Key Legal Updates December 2024

Relaunch of "Taxpayer Fines Waiver and Exemption" Initiative

The Saudi Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority has announced the extension of the initiative to waive fines and exempt taxpayers from financial penalties under all tax systems for an additional six months, until June 30, 2025.

The Authority clarified that the initiative includes exemptions for taxpayers from fines related to delays in registration under all tax systems, delays in payment, delays in filing returns under all tax systems, as well as fines for correcting VAT returns, fines for field inspection violations related to the implementation of e-invoicing provisions, and other general provisions of the VAT law.

Endorsement of Coordination Rules for Official Entities and Non-Profit Associations

The Minister of Human Resources, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the National Center for the Development of the Non-Profit Sector, has approved the coordination rules between official entities and non-profit associations and institutions.

According to the decision, associations and institutions are authorized to take the necessary actions to carry out their licensed activities without referring to the center. This includes obtaining municipal licenses, commercial registrations, and opening bank accounts, provided that these associations and institutions hold a license issued by the center and have acquired legal personality in accordance with the law, without prejudice to the competences of other relevant authorities.

New Amendments to the Implementing Regulation of the Agricultural law

Approval has been granted for the amendment of the Implementing Regulation of the Agricultural law by adding the definition of "Severe Violation" to Article 1. This definition encompasses the violations outlined in Article 28 of the system, as well as acts of fraud and deception that may cause significant harm to humans, animals, plants, public health, the environment, or public facilities.

Cabinet approves amendments to CST Regulation

The Council of Ministers has approved the amendment to the regulation of the Communications, Space, and Technology Authority, as outlined in the decision.

Approval of the implementing Regulation for the International Convention on the Control of Anti-Fouling Systems on Ships

The implementing Regulation of the International Convention on the Control of Ships' Anti-Fouling Systems has been adopted, and its application includes both Saudi and foreign ships within the Kingdom's jurisdiction, with the exception of military vessels and non-commercial state-owned ships.

Amendments to the Patent and Layout Designs Regulation

Approval of the Amendment to the implementing Regulation of the Patent, Layout Designs, Integrated Circuits, Plant Varieties, and Industrial Designs System

Issuance of the Arrangements for the General Authority for the Care of the Two Holy Mosques

These arrangements include a statement of the objectives and responsibilities assigned to each of the two entities. Additionally, the Cabinet's decision established an independent committee to monitor the work of these entities and resolve any issues that may arise between them.

