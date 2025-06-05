The contracts constitute the backbone for any strong business relationship. Whereas the business and regulatory entities witness a rapid transformation in KSA under Vision 2030...

Sadany&Partners Law Firm is one of Egypt’s pioneering law firms. Since its inception, the firm has worked tirelessly on providing innovative legal solutions that help clients reach their ideal outcomes. The Firm has vast expertise in offering legal consultation to both public and private sector companies, as well as to many government authorities and ministries. The Firm has represented hundreds of clients before arbitration tribunals in local and international disputes and before Egyptian courts of different degrees. Based on our conviction that the client’s best interest is our goal, and that clients are our partners for success, we are committed to developing our capacities and enhancing the skills needed to meet clients’ needs and guarantee their satisfaction.

The contracts constitute the backbone for any strong business relationship. Whereas the business and regulatory entities witness a rapid transformation in KSA under Vision 2030, it is necessary to hire an experienced contract lawyer.

Sadany & Partners Law Firm offers comprehensive, specialized services in drafting contracts for companies, investors, businessmen, and individuals across various sectors. Whether you plan to negotiate a high-value commercial agreement or complete an ordinary supplier contract, we have skilled contract lawyers who will safeguard your interests at every stage.

Why You Need a Contract Lawyer in Saudi Arabia

In KSA, the legal system combines Islamic Law and positive law. Thus, there may be a major difference between Saudi law-based contracts and Western law-based contracts in terms of enforceability and interpretation. Hiring a skilled, qualified contract lawyer can help you in the following matters:

Conclusion of contracts and agreements in line with the Saudi Law and Islamic Law principles.

Clear determination and legal validity of your rights and obligations.

Determination and proper classification of the risks to prevent future conflicts.

Fulfilling the legal requirements, particularly in specialized sectors such as the construction, energy, healthcare, and franchising.

Developing a dispute settlement mechanism to safeguard your interests, in the event a dispute arises.

At Sadany & Partners, the professional contract lawyers realize the finest legal details and commercial matters necessary to operation of the business in Saudi Arabia.

Our Contract Law Services

Sadany & Partners provides a full range of contract-specific services, including:

Contract wording: Drafting tailored contracts, which reflect your business goals and lessen the legal risks.

Contract Revision and Study: Revising the draft contracts drafted by other parties to ensure neutrality and compliance and to safeguard your rights and interests.

Contract Negotiation: Representing you in the negotiations to achieve fair conditions while preserving peaceful commercial partnerships.

Contract handling: Providing legal advice on contract management, extensions, modifications, and adherence problems during the term of the contract.

Dispute Settlement: Advocating for the client in the disputes concerning the contracts before Saudi courts and arbitration panels.

Specialized Contracts: Preparing and revising contracts and agreements specialized in the primary industries, including construction contracts (FIDIC), franchise arrangements, agency agreements, employment contracts, shareholder agreements, and joint venture partnerships.

We a bilingual legal team (Arabic and English) reviewing the contracts and agreements to verify that they are exact, clear and legally binding under Saudi laws.

Contract Services Across Different Industries

At Sadany & Partners, there are contract lawyers with extensive expertise in various sectors, such as:

Construction and Real Estate : Preparing the contracting and subcontracting agreements, property sale contracts and lease contracts.

Corporate and Commercial Contracts : Drafting the shareholder agreements, partnership contracts, supply agreements and commercial agency agreements.

Franchise and Distribution: Preparing the franchise agreements in line with the Saudi Franchise regulations in order to safeguard rights of owners of the brand.

Employment and Manpower: Providing the guidance to the clients with respect to the employment contracts, executive agreements, and service-level agreements in line with Saudi Labor Law.

Power and Infrastructure: Providing the assistance to the clients in understanding the complex purchase contracts, EPC agreements and service agreements pertaining to the energy projects.

Regardless of your business area, our team in Sadany & Partners drafts contracts specially design to meet your requirements within the definite framework.

Expertise in Saudi and International Contract Standards

Sadany & Partners' contract attorneys have deep experience in Saudi law, while also being knowledgeable about international contract criteria like FIDIC contracts, ICC model agreements, and the UNCITRAL principles, which allows us to help both Saudi Companies involving business outside the Kingdom and foreign investors expanding into Saudi market, in drafting the contracts in compliance with the top global practices and local laws.

Why Clients Choose Sadany & Partners for Contract Law Services

The clients in Saudi Arabia and abroad rely on Sadany & Partners, because we have:

Long legal expertise: Extensive experience in preparing, revising and negotiating the contracts for various clients and industries.

Business-Oriented Insight: Providing Legal guidance in lien with your overall commercial objectives, not merely focused on legal formalities.

Accuracy: Reviewing eachsection, condition and obligation accurately to protect your interests.

Conflict Avoidance and Settlement: Understanding the existing problems, before they are aggravated and resolving the disputes successfully, in the event they arise.

Affordable Settlement: Transparency in determining the fees without ambiguity or exaggeration.

