Siddiqui
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

1590470a.jpg

A regional reach that has you covered

Our regional footprint of 8 offices in 5 countries, empowered by a dynamic team of 17 partners and 105 team members, provide you with the reach you expect, enabled by the necessary local knowledge and effective legal representation.

Authors
Photo of Asma Siddiqui
Asma Siddiqui
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More